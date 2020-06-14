5 ways to make your weekend waffles better

Served sweet or salty, with maple syrup or cheese and herbs, waffles are a weekend breakfast tradition for many. Here are five ways to make your next batch even better.

1. Replace the milk

For waffles with a crunchy crust and a tender interior, replace the milk with water. Or use a carbonated drink like soda water or even beer or sparkling wine. The bubbles from these liquids add air to the batter, making your waffles extra light and fluffy.

2. Whip your egg whites

Another way to make waffles fluffier is to beat the egg whites first. Separate them from their yolks and whip them until they form stiff, white peaks. Then, incorporate the egg yolks according to the recipe and gently fold the whites into the mixture last.

3. Don’t mix too much

It’s tempting to beat your waffle batter until it’s perfectly smooth but don’t. Instead, stir it until the flour is just incorporated and there are still some lumps. This will make your waffles airier.

4. Grease the iron

Unless you have a non-stick waffle iron, make sure the plates are sufficiently oiled. This will guarantee that your waffles don’t stick and prevent them from being too dry. You can use a cooking spray or simply brush melted butter or vegetable oil onto the plates.

5. Preheat the iron

Putting your waffle batter on an iron that isn’t hot enough will yield soggy, undercooked waffles. Most irons will have a light that indicates when it’s hot enough, but if yours doesn’t, spray a few drops of water onto the plates with your fingers. If they steam and sizzle, the iron’s ready.

Finally, make sure to leave the waffle in the iron until it’s fully cooked. If your iron doesn’t have a light or make a sound that indicates when the waffle is done, pay attention to the steam coming from the iron. When it stops steaming, the waffle is done.