5 ways to prevent Fido from being dognapped

The demand for dogs increased during the pandemic. As a result, dog abductions are also on the rise. Consequently, it’s a good idea to help keep your pet safe by taking the following precautions.

1. Keep them on a leash

Don’t let your dog freely wander in public. Use a strong leash or double tether so your pup can’t break loose and run away.

2. Don’t leave them unattended

Never leave your dog alone in a car or tied up outside a shop. This provides the perfect opportunity for thieves.

3. Lock your gate

If you must leave your dog in your yard unattended, make sure that your yard is fenced and your gate is locked.

4. Spay or neuter them

Some thieves will steal dogs in order to breed them. If your pet is spayed or neutered, it can help deter potential abductors.

5. Beware of strangers

Be suspicious of anyone who’s asking a lot of questions about your dog. Be evasive and never brag about your pet’s breed. It’s also a good idea to avoid posting too much information about your dog on social media.

Unfortunately, even with these measures, your pooch could still get dognapped. Microchips, however, can help reunite lost or stolen pets with their owners. Consider talking to your veterinarian about having your dog microchipped.