5 ways to save energy this winter
In winter, excessive energy use can result in costly utility bills. Fortunately, there are things you can do to minimize the amount of energy you consume. Here are five ways to conserve energy this winter.
1. Reuse the heat from your oven
Leave your oven door open after cooking or baking to take advantage of the heat that was generated to warm your kitchen.
2. Let the sunlight in during the day
The sun offers a free source of heat. To warm your home naturally, simply open your curtains and blinds during the day. However, always remember to close them when the sun goes down, as this will reduce the amount of chill from cold windows.
3. Choose LED holiday lights
LED lights use 75 percent less energy than incandescent bulbs. They also last much longer. With proper care, you’ll be able to use them for many years to come.
4. Change your air filters regularly
Improve your indoor air quality and lower your energy expenditure by performing this home maintenance task. If you have clogged filters, your HVAC system will need to work much harder to heat your home, resulting in higher energy bills.
5. Adjust your ceiling fans
In the winter, set up your fans so that they rotate clockwise. Putting your ceiling fans in reverse will produce an upward draft, moving the warm air down into the rest of the room.
Using these simple strategies can help you save energy while allowing you to stay warm at home. This winter, practice energy conservation in your home to help protect the environment and spend less on your utility bills.
A guide to choosing dining room furniture
Do you want to redecorate your dining room? If so, here are some things to keep in mind when you shop for new furniture.
Table
Determine whether the space will be used for something other than eating such as working from home or doing homework. You should also take into account the size of the room and how many people you want to be able to fit around the table. If you like to entertain but your dining room is small, think about getting a drop-leaf or extendable table.
Chairs
If your dining room is long and narrow, opt for benches or stools that can slide under the table when they’re not in use. Regardless of the type of seats you choose, make sure they’re upholstered or padded with cushions. This will allow everyone to sit comfortably.
Storage
If you have a small dining room, select a tall, narrow hutch. For a larger space, opt for a long buffet that you can hang a mirror or piece of artwork above. Before you make a decision, remember to account for the space needed to open the cabinet doors as well as the direction they open.
Style
Consider what design style you want for the room before you start buying furniture. This will make it easier to pick pieces that go well together and give the space a cohesive look. Whether you decide to give the room a modern, farmhouse, or eclectic feel, it’s best to opt for high-quality materials, especially if you’re worried about scratches.
Visit the furniture stores in your area to find a wide selection of dining room furniture for your home.
How smart technology can help you conserve energy
Smart technology can be used to automate your home and manage your energy usage. It connects Wi-Fi-enabled devices to your smartphone so you can control them from virtually anywhere. Here’s how smart technology can be used to help you save energy.
• Smart thermostats can cut your heating costs by up to 15 percent. They learn your heating and cooling habits and automatically adjust your home’s temperature to meet your needs.
• Smart LED lightbulbs use less energy than other lights. They can also be controlled remotely. If you accidentally leave your lights on, you can turn them off using your smartphone. It’s also possible to dim your smart lights and save even more electricity.
• Smart appliances like refrigerators, washing machines, dryers, and air conditioners can be monitored and controlled through a mobile app. You can use this smart technology to see what’s inside your fridge without opening the door or to program your dryer so that it automatically shuts off when your clothes are dry.
• Smart plugs can manage the energy use of whatever device you plug into them. Many appliances continue to drain power even when they aren’t in use. Smart plugs let you cut the power to these devices so that they don’t drain energy unnecessarily.
These devices offer a convenient way to help you save money by controlling your energy consumption. You can find them at the hardware, appliance, and lighting stores in your area.
4 criteria to consider when choosing patio doors
If you’re in the market for new patio doors, there’s more to think about than just their appearance. Here are four criteria to keep in mind as you shop around.
1. Materials
Patio doors are available in a variety of materials including aluminum, vinyl, and wood. To determine which one best suits your needs, compare the cost, performance, durability, and maintenance requirements of each option.
2. Insulation
To maintain or improve your home’s energy efficiency, you’ll need patio doors that have a tight seal against air and water. Look for products that have a high R-value and Energy Star certification.
3. Glazing
Consider opting for triple-glazed patio doors with inert gas between the panes and a low-emission film. These features will improve thermal insulation and reduce the amount of condensation on the doors.
4. Installation
If you’re replacing old patio doors, measure the existing space to determine whether you need a standard size or custom model. To avoid premature wear and reduced energy efficiency, it’s best to have the doors installed by a professional.
Don’t hesitate to ask the experts at your local window and door retailer for more details about the models you’re interested in.
Thanksgiving countdown: a step-by-step guide
If you want a stress-free Thanksgiving, proper planning is key. Here’s an overview of things you can check off your to-do list before the big celebration.
Three weeks before
Now is the time to finalize your guest list by thinking about how many people you can fit at your table for a sit-down dinner. If you want to keep things more casual or plan on hosting a large number of guests, a buffet-style dinner might be more suitable.
Next, plan your menu. Take into account family favorites, Thanksgiving classics, and any dishes your guests are bringing when determining what you’ll need to make. You should also think about drink options and appetizers to serve as guests arrive and throughout the day.
One week before
Create a shopping list and purchase items such as tableware, napkins, cooking utensils, and decor. You can also purchase items such as frozen pie crusts, pumpkin pie filling, and cranberries so that you have them on hand. Now is also the perfect time to pick up your turkey to ensure you have plenty of time to properly defrost it.
One day before
Do one final shopping run to pick up fresh ingredients and any other items you may have forgotten. Get a head start by making dishes such as casseroles and pies to free up valuable oven space on the big day. It’s also a good idea to get garnishes, toppings, salad greens, and stuffing ingredients ready to go. Lastly, put out any serving dishes you’ll need, set the table and make sure the house is clean.
There’s a lot to think about when creating the perfect Thanksgiving feast. Fortunately, by taking your time getting ready and planning ahead, you’re sure to host an event to remember.
What to look for when buying a space heater
Are you looking for a space heater to help keep you warm this winter? With so many options on the market, it can be a challenge to choose the right one. Here are a few things to consider when making your selection.
• The power source. Different space heaters rely on various types of fuel. If you want one that runs on electricity, convection and infrared heaters are good options. If you prefer a fuel-burning unit, choose one that uses natural gas, propane, oil, or wood pellets to operate.
• The effort required. Some heaters require more work to install and maintain. Fuel-burning heaters need a permanent flue or vent to allow harmful gasses to escape. In addition, while natural gas fireplaces are easy to use, they require a connection to your home’s gas line.
• The size of your space. Consider the size of the room you want to heat. Some heaters are great for larger spaces while others are better at providing direct heat. Infrared and oil heaters are better for small areas like under your desk. The size of the unit is another thing to think about. Electric heaters are generally smaller and take up less space in your home.
• Your safety needs. Space heaters pose some major safety concerns including an increased risk for carbon monoxide poisoning, burns, and fires. In addition, it can be dangerous to use certain heaters around children and pets. To minimize safety risks, look for a heater that has tip-over protection, a grill to prevent burns, and heat sensors that shut off when the temperature gets too high.
Finally, it’s important to consider your budget. Certain space heaters provide potential energy savings, but they can be costly to install and maintain.
For personalized advice, consult a heating specialist in your area.
10 outdoor tasks to do before winter
Winter weather can put your home to the test. This fall, be sure to protect your property against the whims of Mother Nature by being proactive.
1. Clean out your gutters. Clear away twigs, leaves, and other debris from your gutters to ensure water can flow away from your home.
2. Inspect and repair your roof. Check for split, missing, or curled shingles on your roof, as well as signs of moss, mold, and pests.
3. Fix cracks in your foundation. Fill in small cracks around your foundation and basement walls with caulking to keep water and moisture out of your home.
4. Sweep the chimney. Remove any creosote buildup from the inside of your chimney to prevent a fire.
5. Close the pool. Drain the water, clean the filter, put on the cover, and do whatever else is necessary to winterize your pool.
6. Clear the coping. Remove debris and make sure drainage is adequate to avoid an overflow.
7. Install screens on vents. If you haven’t already, install heavy-duty screens on your vents to prevent small bugs from entering your home in search of warmth.
8. Protect your shrubs. Wrap vulnerable shrubs and plants with burlap to give them an extra layer of warmth throughout the winter.
9. Prune your trees and hedges. Trim back any trees or hedges that are encroaching on your home.
10. Put away your yard accessories. Put your wheelbarrow, hoses, watering cans, barbecue, and patio furniture away until next year.
You can hire a local roofer, chimney sweep, or landscaper to help you prepare your house and yard for winter.
