5 ways to prevent high blood pressure
As you get older, your blood pressure may become difficult to control. High blood pressure is especially dangerous because you can have it for years without kno¬wing. Unfortunately, this health condition can lead to stroke, heart disease, kidney failure, and many other issues. Here are five things you can do to maintain healthy blood pressure as you age.
1. Exercise regularly
Routinely engaging in low-impact activities, such as walking and swimming, can lower your risk of high blood pressure. It’s therefore recommended that you engage in moderate exercise for at least 150 minutes every week.
2. Eat a well-balanced diet
Eating plenty of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can help control your blood pressure. In particular, foods that are rich in potassium, calcium, and magnesium have been shown to decrease elevated blood pressure.
3. Reduce your sodium intake
Eating too much salty food can cause your body to retain fluid, which can raise your blood pressure and force your heart to work harder. Therefore, monitoring your sodium intake can help keep your blood pressure in check.
4. Quit smoking
Smoking can put you at an increased risk for high blood pressure. The tobacco in cigarettes can constrict your blood vessels and cause your heart to beat too fast. Remember, it’s never too late to quit.
5. Maintain a healthy body weight
Being overweight can significantly increase your risk of high blood pressure because it forces your heart to work hard to pump blood through your body. Consequently, maintaining a healthy weight can help keep your blood pressure under control.
If you want to make changes to your diet or start a new exercise routine, be sure to talk to your doctor first.
Rock out with headphones that can fit over hearing aids
It’s your music. It’s always going to be your music. And you want to rock on.
Two problems. You don’t want to blast the neighbors (very thoughtful) and you wear hearing aids.
Well, here’s something to celebrate. You can wear headphones over hearing aids and it’s not going to further injure your hearing (when used properly).
According to Consumer Reports, audiologists advise keeping headphone use to 80 percent of maximum volume for no more than 90 minutes per day.
Overexposure to loud sounds is the top cause of hearing loss, but it won’t hurt to check with your doctor.
Choosing the right headphone is key.
For Behind-the-Ear hearing aids and Receiver-in-Canal aids, over-the-ear style headphones are an option. The headphone speakers should be at least one centimeter or more from the aid microphone to avoid feedback.
Noise-canceling headphones are best for people who have a harder time hearing over background noise.
Consumer Reports recommends the Bose QuietComfort35, a pricy headphone at $330 that functions using Bluetooth and an audio cable. These deluxe headphones can wirelessly connect to your phone or to a larger stereo system with the cable.
Cheaper is the Audio-Technica ATH-M50x for $150 and the Monoprice HiFi DJ-Style Pro — a very modest $15.
These models would work with In The Canal hearing aids, too. But ITC users can also use on-ear models such as Plantonics BackBeat Sense.
For people who, like President Bill Clinton, wear Completely-in-Canal aids, headphones that are either on-ear or over-ear work. Even some earphones that work inside the ear canal could work.
Try Bose SoundTrue Ultra ($80), a wireless earphone that is both comfortable and delivers good sound.
One good rule is to try out the devices at a store, if possible.
4 tips for preventing hair loss
As you age, the pigmentation and texture of your hair change. It also gets thinner. Fortunately, there are things you can do to help minimize hair loss and keep your locks healthy as you age.
1. Avoid styles that pull
Over time, consistently wearing your hair in cornrows, tight braids, top buns, and ponytails, can damage your hair follicles and lead to permanent hair loss.
2. Limit your use of hot tools
Hairdryers, hair straighteners, and curling irons can all damage your hair by excessively drying it out and, consequently, making it more likely to fall out.
3. Wash your hair less often
As you age, your scalp produces less sebum, resulting in your hair becoming drier. Therefore, you should avoid washing your hair every day. You should also use a mild shampoo that won’t strip your hair of its natural oils.
4. Eat a nutrient-rich diet
Protein and iron deficiencies are linked to hair loss, so make sure you incorporate enough of these nutrients into your diet. Also, make sure to eat lots of leafy greens, as they’re packed with an array of vitamins and minerals that promote healthy hair including folate and vitamins A and C.
In addition, taking certain medications can lead to hair loss. Talk to your doctor or pharmacist to find out if the prescribed drugs you take might be causing your hair to thin.
4 chic types of glasses for older women
Do you need new eyeglasses? To help you stay up to date on the latest trends, here’s a look at four types of frames that can instantly transform your style.
1. Cat-eye
These glasses are feminine and bold. The upward curve of the frames best compliment women with diamond-shaped faces.
2. Round
This classic frame style is a great choice for women of all ages. The shape tends to lend a fresh-faced appearance, and it’s most suitable for women with square-shaped faces or angular features.
3. Browline
These eyeglasses exude sophistication. If you have a narrow forehead, the brow bar can help bring more balance to your face.
4. Thick-rimmed
These glasses are versatile and never go out of style. Unlike wireframes, thick-rimmed glasses draw the eye and can help accentuate your best features.
It’s best to avoid frames with a downward sweep, as they tend to create the illusion of a sagging face. If you need help choosing your next pair of glasses, head over to your nearest eyewear store.
Should you decorate for Christmas?
Suppose you are a person of a certain age, no longer living with a spouse, no grandkids planning to visit. Why should you decorate for Christmas?
Why not? Decorations give a lot:
* They make a house a home. Even if you are only keeping a house for yourself, keeping holiday traditions makes your home part of the world.
* Decorations can cost little but give a lot. A simple, pre-lit table-top tree is inexpensive, easy to set up, and the lights give a lot of pleasure during the dark winter. If nothing else, splurge on a sparkly poinsettia.
* You might want to avoid the more messy materials, like real pine branches or tinsel if you don’t want to do a lot of clean up.
* Keep the traditions of your faith and culture. Christians may want to remember the birth of Christ. It doesn’t require anything elaborate, but everyone can bring their faith into their home.
* A reminder of holidays past. Indulge yourself with some good nostalgia for the excitement of Christmases past. If you don’t have any happy memories, it’s high time you made some.
* It’s welcoming to visitors. A nod to the holidays puts everyone in a happy mood.
* Your cat will love it. Especially if you put a couple of dangly decorations on your tree. Word to the wise: Don’t make them expensive dangly decorations.
Podcasts for seniors
Podcasts are a modern form of entertainment similar to radio programs, but you don’t need to tune in at a set time to listen to them. Many seniors who enjoy talk radio have embraced podcasts, which offer a similar experience with far fewer advertisements. Here’s what you need to know about this form of entertainment:
Listen to them anywhere
Podcasts are audio or video recordings that you can download or listen to online. You can enjoy them while driving, doing chores, or sitting on the couch with a drink. If you want to listen to them in an area without a Wi-Fi connection, you’ll need to download episodes beforehand.
Access them for free
The majority of podcasts are available for free, and you can get them through apps like Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, and Spotify.
Choose any topic
There are podcasts on virtually every topic. Once you enter the world of podcasts, you may not know where to turn as the options are seemingly endless. Here are some of the common subjects covered by podcasts:
• Animals
• Art
• Comedy
• History
• Literature
• Philosophy
• Politics
• Science
• Spirituality
• Sports
• Wine
Podcasts can provide hours of entertainment, and they’re a great way to keep your mind active.
How to celebrate Christmas alone
Are you spending Christmas alone this year? While some people enjoy celebrating the holidays on their own, others find it quite lonely. Here are a few ways you can make the most of celebrating Christmas alone.
• Join a virtual Christmas party. Use technology to stay connected with your loved ones this holiday season. Set up a virtual party with your friends or relatives. You can get together online to have dinner, sing songs, or play games.
• Spend time volunteering. Donating your time to a worthy cause is a great way to evoke the holiday spirit. There are plenty of organizations that rely on the support of volunteers to make it through the season. Spend some time at a local hospital or homeless shelter with people who might also be alone on Christmas.
• Curl up with a good book. You might like the idea of spending the holidays alone. It can be peaceful. If you’re looking for ways to pass the time, consider getting lost in a good book.
• Pamper yourself. Visit a spa, get a massage, or go on a wellness retreat. Or, stay at home and enjoy a bubble bath and DIY facial. Be good to yourself.
Remember that being alone for Christmas doesn’t mean you have to be lonely.
Do you know someone who’s spending Christmas alone this year? Make their holidays brighter by calling them or bringing them a gift to let them know you’re thinking of them.
