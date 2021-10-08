Home
5 ways to support restaurant owners in your community
Do you appreciate the warm welcome you receive from local restaurant owners when you visit their establishment? If you want to support and thank these entrepreneurs for their contribution to your community, here are five actions you can take.
1. Order in. Whether you opt for delivery or takeout, local restaurateurs are sure to appreciate your business. If possible, pick up your meal or use the restaurant’s in-house delivery service rather than rely on a third-party vendor. You can also order a surprise meal for a loved one to brighten their day.
2. Buy their merchandise. Many restaurants, microbreweries, and coffee shops offer promotional merchandise that helps boost their revenue. These items may include printed mugs, glasses, hats, or T-shirts as well as packaged versions of specialty items like sauces and preserves for you to enjoy at home.
3. Always leave a tip. Depending on what you can afford, leave a tip that amounts to between 15 and 20 percent of the total bill. Get into the habit of doing this regardless of whether you dine in, pick up your meal or have your food delivered.
4. Give a gift card. Whether it’s a present for a friend or family member, buying a gift card is a great way to support a local restaurateur while allowing the recipient of the card to enjoy a delicious meal.
5. Accept alcohol recommendations. If you enjoy alcoholic beverages, be sure to consult a restaurant’s wine, beer, or cocktail menu. Many establishments offer a variety of interesting choices at reasonable prices. Take advantage of the staff’s expertise to find the right pairing for your meal.
Supporting the restaurants in your area ensures they can keep their doors open and continue to serve the entire community.
How to help your child overcome their fear of monsters
Is your child afraid of monsters? If so, you should know it’s a normal childhood phobia. Researchers believe it may be evolutionary. Here’s how you can help your little one overcome their worries.
Reassure them
Although your child’s fear of monsters may seem irrational to you, it’s very real for them. Respect their feelings, be patient, and reassure your child that they’re safe. You can even show them there aren’t any monsters hiding in the closet.
Comfort them
Establish a soothing bedtime ritual. Start with a warm bath and end with a bedtime story. Use relaxation techniques that will help your child fall asleep faster, so they don’t have time to worry about monsters. If your little one’s afraid of the dark, dim the bedroom lights or install a nightlight.
Read stories
Books can help your child work through their fears. Many stories feature friendly monsters and use humor to help children overcome their worries.
Be creative
Come up with creative solutions to help give your child a sense of control over their fears. For example, you could fill a spray bottle with colored water or essential oils to create a monster repellant. Spray it anywhere your child thinks the creatures may be hiding. Some other ideas include letting them wear superhero pajamas or sleep near a pet.
Finally, keep in mind that children have difficulty distinguishing between what’s real and what’s imaginary. It’s up to you to help them see the difference.
Kids’ Corner: 4 fascinating facts about sound
Did you know that your ears continue to detect sound while you’re asleep and that your left and right ears process noise differently? Here are four more interesting facts about sound you might not know.
1. There’s no sound in outer space
Space is completely silent because there’s no air, water, or other matter for sound waves to travel through.
2. Sound can be used to measure water depth
Scientists use a device called sonar, which stands for sound navigation and ranging, to measure water depth. The device sends sound waves to the bottom of the ocean and measures how long it takes for them to return. Sound waves that return quickly indicate the water is shallow, whereas sound waves that return slowly suggest that the water is deep.
3. The loudest sound ever heard was the eruption of a volcano
The sound of the Krakatoa volcano in Indonesia erupting in 1883 was heard as far as 3,000 miles away.
4. Sound travels quicker in water than it does in air
Although humans can’t hear well underwater, sound waves travel four times faster through water than air. They move even quicker in solids like stone, iron, and steel.
Additionally, not all soundwaves can be heard by people. Ultrasound waves and infrasound waves can be detected by animals like dolphins and whales, but can’t be heard by humans.
5 considerations when buying wireless headphones
Whether you’re listening to your favorite music, watching TV, or playing video games, you probably want to enjoy superb sound quality without the hassle of a cord getting in the way. Here are five things to think about when shopping for a pair of wireless headphones.
1. Comfort. On-ear headphones are lighter and smaller than their over-ear counterparts, which makes them more portable. However, since over-ear headphones are larger than on-ear models, they tend to have more cushioning and are typically more comfortable to wear for long periods of time.
2. Quality. On-ear headphones are less efficient at low frequencies, whereas over-ear headphones offer better sound quality. You may want to look for a noise-canceling model to block out any ambient sounds that could interfere with your listening enjoyment.
3. Battery life. Whether you plan to use them outdoors, on long road trips, or for video conferencing calls, the battery life of your headphones is an important factor. Some headphones can last up to 25 hours before needing a charge.
4. Compatibility. Make sure the headphones you want to buy are compatible with your smartphone, computer, video game console, or other devices you wish to use before you purchase them.
5. Convenience. If you’ll primarily be using your headphones when you’re on the go, you may want to opt for a foldable model. If you need headphones with a microphone, look for a set that has this feature.
When shopping for wireless headphones, it’s a good idea to try on several models first to ensure the pair you select is comfortable.
4 perks you enjoy when you buy local
There are many economic and environmental benefits of buying local. But did you know this practice also offers several perks to you as a consumer? Here are four reasons to shop closer to home.
1. You get to be part of a story. The merchants in your area have overcome obstacles and worked hard to build a thriving business. They’ll undoubtedly be happy to share their story, which continues in part because of your patronage.
2. You get to support good causes. The choice to buy local is a sustainable, ethical, and socially responsible one. Among other things, you’ll reduce your carbon footprint and show your preference for companies that ensure proper working conditions.
3. You get to enjoy added value. When you buy local, you receive more than just a product. Whether it’s the story behind it, the quality of the item, or the sense of community your purchase provides, there’s plenty to be proud of.
4. You get to choose the best. Goods from local producers are designed and manufactured to improve your daily life and allow you to get the most out of them. When it comes to food, buying local means gaining access to fresh fruits and vegetables.
What are you waiting for? Visit the shops in our area today.
4 facts you might not know about bullying
Every year, National Bullying Prevention Month is observed in schools and communities across the country. The purpose of this awareness month, which takes place in October, is to eradicate bullying by educating people of all ages about its prevalence and impact. Here are some realities about this harmful behavior that needs to be acknowledged.
1. Kids don’t grow out of bullying
Unless children face meaningful consequences and learn that bullying is unacceptable, this behavior is likely to persist through adolescence and into adulthood. It can also evolve into dating violence, workplace harassment, and domestic abuse.
2. Bullying can cause serious harm
Bullied children are more likely to experience headaches, stomach aches, anxiety, and depression. They’re also at greater risk of long-term mental health problems and suicide. Additionally, children who bully are more likely to use drugs and engage in criminal activity.
3. Fighting back makes bullying worse
While children should be encouraged to stand up to bullies, retaliating with violence, insults or other aggressive behaviors can lead to more persistent and severe bullying. Responding assertively and reporting bullying to an adult are more effective strategies.
4. Peers can stop bullying in seconds
Most bullying incidents happen when peers are watching, and their reaction plays a major role in reinforcing or stopping the behavior. In fact, research shows that when peers intervene, more than half of the time the bullying stops within 10 seconds.
It’s only by dispelling myths about bullying and teaching children to develop healthy relationships that the issue can be properly addressed and bullying can be eradicated for good.
Can betta fish live with other fish?
Betta fish, also known as the Siamese fighting fish, are notoriously aggressive and territorial. Some are so defensive they can’t live in a tank with other fish. Others are less aggressive and can share their habitat under the right conditions. Here are a few things to consider when determining if your betta can live with other fish.
Tank size
On their own, betta fish only need a five-gallon tank. If you’re looking to get them a companion, you’ll need to have at least a 10- or 15-gallon tank. Remember to include lots of plants, decorations, and other hiding places so that your betta fish has somewhere to go if it’s stressed.
Tankmates
Don’t put bettas in a tank with brightly colored, energetic, or aggressive fish. Choose a companion with dull colors that won’t be perceived as a threat. You should also look for bottom dwellers and other fish that won’t inhabit the same area of the tank as your betta fish.
Gender
Male betta fish are more aggressive than females. Two males should never be put in a tank together.
It’s best to introduce tank mates when your betta fish is still young. Remain cautious at first and be prepared to separate your fish if they fight.
