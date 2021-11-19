5 ways to save energy this winter

In winter, excessive energy use can result in costly utility bills. Fortunately, there are things you can do to minimize the amount of energy you consume. Here are five ways to conserve energy this winter.

1. Reuse the heat from your oven

Leave your oven door open after cooking or baking to take advantage of the heat that was generated to warm your kitchen.

2. Let the sunlight in during the day

The sun offers a free source of heat. To warm your home naturally, simply open your curtains and blinds during the day. However, always remember to close them when the sun goes down, as this will reduce the amount of chill from cold windows.

3. Choose LED holiday lights

LED lights use 75 percent less energy than incandescent bulbs. They also last much longer. With proper care, you’ll be able to use them for many years to come.

4. Change your air filters regularly

Improve your indoor air quality and lower your energy expenditure by performing this home maintenance task. If you have clogged filters, your HVAC system will need to work much harder to heat your home, resulting in higher energy bills.

5. Adjust your ceiling fans

In the winter, set up your fans so that they rotate clockwise. Putting your ceiling fans in reverse will produce an upward draft, moving the warm air down into the rest of the room.

Using these simple strategies can help you save energy while allowing you to stay warm at home. This winter, practice energy conservation in your home to help protect the environment and spend less on your utility bills.