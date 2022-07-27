5 ways to save on school supplies

Back-to-school comes with a lot of expenses. In this one season, you must pay for much of the supplies your child will need throughout the year. If your back-to-school budget is tight, these five tips will help you save.

1. Get organized. You don’t have to buy everything brand new. Check whether some of last year’s supplies like school bags, pencils, and crayons are still in good condition. Then go ahead and cross those items off your list.

2. Stagger your shopping. You don’t need to buy everything at once. You may not need some items until later in the school year. Shop for these items over time, whenever the prices are lo¬west. It’ll take the pressure off your wallet by letting you spread the costs over several weeks or months.

3. Buy in bulk. This solution may cost more upfront but will help you save over the long term. You can keep a reserve of stationery on hand or share the cost among other parents.

4. Use customer loyalty cards. If you’re a regular in some stores, now’s the time to turn those points you’ve accumulated into dollars.

5. Choose house brands. Many stores offer products under their in-house brand of the same quality as popular name brands. This can be a good source of savings.

Visit your local retailers to stock up on discounts for back-to-school.