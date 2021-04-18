5 ways to thank administrative staff from a distance

With so many employees working from home, you may be wondering how to ensure your colleagues get the recognition they deserve during Administrative Professionals Week. Here are five ways to express your gratitude this year, from April 18 to 24.

1. Create a compilation video

Ask each of your colleagues to record a personalized message and assemble the clips in a heart-warming video. This will show members of your administrative team that their hard work hasn’t gone unnoticed.

2. Deliver a gift basket

Contact local shops and producers to find out if they can put together an assortment of goodies to send to your colleague’s home. Think artisanal cheeses and chutneys, organic skincare products, craft beer, and spirits or handmade candles and knitwear.

3. Treat them to a night in

Many local restaurants, including some fairly upscale establishments, now offer delivery services. Send your colleague a gift card so they can enjoy a delicious at-home dinner. Consider dropping off a bottle of locally made wine to complete the meal.

4. Find a fun online class

Give your colleague an opportunity to learn a new skill or pursue a hobby from the comfort of their home. Increasingly, local groups are offering virtual courses for activities that range from yoga and fitness to creative writing, cooking, and professional development.

5. Upgrade their home office

Show your colleague how much you value their work by helping to make their home office a more comfortable, functional, and welcoming space. Send them a gift card for a home office supply store in their area, so they can get exactly what they need.

Remember, even if you don’t see them in person every day, administrative professionals work tirelessly to keep your business running smoothly, and they deserve to be recognized for their dedication this week and throughout the year.