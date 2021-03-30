5 ways to make your new apartment feel like home

While there are many benefits to downsizing, it can be hard to transition from living in a house to residing in a retirement community. Here are five tips to help make your new apartment feel like home.

1. Fill it with memories. Hang a variety of family photos, display souvenirs from your travels, and use your own furniture to create a sense of familiarity.

2. Prioritize comfort. A home should be somewhere you can relax and put your feet up, so don’t skimp on comfortable seating, luxurious linens, and soft blankets. Also, create a space where you can read, paint or do other activities you enjoy.

3. Personalize the space. Even if your apartment comes fully furnished, you can still make it your own with accent pillows, plants, artwork, and other decorative pieces. Use an essential oil diffuser or plug-in air freshener to imbue your new home with a scent you love.

4. Join the community. Rather than stay cooped up all day, participate in some activities and outings offered at your residence. This will help make your apartment feel like a welcome sanctuary after a lively day.

5. Continue to host. If you like to entertain, be sure to invite family and friends over to visit. Even if you don’t have a full kitchen, all you need is an electric kettle to serve tea and a well-stocked candy dish to please the grandkids.

Finally, remember to give yourself time to adjust to space and keep an open mind about this new chapter in your life.