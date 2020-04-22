507 Grandview Avenue – four bedroom showplace on 7+ acres with pond, privacy and amazing views

507 Grandview Avenue is your chance to quarantine in paradise! This is one of the most spectacular properties I have ever had the pleasure of selling! It literally has it all–a picturesque pond (with waterfall and bass), breathtaking mountain views (from all rooms including the large covered front and rear porches), privacy (cypress trees shield the neighbors), mature and thoughtfully placed landscaping (including a fenced garden, fruit trees/berries, and perennials galore), a small stream, and an upgraded spacious four-bedroom colonial perfectly situated on the 7.49-acre property.

The motivated sellers priced their showplace $16k below Zestimate for a fast sale! Bring your chickens, horses, or cows and enjoy a rifle range, open field area, and year-round stream in the lower portion of the grounds.

Features Include:

Hardwood floors (on the entire main level), Tray ceilings, 9 foot+ ceilings, Crown molding, Chair railing, Shadow boxing, Deluxe master suite (with large walk-in closet, an additional closet, double sinks, corner whirlpool tub and ceramic tile), Oversized bedrooms, Laundry on bedroom level, Walk-in closet in 2nd bedroom, Gas fireplace, Bow windows, Breakfast nook, Large formal dining and living rooms, Spacious family room off kitchen, Breakfast bar, Stainless appliances (refrigerator and microwave are approximately 2 years old), Efficient electric bills ($129 last month), Impressive maintenance records (septic was pumped and inspected last year and a $5,000 HVAC upgrade was made to the dual zoned system in 2019), (Constructed by a well-respected local builder (Cline Construction), Paved driveway with large parking area (resurfaced in 2019), 2-car garage, shed storage under the covered rear porch (porch could be easily screened), a heated/cooled full unfinished basement (with rough in plumbing and double door to a future lower patio area), security system and so much more!

Enjoy the star-filled night sky, mossy rock outcroppings, nature paths, and the love and care spent over the past 17 years turning the acreage into a scene reminiscent of a painting. Be sure to review the supplemental brochures for additional information about the landscaping, gardens, and orchard. And ACT QUICKLY so that you can spend your quarantined spring in paradise.

Listed by: Beth Waller, Associate Broker at KW Solutions – Keller Williams Realty / Local Office: 27 Cloud Street Front Royal, VA 22630 Direct: 540-671-6145 / Northern Virginia Office: 8100 Ashton Ave #103 Manassas VA 20109 Office: 703-330-2222 Licensed in VA

BETH’s Websites: Bethwaller.kw.com and whatmattersw2.com To learn more about my real estate sales or nonprofit (WHAT MATTERS), to book a time to utilize my free community meeting space (“Open House” in the Middle of Main building on Main Street), to schedule a no-cost social media video to promote your business/group or cause, or to discuss my listing your property (which makes all of my charity efforts possible), visit my website at www.whatmattersw2.com or give me a call at 540-671-6145!