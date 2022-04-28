Automotive
5 windshield wiper tips
Your windshield wipers allow you to see when driving in rainy or dirty conditions. Here are a few tips for maintaining your wiper blades.
1. Don’t use your wipers on a dry windshield. This can cause the rubber to prematurely wear.
2. Regularly clean your wiper blades with a cloth soaked in windshield washer fluid to keep them in good condition.
3. Don’t allow dirt to accumulate on your windshield. This can damage your wiper blades. Make sure you wash your windshield often, especially after driving on muddy roads.
4. Replace your windshield wipers every six months to ensure optimal visibility when driving.
5. Keep an eye out for signs of wear and tear on your wiper blades to avoid unpleasant surprises on the road. If your wipers squeak, chatter, skip, smear or streak, change them immediately. Additionally, if you feel cracks or tears along the rubber part of the blade, it’s time for a new set of wipers.
Do you need new wiper blades? Visit your local auto parts retailer to find the model you need.
Automotive
FAQs about electric vehicles
Do you want to buy an electric vehicle (EV) but still have some concerns? Here are the answers to four of the most frequently asked questions about them.
1. What options are there?
EVs run exclusively on electricity and must be plugged into an outlet to recharge. Plug-in hybrids have combustion engines, and extended-range EVs have gasoline generators. Conventional hybrid vehicles have gasoline engines and cannot be plugged in.
2. How do you charge an EV?
You can charge an electric car at home, work, or on the go. However, the type of charging station you choose will dictate how fast your vehicle will charge.
3. Are EVs expensive?
Electric cars cost more than their gasoline-powered counterparts. However, you can take advantage of government rebates to offset the cost. Additionally, EVs require less maintenance and have lower insurance premiums than conventional vehicles.
4. How far can you drive in an EV?
EVs can easily meet the daily driving needs of most people. However, if you’re taking a long-distance trip, it’s a good idea to find out if there are roadside charging stations along the way.
If you have more questions about EVs, visit a dealer in your area.
Automotive
How to choose the right mechanic
If your car needs a tune-up, it can be difficult to find a mechanic you trust. Whether you turn to a dealership, private mechanic, or franchised repair shop, you should inquire about the following:
• Warranty options
• Available automotive equipment
• Hours of operation
• Services offered
• Hourly rates
• Environmental practices
• Employee training and qualifications
Additionally, it’s a good idea to read customer reviews to see if there are any complaints about the shop.
Whether you speak directly with the mechanic or a member of the front desk staff, make sure they take the time to clearly explain what’s going on with your vehicle. It’s a good sign if they can tell you which repairs must be done immediately and which ones can wait. If the person you speak with can’t be bothered to explain everything to you in detail, you may want to try another shop.
Is your vehicle still under warranty?
Even if your car is still under warranty, you can go to any mechanic for basic maintenance tasks like oil changes. Just make sure you follow the standards outlined in your owner’s manual. However, keep in mind that only dealerships can honor warranties. They’re also the most knowledgeable about mechanical issues and recalls that could affect the make and model of your specific vehicle.
Even if you trust your mechanic, you may be better off hiring a specialist to repair your windshield, muffler, transmission or air conditioning.
Automotive
What to do if your car gets flooded
If your vehicle gets flooded after a heavy rain, you need to take precautions. Though your car may seem just fine from the outside, its internal electrical components may be dama¬ged or corroded. Moreover, if your ve¬hicle was exposed to a considera¬ble amount of water, it may no longer be roadworthy. The reality is that most flooded vehicles are beyond repair.
If your vehicle gets flooded, the first thing you should do is call your insurance company and set up a damage assessment. An inspector will determine whether your car has suffered irreparable damage or if the vehicle is salvageable.
However, if you have a comprehensive car insurance plan, your vehicle should be covered for flood damage. In this case, you’ll be reimbursed ac¬cording to the plan’s established terms and conditions.
Contact your car insurance provider to go over the details of your plan.
Automotive
Tire quiz
Test your car knowledge with this short quiz about tires. Good luck!
1. At what temperature do summer tires start to grip the road?
A. 36 F
B. 45 F
C. 54 F
2. Where should you store your winter tires?
A. In a cool, dry and dark place
B. Outside, under a tarp
C. Anywhere
3. How often should you check your tire pressure?
A. Every month
B. When you change your tires
C. Every time you get gas
4. Why should you not drive with winter tires in the summer?
A. They have less traction on the road, which increases fuel consumption
B. They could burst due to sun exposure
C. They have a longer braking distance than summer tires
D. All of the above
5. What can cause your tires to wear out prematurely?
A. Inadequate tire pressure
B. Poor alignment
C. Faulty suspension
D. All of the above
6. What’s the recommended minimum tire tread depth?
A. 3/32 inch
B. 2/32 inch
C. 6/32 inch
7. In what month should you install winter tires?
A. October
B. December
C. November
Answers
1-B, 2-A, 3-A, 4-D, 5-D, 6-B, 7-C
Automotive
6 tips for driving in the rain
Though driving in the rain might not seem as dangerous as driving in the snow, it still poses certain risks. Here are six tips for safely navigating a downpour.
1. Reduce your speed
The faster you drive on a wet road, the more likely it is that your car will lose traction and hydroplane. Additionally, driving fast with reduced visibility is risky. If you want to avoid getting in an accident, slow down.
2. Avoid puddles
Puddles often conceal deep potholes that can damage your vehicle. Moreover, splashing water can temporarily blind other motorists and lead to an accident.
3. Maintain a safe following distance
Your brakes are less effective on wet roads, so it’s important to increase your braking distance. If you tailgate the vehicle in front of you and you’re forced to suddenly brake, you may not be able to prevent a collision.
4. Avoid ruts
When it rains, water tends to collect in ruts along the road. Therefore, drive slightly to the right or left of any ruts and reduce your speed to avoid hydroplaning.
5. Don’t use cruise control
Using cruise control when it’s raining is unsafe If your wheels lose traction, your car’s cruise control feature will accelerate to compensate for the loss of power.
6. Brake carefully
The combination of heavy rain, dirt, and debris can make roadways slippery. Consequently, slamming down on your brakes on a wet street or highway can lock your tires and cause your vehicle to spin out of control. Remember to brake gently.
Finally, regardless of the time of day, make sure to turn on your headlights to ensure you’re visible to other motorists when it’s raining.
Automotive
How to clean and organize your car’s trunk and cabin
When spring arrives, it’s time to put away your winter car accessories, air out your car cabin and thoroughly clean the interior of your vehicle. It’s also the perfect time to consider storage solutions. Here are a few tips.
Clean
After vacuuming the seats and floor mats, remove calcium rings from the carpets and dust the dashboard and plastic moldings. If you have leather seats, now is the time to oil them to keep them looking new.
Moreover, you should freshen up and remove unpleasant odors from your floor mats using a steamer. If you want sparkling clean windows, wipe the inside in one direction and the outside in the other to ensure you didn’t miss any spots.
Organize
If you want to keep the inside of your vehicle tidy on your next family road trip, fit the seats with practical organizers to store reusable shopping bags, books, tissues, water bottles, and more.
You can also purchase trunk and sun visor organizers as well as a host of other useful accessories including folding and hanging bins. In addition, you may want to invest in a few clip-on cup holders to help prevent empty bottles, cans, and cups from rolling around on the floor.
To find the perfect cleaning products and storage accessories for your car, visit your local stores.
