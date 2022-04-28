5 windshield wiper tips

Your windshield wipers allow you to see when driving in rainy or dirty conditions. Here are a few tips for maintaining your wiper blades.

1. Don’t use your wipers on a dry windshield. This can cause the rubber to prematurely wear.

2. Regularly clean your wiper blades with a cloth soaked in windshield washer fluid to keep them in good condition.

3. Don’t allow dirt to accumulate on your windshield. This can damage your wiper blades. Make sure you wash your windshield often, especially after driving on muddy roads.

4. Replace your windshield wipers every six months to ensure optimal visibility when driving.

5. Keep an eye out for signs of wear and tear on your wiper blades to avoid unpleasant surprises on the road. If your wipers squeak, chatter, skip, smear or streak, change them immediately. Additionally, if you feel cracks or tears along the rubber part of the blade, it’s time for a new set of wipers.

Do you need new wiper blades? Visit your local auto parts retailer to find the model you need.