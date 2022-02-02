5 ways to make your business more eco-friendly

Do you run a business? Would you like to minimize its eco-footprint? If so, here are five things you can do to make your company more environmentally friendly.

1. Let staff work remotely

Since it can help keep cars off the road, telecommuting is an effective way to re¬duce greenhouse gas emissions. It also allows you to downsize office space, which will reduce energy consumption.

2. Ban single-use products

As much as possible, ban single-use products from your organization. If you have no choice but to use them for your everyday operations, find a way to give them a second life by upcycling them.

3. Work with green suppliers and partners

Try to purchase your equipment, office supplies, and raw materials from businesses that prioritize caring for the environment. When possible, negotiate contracts to be as green as possible.

4. Choose energy-efficient fixtures and appliances

Replace your light bulbs, microwaves, coffee machines, and other electronic items that consume a lot of energy with environmentally friendly options. Investing in Energy Star-certified appliances is a great place to start.

5. Encourage a green commute

Install bike racks and electric car charging stations that are easy for your employees and clients to access. You can also introduce incentive programs to award your employees for carpooling or using public transit.

In addition, you can reduce your business’ ecological footprint by composting, using a thermostat to control heating and cooling, and setting computers to sleep after short periods of inactivity. If you’re truly committed to going green, there are many solutions available that you can investigate.