Real Estate
5 ways to transform your home on a budget
If your home could use a facelift, but you’re low on funds, you may be considering repainting. Here are five other fantastic but affordable ways to give your living space an upgrade.
1. Update your window treatments. Pick out new curtains in a pattern you love or opt for shades or blinds that complement the style of your home.
2. Refinish your cabinets. Wood cabinets in the kitchen, bathroom, or elsewhere can be stripped, sanded and stained, or painted to completely refresh their appearance. Swap out knobs and handles to further change their look.
3. Re-caulk in the bathroom. Apply a fresh coat of caulk to the space around the tub and between the toilet and floor. It’s a small detail that can make a big difference.
4. Redo the flooring. There are budget-friendly flooring options including vinyl, carpet, and laminate. Unlike wood and stone, these products are fairly easy to install on your own.
5. Replace light fixtures. Look for affordable but timeless fixtures or consider investing in a statement piece for your front entrance or living room.
You can find the materials you need at the hardware, lighting, and home decor stores in your area.
Real Estate
Warren County Market Report – February 2021 with Jen Avery
There has been a definite shift from the end of February into March. However, buyers still struggle to find a home to purchase. Bidding wars are commonplace in the real estate industry at this time. Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for February 2021. Charts demonstrate the changes in the market, so be sure to click play!
In general summary:
1. New Listings are DOWN -18.9% last month, this month DOWN -28.4%
2. New Pending UP 10.4% last month, this month DOWN -17.2%.
3. Closed sales are UP 15.9% last month, this month UP 3.6%
4. Average Median Sold $275,000 last month, this month $272,450.
5. Average Days on Market 25 last month, this month 45.
*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send the request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
Resource: February 2021 Market Stats by ShowingTime
Bright MLS: Statistics calculated March 2021.
Jennifer Avery, REALTOR® “Your Happy Home Expert!”
BPOR, SRS, CNE, E-Pro Certified | Licensed in VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com | 540-683-0790
CRUM REALTY, INC| 318 S Loudoun St, Winchester VA 22601 | 540-662-0400
Real Estate
How to style your curtains
Are you considering updating your curtains? If so, here’s what’s fashionable when it comes to this window treatment.
Hang high
Installing curtain rods closer to the ceiling will make the room feel larger. The extra height visually increases the vertical space occupied by the windows and creates the illusion of a higher ceiling. If possible, hang your curtains four to six inches above the windows to maximize their impact.
Go low
Contemporary curtains are long and should hit the floor or even puddle onto it. However, puddling curtains are best reserved for drapes that stay open since they need to be restyled every time they’re opened or closed. Curtains that skim the floor shouldn’t hang more than 1/2 an inch above it.
Get wide
Add visual width to your windows by opting to go broad with your curtains. Mount rods that extend three to six inches past the window frame on either side. Although you can go even wider, the curtain rod shouldn’t be more than one-and-one-third the width of the window.
Go full
Curtains look best when they’re full, so make sure you have enough fabric to adequately cover the intended area. The rule of thumb is that the combined width of the panels should be two to two-and-a-half times the width of the window.
To find curtains you love or the fabric to make them, shop at stores in your area.
Real Estate
Kitchen trends of 2021
If you plan to remodel your kitchen this year, you should know that lacquered cabinets, exaggerated modernism, and large cabinet handles are passé. When it comes to kitchen designs, here’s what’s trending in 2021.
Oversized pantries
Whether free-standing or walk-in, large pantries with showcase-like shelving and plenty of hideaway storage are a hit in kitchens of all styles. If you have the space for it, this trend is for you.
Storage walls
If there’s limited room in your kitchen, floor-to-ceiling storage rather than multiple cabinets will maximize the space to accommodate all your cooking essentials. Pro-tip: add electrical outlets inside the cabinets, so you can plug in small appliances.
Hidden range hoods
Range hoods that are integrated into cabinets or walls are increasingly popular. You can also hide them behind tile or natural stone. However, make sure your range hood is positioned for optimal efficiency and easy to access for repair or replacement.
Warm neutral tones
Browns, beiges, and grays are taking center stage in 2021. Hardware should also be warm. Choose matted gold, copper, champagne, and charcoal pieces for your drawers and cabinets as well as your faucets and other fixtures.
Natural materials
Wood, stone, and other materials that evoke the natural world are the backbones of minimalist, contemporary, rustic, and garden-themed kitchens. Opt for understated matte finishes and warm rather than cool tones.
If there’s one trend not to ignore in 2021, it’s the rising tendency to favor locally crafted items and regionally sourced materials. When renovating your kitchen, be sure to buy decorative items, cabinets, hardware, tile, and stone from retailers and craftspeople in your community.
Real Estate
Spring home buying season opens soon
Spring remains the best time to sell a home, with many buyers out looking while school is out and the weather improves.
It’s a great time to sell, too. In November, home prices rose 14.6 percent higher than the previous 12 months.
Sellers should not have much of a problem moving their homes to the ‘sold’ column. The supply of houses for sale is low, but there are plenty of buyers around, forcing prices up. Most properties are on the market for less than two months.
For sellers who want the best prices for their homes, start now to fix up and clean up. Expensive renovations are not necessary, but be sure to paint it or scrub it.
De-cluttering is a good way to keep your house display-ready. Put knickknacks, family photos, and collectibles in storage while you are showing the house.
Make sure your cabinets, built-drawers, and closets are cleaned out (and not stuffed!)
You’ll want to think overpricing. Your real estate agent may survey recent sale prices in the neighborhood and find houses that are comparable in price. Although there are many buyers around, you’ll want to come up with a strong, but realistic price to attract the most qualified buyers.
Photos are more important than ever since so many people, especially younger ones, research homes through online sources such as Zillow.
For buyers in areas with a low housing supply, a strong offer is essential, especially if there are other interested buyers.
Make sure your financing is in place and be ready to act quickly. If you see the house you want, sign an offer immediately and get it to the seller.
Try to make a clean offer with few contingencies. If you need to sell your home, put it on the market immediately and arrange temporary housing while you shop for a house.
Be flexible with what you want in a house. Analyze your basic priorities and look for those first. Review homes for sale online in and around your preferred neighborhood so you know what amenities to expect at your price point.
Real Estate
5 hardwood floor finishes and what they’re best for
Do you need to refinish your hardwood floors? If so, here’s a brief guide to five common types that are available.
1. Water-based polyurethane is ideal for floors in need of a quick-drying, clear finish. This is a product that’s low in VOCs and ages without yellowing. However, it does little to hide scratches.
2. Oil-based polyurethane is best for floors in high-traffic areas. It’s highly durable and easy to maintain. On the downside, it’s slow to dry, high in VOCs, and yellows over time.
3. Moisture cure urethane is well suited to floors that require a very tough finish. It resists moisture, scratches, stains, and general wear. However, it has high levels of VOCs, and applying it requires you to vacate your home.
4. Wax is great anywhere you want a low-sheen finish. Unfortunately, it’s not very durable and tends to darken over time. It can scuff and scratch easily and doesn’t mix well with water.
5. Penetrating oil sealer is ideal for subtly highlighting the natural grain of the wood, especially in a historic home. This product needs to be reapplied every few years and requires a wax topcoat.
You’ll find these products at your local hardware store. For top-notch results, consider hiring a professional to strip and sand your wood floors and then expertly apply the finish.
Real Estate
A brief look at bathroom trends
Marble bathrooms are timelessly elegant, and in 2021, interior designers are increasingly using this type of stone. Here are some other trends to consider for your next bathroom remodel.
• Gold fixtures, faucets, and mirrors are taking the spotlight. A matte or brushed finish is the way to go.
• Natural elements like loose stones, wood cabinets, and plants are lending bathrooms an organic feel.
• Open showers are on-trend, especially those with luxurious features like an integrated bench, a misting system, ambient lighting, an anti-fog mirror, and a linear drain.
• Island vanities that feature two sinks sitting back to back rather than side by side are a chic upgrade for a large bathroom.
Lastly, technology is playing an increasingly important role in bathroom design. If you’re planning a remodel, you can ask your contractor to incorporate features like USB chargers in vanity drawers, app-controlled speakers, and smart shower heads that conserve water.
Wind: 6mph E
Humidity: 79%
Pressure: 30.04"Hg
UV index: 0
46/27°F
55/30°F