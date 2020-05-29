Home
5 ways to protect your bike from thieves
If you regularly use your bike to commute or run errands, you should take steps to protect it from getting stolen. Here are five ways you can reduce the risk.
1. Lock it. Invest in a sturdy U-lock and use it when you leave your bike unattended. The best way to secure your bike is to weave the lock through the frame and front spokes.
2. Secure the wheels. Although they make it easier to transport your bike, wheels with a quick-release mechanism are easy to steal. Opt for nuts and bolts instead.
3. Use a bike rack. Avoid fastening your bike to street signs and fence posts as they may not be properly lodged into the ground. A thief might be able to lift or unscrew the pole.
4. Move it around. Don’t park your bike in the same place every time, as this could make it an easy target. If you have to leave your bike outside all day, move it at least once.
5. Get it engraved. If someone steals your bike, an engraving makes it easier to identify and harder to resell. Some police departments offer this service.
Finally, keep a record of your bike’s make, model and serial number at home. This information will be useful if your bike gets stolen and you need to file a police report.
3 reasons to use a smart speaker
Smart speakers are no longer novel, and an estimated one in four adults in North America now owns at least one. This type of product (whether it’s made by Google, Apple, or Amazon) may be particularly useful for seniors. Here’s why.
1. It can simplify tasks. If you connect a smart speaker to other smart devices in your home, you’ll be able to turn on the lights, adjust the thermostat, and close the curtains simply by uttering a command. This can be invaluable if you have arthritis or reduced mobility.
2. It can issue reminders. Whether you want to remember to take your medication or call a loved one on their birthday, a smart speaker can help. This device can function as a to-do list, a calendar, and an address book all in one.
3. It can improve your safety. Most smart speakers can be programmed to initiate a conversation at a set time each day. If you don’t respond, the device is able to automatically send a message to one of your family members advising them to check up on you.
A smart speaker can make your life easier and help you maintain your independence.
How to take care of stamped concrete
Stamped concrete is a durable, textured surface that can be used to construct driveways, walkways, and patios. Here’s how to ensure this long-lasting material looks beautiful for years to come.
Regular upkeep
As with any outdoor surface, dirt will eventually accumulate on your stamped concrete. Sweep it on a regular basis and pressure wash it periodically to get rid of stubborn dirt. If necessary, a cleaning solvent can be used to remove blemishes.
Long-term maintenance
If you have stamped concrete inside your home, it’ll require the same type of maintenance as other kinds of flooring. Vacuum and mop it on a weekly basis or as needed. Although you don’t have to reseal a stamped concrete floor to protect it from the elements, consider adding a fresh coat once the original sheen fades.
Pests that can be repelled with plants
Did you know there are a variety of plants that naturally repel insects? Here’s how to ward off a few common backyard pests using flowers and herbs.
Ants
In addition to feeding on sugary fruits and vegetables, ants farm tiny leaf-eating insects called aphids. To repel ants, plant tansy, lemon balm, mint, mugwort, or chrysanthemums. Catnip also works well but may attract feline visitors.
Mosquitoes
Japanese beetles
These metallic-looking bugs aren’t picky about what they eat, but they’re especially fond of roses, string beans, and raspberries. To ward off Japanese beetles, plant tansy, catnip, chives, or marigolds. The smell and taste of the leaves on these plants will repel them.
Finally, while flies are relatively harmless, they can be a nuisance. You can ward them off with herbs such as basil, lavender, and rosemary.
Games to play indoors/at home
Cabin fever took on new meaning this year, as we were forced to stay home well beyond the winter months. And that meant we needed to get creative to keep our spirits up – and our families occupied.
Enter family game time. You don’t need a closet full of board games to entertain the troops; imagination can go a long way (and save some bucks). Consider these game ideas from around the web:
* Minute to win it. Based on a TV show of the same name, participants compete in a variety of challenges with a minute to finish. This can include stacking pennies or plastic cups, barreling through obstacle courses, balancing as many books on your head as you can for a certain distance, etc. You’re limited only by your imagination and can expand into team tasks as well.
*Indoor snowball game: stack plastic cups into a pyramid (like at a carnival) and try to knock them down with those fluffy indoor snowballs. Balled-up socks work well, too.
*Drawing game: one person starts by drawing a shape on a piece of paper, then passes it to the next person, who adds to the sketch. Keep going until everyone’s had a turn or for a pre-determined amount of turns.
*Sock toss. Ball up clean socks and set up laundry baskets or other receptacles at varying distances, then assign points – a longer toss gets more points, a closer toss gets fewer. Beware that this may quickly turn into sock dodgeball.
*Ring toss. Use upright paper towel rolls and rings made from plastic plates.
There are tons of other ideas, from indoor cornhole to Bingo, Mad Libs, hangman, hot potato, fort-building, making a castle out of cardboard, making a bird feeder, setting up a play store, indoor (or outdoor) scavenger hunts, dance parties, and more.
Relief for 401(k) withdrawals
The new coronavirus relief bill relaxes rules on 401(k) withdrawals for those affected by the virus.
Savers would be able to take a hardship distribution of up to $100,000 from their 401(k) accounts without a 10 percent early withdrawal penalty. That works for those who are laid off and want the money for mortgage payments, for example. Warning: withdrawals are not tax-free.
Retirees who don’t need distributions from their accounts can suspend the required minimum for all of 2020.
Many retirees have found that the value of their accounts has dropped dramatically. Leaving money in place allows their investments to recover as the virus crisis eases and the economy recovers.
The withdrawals are not tax-free, however, the bill gives you three years to pay the taxes on the withdrawals, according to CNBC.
Everything mice need to thrive
Mice make great pets. They’re small, quiet and fun to watch. If you’re thinking about adopting one or two, you’ll need to make sure they have everything they need to be comfortable and happy. Here’s what mice need to thrive.
A comfortable habitat
Mice can live in aquariums or cages. If you choose a cage, ensure that the wires are close enough together that your new pet can’t squeeze through them. A cage with horizontal bars is a good idea because it provides the mice with a structure to climb.
Fun toys
Nutritious food
Mice should be fed commercial mouse pellets, which are formulated specifically for rodents. They can also be fed small amounts of grains, fruits, and vegetables. Be sure to also provide a source of cool, freshwater.
Once you have every¬thing your mice need, they’ll mostly take care of themselves. Just be sure to thoroughly clean their cage once a week and regularly change their bedding.
