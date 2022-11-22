59 years later … where is Jackie’s hat?

When her husband was assassinated on November 22, 1963, Jacqueline Kennedy was wearing her iconic pink suit and pillbox hat.

Today, nearly 60 years later, nearly every detail is known about that dark day except one: What happened to Jackie’s hat?

Her suit, covered in her husband’s blood, is kept in a secret location at the National Archives and Records Administration’s complex in Maryland. It will never be cleaned. It will stay there until 2103 when the family can decide if it should be displayed.

But the hat won’t be there. Jackie had it on in the car and at the hospital, but she didn’t wear it when she stood by Lyndon Johnson as he took the presidential oath of office. It is known the hat traveled from Dallas to Washington, D.C. From there, it seems to have disappeared. According to the Seattle Times, it is possible that the hat was sold or stashed in an attic. It might surface eventually, but for now, it’s a mystery.