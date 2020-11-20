5 weeks before Christmas: The countdown begins

With several weeks to go until Christmas, now’s the time to sit down and create your game plan for the holidays. Here are a few tasks to get you started.

• Determine your budget for the holidays including for gifts, food, and drinks, new outfits and decorations

• Write a list of the people you want to buy gifts for, and start to jot down ideas

• Begin to plan your holiday menu, taking into account any of your guests’ allergies or diet restrictions

• Sort through and test out your decorations, and set aside any broken or defective items

• Decide whether you want to host a themed event such as a tropical Christmas party

• Create and send out save-the-date invitations, with more details to follow in the coming weeks

• Organize a gift exchange among friends, family members, or co-workers (set a price limit and pick names)

• Schedule appointments with your hairdresser, manicurist, and other beauticians