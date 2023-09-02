51st Festival of Leaves: A Weekend of Music, History, and Community

More Than Just Autumnal Scenery: The Extravaganza that Celebrates Community, History, and the Arts.

The calendar might say it’s autumn, but the streets of the small town are set to come alive in an explosion of music, culture, and communal spirit. This is not your run-of-the-mill fall festival; this is the Festival of Leaves in its 51st iteration. Planned meticulously since last year’s golden jubilee, the Festival of Leaves, set for October 13th and 14th, promises to be an affair “bigger and better” than before, according to the organizers.

While other festivals might limit themselves to just a single day of festivities, the Festival of Leaves prides itself on being a weekend-long extravaganza. Friday night, referred to as “Dancing Downtown,” features block parties, the renowned band Cazhmiere, and even a wine garden in addition to the existing beer garden. If you’re thinking this sounds like more of a grown-up event, come Saturday, and you’ll find something for everyone. More than 150 vendors (up from last year’s 120) will stretch from Chester Street to Main Street, offering everything from local crafts to diverse food options.

What separates this festival from others is its focus on community and history. The Saturday events will kick off at 10 a.m. with the Sons of the American Revolution Color Guard and continue with apple butter making, blacksmithing demonstrations, and even a kids area with dedicated food vendors. There’s history and education mixed with the fun, with walking tours available through historic buildings like the Bell Boyd Cottage and the Ivy Lodge. For history buffs, the archives will be open for a trip down genealogical lanes.

Another new addition this year is a third music stage, allowing for a wider variety of genres and performances, making the festival resemble “several festivals in one.” From stilt walkers to street buskers, the Festival of Leaves aims to offer something that caters to the sensibilities of everyone who attends. Organizers are also looking to add more food vendors, particularly since last year’s were completely sold out before the event ended.

The Festival of Leaves is a joint effort, one that combines the resources of FRIBA (Front Royal Independent Business Alliance), local governmental cooperation, and community sponsorships. The festival’s organizers extend their heartfelt invitation to potential sponsors, saying they offer a package “you’re not going to get somewhere else,” which includes extensive signage and mentions throughout the festival. This symbiotic relationship allows for the hiring of more local talent, thereby enriching the community both culturally and economically.

In its 51st year, the Festival of Leaves is far more than just an event; it’s a tradition that celebrates the spirit of community, history, and the arts. Last year, the event attracted an estimated 10,000 visitors, many of whom described it as akin to “being in a Hallmark movie.” With plans in full swing and a full roster of events, this year’s Festival of Leaves seems poised not just to continue but to elevate this community tradition.

Click here for the Festival of Leaves website.