5 ways to prevent high blood pressure

As you get older, your blood pressure may become difficult to control. High blood pressure is especially dangerous because you can have it for years without kno¬wing. Unfortunately, this health condition can lead to stroke, heart disease, kidney failure, and many other issues. Here are five things you can do to maintain healthy blood pressure as you age.

1. Exercise regularly

Routinely engaging in low-impact activities, such as walking and swimming, can lower your risk of high blood pressure. It’s therefore recommended that you engage in moderate exercise for at least 150 minutes every week.

2. Eat a well-balanced diet

Eating plenty of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can help control your blood pressure. In particular, foods that are rich in potassium, calcium, and magnesium have been shown to decrease elevated blood pressure.

3. Reduce your sodium intake

Eating too much salty food can cause your body to retain fluid, which can raise your blood pressure and force your heart to work harder. Therefore, monitoring your sodium intake can help keep your blood pressure in check.

4. Quit smoking

Smoking can put you at an increased risk for high blood pressure. The tobacco in cigarettes can constrict your blood vessels and cause your heart to beat too fast. Remember, it’s never too late to quit.

5. Maintain a healthy body weight

Being overweight can significantly increase your risk of high blood pressure because it forces your heart to work hard to pump blood through your body. Consequently, maintaining a healthy weight can help keep your blood pressure under control.

If you want to make changes to your diet or start a new exercise routine, be sure to talk to your doctor first.