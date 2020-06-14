Food
5 ways to make your weekend waffles better
Served sweet or salty, with maple syrup or cheese and herbs, waffles are a weekend breakfast tradition for many. Here are five ways to make your next batch even better.
1. Replace the milk
For waffles with a crunchy crust and a tender interior, replace the milk with water. Or use a carbonated drink like soda water or even beer or sparkling wine. The bubbles from these liquids add air to the batter, making your waffles extra light and fluffy.
2. Whip your egg whites
Another way to make waffles fluffier is to beat the egg whites first. Separate them from their yolks and whip them until they form stiff, white peaks. Then, incorporate the egg yolks according to the recipe and gently fold the whites into the mixture last.
3. Don’t mix too much
It’s tempting to beat your waffle batter until it’s perfectly smooth but don’t. Instead, stir it until the flour is just incorporated and there are still some lumps. This will make your waffles airier.
4. Grease the iron
Unless you have a non-stick waffle iron, make sure the plates are sufficiently oiled. This will guarantee that your waffles don’t stick and prevent them from being too dry. You can use a cooking spray or simply brush melted butter or vegetable oil onto the plates.
5. Preheat the iron
Putting your waffle batter on an iron that isn’t hot enough will yield soggy, undercooked waffles. Most irons will have a light that indicates when it’s hot enough, but if yours doesn’t, spray a few drops of water onto the plates with your fingers. If they steam and sizzle, the iron’s ready.
Finally, make sure to leave the waffle in the iron until it’s fully cooked. If your iron doesn’t have a light or make a sound that indicates when the waffle is done, pay attention to the steam coming from the iron. When it stops steaming, the waffle is done.
Food
7 types of burger for your next barbecue
The humble hamburger is a summertime staple, and though there’s nothing wrong with an all-beef patty on a sesame seed bun, there’s more than one way to give your burgers a boost. Here’s how to take your patties from average to extraordinary using a variety of meats.
1. Beef. The flavor of the beef is enhanced by onions and garlic. Add an unexpected twist to these burgers by topping them with grilled Italian sausage or mixing finely chopped chorizo right into the patties.
2. Lamb. This earthy meat makes great hamburgers. To enhance their flavor, top lamb burgers with bacon, goat cheese, lime juice, or fresh mint leaves.
3. Bison. Leaner and more tender than beef, bison has a slightly sweet taste that isn’t gamey. It’s best enjoyed seasoned with just a few herbs and spices.
4. Pork. This versatile meat complements a variety of ingredients. Add ginger and soy sauce to your patties for an Asian-inspired twist or use Cajun spices and grill them over charcoal for a smoky flavor.
5. Veal. This meat makes juicy patties that can be seasoned with almost anything. The mild taste of the veal is enhanced by fresh herbs and melted cheese.
6. Fish or seafood. Salmon, tuna, cod, and even shellfish like lobster and crab put a lighter twist on traditional meat burgers. You can simply grill filets instead of patties or bread your seafood of choice and pan fry it until it’s crispy.
7. Poultry. Chicken, turkey, and even duck make great burgers. You can season them any way you like or bread the patties for a bit of crunch.
No matter what type of meat you use, be sure to avoid overhandling it while forming the patties. Overmanipulating the meat can alter the texture of your finished burgers.
Food
Breakfast at any time of the day
Is it almost lunch or dinner time? Are you wondering what to eat? If so, consider making breakfast your next meal, no matter what time of day it is.
A break from your routine
Enjoying breakfast foods in the afternoon or evening can give you a welcome break from your regular habits. A change in your normal routine is also a great way to lift your spirits when you’re feeling down or stressed, especially after a busy day.
A meal to be savored
If you’re like many people, mornings are far too rushed for you to sit down and enjoy a full breakfast. When you eat this type of meal at another time of the day, however, you can linger over every bite. Why not spoil yourself with pancakes, waffles, French toast, or a decadent omelet for dinner? Don’t forget the bacon and roasted potatoes on the side.
If you don’t want to prepare the meal yourself, head to a local restaurant or diner. There are many local establishments that serve breakfast all day.
Food
Know your yogurt
Yogurt is a popular food, but did you know it also has many health benefits? It’s rich in nutrients and proteins, helps maintain digestive health and can even enhance your immune system. To celebrate National Dairy Month, which occurs every June, here’s what you should know about common types of yogurt.
Traditional yogurt
If you crave a smooth, creamy treat, then traditional yogurt is for you. It’s by far the most well-known and widely available type of yogurt. It can be made with whole or skim milk and is a healthy snack that people of all ages can enjoy.
Greek yogurt
Icelandic yogurt
Also known as skyr, Icelandic yogurt is high in protein and thicker than Greek yogurt, although it’s smoother in texture. It’s very low in fat and contains a lot of calcium, making it a healthy snack as well as a smart addition to your morning smoothies.
Kefir
If you’re particularly interested in the probiotic benefits of yogurt, then kefir is for you. This naturally carbonated and fermented yogurt drink is high in protein, calcium, minerals, and vitamin D. Thanks to its long fermentation process, it provides a range of beneficial bacteria, which can help improve your gut health.
Yogurt is tasty food, and there are many ways to enjoy it.
Food
Blueberry cheesecake lemon bars
This decadent dessert combines the tang of blueberry and lemon with the creamy texture of cheesecake. It’s sure to be a showstopper.
Start to finish: 2.5 hours (30 minutes active)
Servings: 24 bars
Ingredients
Crust
• 1-1/3 cups flour
• 2/3 cup butter, room temperature
• 1/2 cup sugar
Lemon layer
• 3 eggs
• 1-1/2 cups sugar
• 1/4 cup flour
• 1/3 cup lemon juice
• 1 tablespoon lemon zest (about 1 lemon)
Cheesecake layer
• 16 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
• 1/2 cup sugar
• 1 egg
• 1/4 cup sour cream
• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
• Juice of 1 lemon
• 3 cups blueberries, fresh or frozen
Crumble
• 1 cup flour
• 1/3 cup sugar
• 1/2 cup butter, melted
• 1 tablespoon lemon zest (about 1 lemon)
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 375 F. Line a 9 x 13-inch cake pan with parchment paper, spray with cooking spray and set aside.
2. To make the crust, combine all the ingredients in a bowl and mix them by hand until you’ve achieved a crumbly texture. Pour the mixture into the cake pan and press it along the bottom using a spatula to make an even layer. Bake for 20 minutes. Take out of the oven and set aside. Reduce the oven temperature to 350 F.
3. To make the lemon layer, combine the eggs and sugar in another bowl. Add the flour and mix well. Add the lemon juice and zest and incorporate it well. Pour the lemon mixture over the crust. Bake for 20 minutes. Let cool for 20 minutes.
4. To make the cheesecake layer, beat the cream cheese and sugar in a third bowl until well combined. Add the egg and beat again. Add the sour cream, vanilla and lemon juice and stir to incorporate. Fold in the blueberries and set aside.
5. To make the crumble, combine all the ingredients in a fourth bowl and mix them until the crumble has the texture of wet sand.
6. Pour the cheesecake layer over the lemon layer and spread it out carefully with a spatula. Sprinkle the crumble over the cheesecake layer, making sure to cover it completely.
7. Bake for 60 minutes or until the cheesecake is firm. Let cool completely before cutting into bars.
Food
Breakfast: the best way to start your day
You’ve probably heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but have you ever wondered why? Here are some benefits provided by eating a healthy breakfast.
Restore your energy
The time between dinner and breakfast tends to be the longest period that your body goes without fuel. Eating in the morning will help revive your brain and muscles and give you the push you need to go about your day. If you don’t eat breakfast, your body will draw on its energy reserves instead, which can increase your level of fatigue.
Improve your performance
Eating breakfast has a direct impact on your cognitive and physical performance throughout the day. Numerous studies from around the world indicate that eating a healthy breakfast improves academic performance and enhances hand-eye coordination.
Maintain your weight
Skipping breakfast makes it more likely that you’ll snack during the day and may consequently increase your risk for obesity, high blood pressure, and diabetes. Plus, studies show that people who start the day with a healthy breakfast have an easier time losing weight and are less likely to be overweight in the first place.
Eating breakfast should be a daily habit. In addition to restoring your energy, improving your performance, and maintaining your weight, it makes it more likely that you’ll make healthy choices throughout the day.
Food
A guide to picking berries
At this time of year, berries are abundant at grocery stores, markets, and farms. Here are some tips to help you pick the best ones in the bunch.
Blueberries
The skin of a perfectly ripe blueberry is dark blue or purple with no traces of red. The fruit should be firm and round without looking dried out. Large blueberries may be more attractive, but the smaller ones tend to have more flavor.
If you pick your own blueberries, place a bucket or container under the branch, and gently loosen the berries one by one with your fingers.
Strawberries
A fresh, ripe strawberry has a uniformly red hue, bright green leaves, and pale seeds. The fruit should be firm, so avoid ones that look wet or bruised.
To pick strawberries from a patch, cup the fruit in the palm of your hand and break the stem with the nails of your thumb and index finger.
Raspberries
A perfectly ripe raspberry should be bright red. It’ll be plump and feel almost velvety. If you purchase this fruit in a container, make sure the delicate berries at the bottom aren’t squished.
Ripe raspberries easily come off the plant when plucked. Look for the reddest fruit, hold it between your fingers and gently tug. Watch out for thorns on the branches.
Blackberries
A blackberry is ready to eat when it’s dark, glossy, and plump with no signs of red. Like raspberries, this fruit is delicate so check to see if all the berries in your container are intact.
You can pick blackberries the same way you do raspberries, just make sure to choose ones that have already started to soften.
Once you bring your berries home, you can enjoy them right away or set them aside for your favorite recipe.
