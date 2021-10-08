5 ways to support restaurant owners in your community

Do you appreciate the warm welcome you receive from local restaurant owners when you visit their establishment? If you want to support and thank these entrepreneurs for their contribution to your community, here are five actions you can take.

1. Order in. Whether you opt for delivery or takeout, local restaurateurs are sure to appreciate your business. If possible, pick up your meal or use the restaurant’s in-house delivery service rather than rely on a third-party vendor. You can also order a surprise meal for a loved one to brighten their day.

2. Buy their merchandise. Many restaurants, microbreweries, and coffee shops offer promotional merchandise that helps boost their revenue. These items may include printed mugs, glasses, hats, or T-shirts as well as packaged versions of specialty items like sauces and preserves for you to enjoy at home.

3. Always leave a tip. Depending on what you can afford, leave a tip that amounts to between 15 and 20 percent of the total bill. Get into the habit of doing this regardless of whether you dine in, pick up your meal or have your food delivered.

4. Give a gift card. Whether it’s a present for a friend or family member, buying a gift card is a great way to support a local restaurateur while allowing the recipient of the card to enjoy a delicious meal.

5. Accept alcohol recommendations. If you enjoy alcoholic beverages, be sure to consult a restaurant’s wine, beer, or cocktail menu. Many establishments offer a variety of interesting choices at reasonable prices. Take advantage of the staff’s expertise to find the right pairing for your meal.

Supporting the restaurants in your area ensures they can keep their doors open and continue to serve the entire community.