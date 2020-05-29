5 ways to protect your bike from thieves

If you regularly use your bike to commute or run errands, you should take steps to protect it from getting stolen. Here are five ways you can reduce the risk.

1. Lock it. Invest in a sturdy U-lock and use it when you leave your bike unattended. The best way to secure your bike is to weave the lock through the frame and front spokes.

2. Secure the wheels. Although they make it easier to transport your bike, wheels with a quick-release mechanism are easy to steal. Opt for nuts and bolts instead.

3. Use a bike rack. Avoid fastening your bike to street signs and fence posts as they may not be properly lodged into the ground. A thief might be able to lift or unscrew the pole.

4. Move it around. Don’t park your bike in the same place every time, as this could make it an easy target. If you have to leave your bike outside all day, move it at least once.

5. Get it engraved. If someone steals your bike, an engraving makes it easier to identify and harder to resell. Some police departments offer this service.

Finally, keep a record of your bike’s make, model and serial number at home. This information will be useful if your bike gets stolen and you need to file a police report.