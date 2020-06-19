5 ways to live green in a seniors’ residence

Are you concerned that moving into a seniors’ residence will make it more difficult to control your carbon footprint? Here are five ways you can continue to have a positive effect on the environment in your new home.

1. Eat local and organic

You can reduce your carbon footprint by shopping at your local farmers’ market, growing vegetables on your balcony, and by favoring organic products at restaurants and shops.

2. Rely on reusable products



Avoid single-use plastics. Carry cloth shopping bags, store food in reusable containers and when on the go, drink coffee, water, and other beverages from a travel mug.

3. Remember to recycle

In addition to recycling paper, plastic and metal, consider what items can be sold or donated rather than thrown out. Some used objects can also be repurposed.

4. Opt for energy efficiency

Replace incandescent lightbulbs with LEDs. You can also reduce your energy consumption by using a smart thermostat, letting clothes and dishes air dry, and cooking single-serving meals in a small appliance.

5. Start a green committee

Collaborate with the neighbors and staff at your residence to implement recycling and carpooling programs, host sustainable living workshops, or start a community garden. By working with others, you’ll be able to make more of an impact.

Regardless of where you live, you can help protect the environment. By taking small steps, you can make a difference and do your part to preserve the planet.