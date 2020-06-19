Home
5 ways to live green in a seniors’ residence
Are you concerned that moving into a seniors’ residence will make it more difficult to control your carbon footprint? Here are five ways you can continue to have a positive effect on the environment in your new home.
1. Eat local and organic
You can reduce your carbon footprint by shopping at your local farmers’ market, growing vegetables on your balcony, and by favoring organic products at restaurants and shops.
2. Rely on reusable products
3. Remember to recycle
In addition to recycling paper, plastic and metal, consider what items can be sold or donated rather than thrown out. Some used objects can also be repurposed.
4. Opt for energy efficiency
Replace incandescent lightbulbs with LEDs. You can also reduce your energy consumption by using a smart thermostat, letting clothes and dishes air dry, and cooking single-serving meals in a small appliance.
5. Start a green committee
Collaborate with the neighbors and staff at your residence to implement recycling and carpooling programs, host sustainable living workshops, or start a community garden. By working with others, you’ll be able to make more of an impact.
Regardless of where you live, you can help protect the environment. By taking small steps, you can make a difference and do your part to preserve the planet.
How single fathers can get the support they need
It’s not easy being a single parent, which is why it’s important to surround yourself with family and friends who can help. This Father’s Day, reach out for the support you need so you can keep being an amazing dad.
Rely on family
Loved ones are an invaluable source of support for single parents and there’s no shame in asking a relative or friend to babysit while you take a much-needed break. In fact, giving yourself time to recharge allows you to be a more engaged and energetic parent. Let your kids be spoiled by their grandmother or doted on by their aunt. Taking time to relax and unwind is sure to do you good.
Find your tribe
Though it’s challenging to cultivate a social life as a single parent, it can be immensely rewarding to build friendships with men who share your experiences, struggles, and commitment to being a good dad. Plus, play dates are a great way to connect with other adults when you have young children.
So whether it’s at the office, the gym, or when you pick your kids up from school, take the time to meet and connect with other single fathers.
Being a single parent isn’t easy. However, by reaching out to others you can share some of the responsibilities involved and give yourself time to recharge.
Do you know a man who’s doing a great job of raising his children alone? This Father’s Day, show your appreciation by offering to watch his kids for a few hours. This way, he can take a well-earned break.
How to create a home office: 5 key components
If you regularly work or study from home, a comfortable office is vital. Here are five things to consider if you want to create a productive environment.
1. Location
It’s best to choose a space that’s removed from the rest of your home. A door that separates your office from other rooms will help you concentrate during the day and disconnect from work in the evening.
2. Desk
3. Storage
A bookshelf, filing cabinet, or other storage unit is required to hold the things you don’t need every day.
4. Lighting
Ideally, your home office has big windows that let in lots of natural light. If not, you’ll need ambient lighting to ensure the space is bright enough. Task lighting, such as a desk lamp, is also a must.
5. Chair
If you spend hours at a time sitting down, invest in a comfortable chair. Choose an adjustable one with wheels that offers adequate lumbar support.
Don’t forget to personalize your home office. Paint the walls a cheery tone, hang inspiring art on the walls, and adorn your desk with pictures of loved ones.
4 amazing dads from movies
Father’s Day is just around the corner. A great way to celebrate the occasion is by watching a movie with your dad. Here are four that feature fantastic fathers.
1. Life is Beautiful
Guido Orefice is an optimistic, cheerful man. When he and his family are interned in a Nazi concentration camp, Guido turns the experience into a game to spare his young son the cruel truth.
2. The Incredibles
3. The Pursuit of Happyness
After his wife abandons them, Chris Gardner must raise his son alone. Based on a true story, this father does everything in his power to ensure his child’s well-being, even when they’re forced to live on the street.
4. Ant-Man
Several Marvel movies are known for their problematic father figures, but Scott Lang is an exception. Even after he becomes Ant-Man, this dad’s number-one priority is his daughter, Cassie.
There are countless admirable fathers portrayed on the big screen. Who’s your top pick?
4 landscaping tips for a beautiful yard
Planting flowers and shrubs can enhance your property’s curb appeal and provide you with a backyard oasis. Here are four tips to help you beautify your garden and lawn.
1. Consider flowering times. Choose plants that bloom at different times between late spring and early fall. This way you’ll have flowers to enjoy all summer long.
2. Pay attention to soil type. When selecting plants, opt for species that grow well in the type of soil on your property. This will help your garden flourish and make it easier to maintain.
3. Think about the sun. While some plants thrive in direct sunlight, others prefer shade. Select vegetation based on the amount of light your yard gets.
4. Factor in yard work. All lawns and gardens require some upkeep, but certain trees, bushes, and flowers need more care than others. Make sure to choose plants based on the amount of time you have to weed, prune, water, and rake.
Finally, if you want to add planters or build a deck, find out what maintenance is required. Ask about weather-resistant options at your local hardware store.
A gift for every dad
Are you looking for the perfect Father’s Day present but don’t know what to buy? Here are some gift ideas for several types of dads.
The athlete
If your father’s a fitness enthusiast, he’ll likely appreciate:
• A sturdy, insulated water bottle
• A duffle bag for his workout gear
• A pair of high-quality running shoes
• A set of wireless headphones
The foodie
If your father loves to cook (and eat), you can’t go wrong with:
• A cookbook featuring international recipes
• An assortment of spices
• A set of knives
• A barbecue and/or accessories for the grill
• A meal at a five-star restaurant
The bookworm
If your father always has his nose in a book, consider:
• A personalized bookmark
• A new release by an author he loves
• A patterned book sleeve
• A gift certificate from a bookstore
• An e-book reader
Regardless of the gift you choose, remember to include a heartfelt card that shows your dad how much he’s loved and appreciated.
Fountains and water features: what to consider before installing one
If you want to install a fountain or similar type of water feature in your yard, there are three factors to consider: style, location, and upkeep. Here’s what you should know.
Style
Some fountains are freestanding, which means they can be placed in the middle of your yard. Others are wall-mounted and typically incorporated into another water feature.
You should also think about the fountain’s size and shape as well as the durability of its material. Don’t forget to consider the amount of noise the fountain will make.
Location
The right spot to install your fountain is one that’s near a watertight electrical outlet. The location should also be protected from the wind and moderately shaded.
Upkeep
Fountains and other water features need to be maintained. You should check the water level periodically and replenish it as required. You’ll also need to remove debris from the pump and clean the filter on a regular basis. Additionally, you may need to use special products to help control moss, algae, and plant growth.
At the end of the summer you’ll also need to empty the fountain, clean and store the equipment and cover the outdoor structure with canvas.
