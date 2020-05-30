Local News
Victory Garden Update
About two weeks ago, volunteers from our community planted the first Victory Garden here in Front Royal. Our publisher Mike McCool stopped by the garden Saturday, May 30, 2020 to check on the progress. He spoke with Fern Vasquez one of the organizers of the Victory Garden.
The volunteers have formed an organization called CHEO. It stands for Citizens Helping Each Other. Click here to reach their Facebook page.
CHEO is looking for volunteers to water and weed in the garden. You must have a signed waiver on file to volunteer in the garden. Waiver forms are available at Fussell Florists or by e-mailing CHEOcommunitygarden@gmail.com.
Community gardens help everyone of all ages to come together, participate, contribute, and get a sense of pride in helping one another. CHEO (Citizens Helping Each Other) Front Royal is a group of citizens, working with the support of the County leadership, to help our neighbors in need and promote unity in our community. 2020 sees the launch of the Pandemic Victory Garden Program. CHEO is not a program of local government. CHEO is an alliance of private citizens and community service groups.
See the first story on our Community Victory Garden.
Local volunteers start community Victory Garden to support area food banks
Local News
Sheriff’s Office adds to train derailment information; Route 55 could be closed various times over the weekend
A Warren County Sheriff’s Office Press Release on the Linden train derailment was distributed from the County Administration Office at 12:19 p.m. Friday. That release presented some seemingly contradictory information on the number of train cars being pulled by the involved five-locomotive engine apparatus. The sheriff’s office release cited 12 cars, as opposed to the 50 mentioned, with 14 leaving the tracks, in an “Incident Report” posted earlier on the Warren County Fire & Rescue Facebook page.
Calls to the Sheriff’s Office and Fire & Rescue to attempt to clarify the discrepancy prior to publication were unsuccessful.
Sheriff Butler asks that drivers consider using an alternate route instead of Route 55 toward Linden. Watch for detours and stopped traffic in that area.
Here is the WCSO release in its entirety:
“An inter-agency response that included members from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Warren County Fire & Rescue, Virginia State Police (VSP), and Norfolk Southern Railroad (NSR) occurred on Friday, May 29, 2020 at approximately 8:52 AM due to a train derailment.
“The train consisted of five locomotives and twelve cars, mostly empty at the time of the incident. No fire or explosion occurred, no hazardous materials were involved, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the incident is undetermined at this time; however, it is under investigation by the VSP and NSR.
“As of 10:15 AM, the derailment did not affect vehicular traffic on major County roads or the interstate. The only affected area consisted of four small roadways in proximity to the incident. These roads are Pickrell Drive, Keyser Wood Lane, Winona Drive, and Red Barn Lane. There are approximately ten residences in that area, all have been notified by the Warren County 911 Center by use of the reverse 911 System and RAVE alert system.
“The time for reopening of all roadways is estimated to be between 08:00 and 10:00 PM this evening. Updates to follow if this time changes.”
See Royal Examiner’s on-site video of the derailed train scene with a related story:
No injuries or immediate threat determined from Linden train derailment
Local News
LFCC virtual commencement scheduled for Saturday, June 6
LFCC will celebrate its graduates at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 6, with a virtual commencement ceremony. The ceremony will feature the national anthem, remarks from President Kim Blosser, a student speaker, student awards and the conferring of degrees.
LFCC student Rebecca Hoffman will perform the national anthem, which will be followed by remarks from President Blosser and the presentation of the Outstanding Graduate Awards for the Fauquier Campus and the Middletown Campus. A faculty member from each campus will also address the Class of 2020.
Nursing graduate Shannon Weisbrodt is the student commencement speaker. She is also the mother of our 2018 commencement speaker, Morgan Ryan, who is a 2020 graduate of Mary Washington University.
Graduates’ names will scroll across the screen, and throughout the video, photos of those who submitted them will be shown. The college provided free mortarboards and tassels to all those students who RSVP’d to attend the virtual graduation ceremony.
LFC has never had a commencement ceremony like this one before, President Blosser noted.
“The saddest announcement I’ve had to make over the past few months was that we wouldn’t be able to gather together in person to celebrate the most special college event of all – commencement,” she said. “But, despite the physical restrictions, all of us at LFCC have worked hard to create a meaningful way to commemorate your hard work and accomplishments. We hope our graduates will gather together with their loved ones – in person or remotely – to watch the ceremony together. While we won’t be together in person for a traditional commencement ceremony, please know that all the faculty, staff, and your fellow students, are celebrating your accomplishments and wishing you the best.”
The Class of 2020 consists of nearly 1,300 students. Below is the number of graduates per service region:
- Clarke County, 47
- Fauquier County, 188
- Frederick County, 321
- Page County, 85
- Rappahannock County, 24
- Shenandoah County, 160
- Warren County, 146
- City of Winchester, 164
- Other, 161
The ceremony will go live at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 6 at www.lfcc.edu/commencement. A recording of the ceremony will also be available on the site for future viewing.
LFCC is also naming two professors emeriti for all they have done to serve the college and its students:
- Frost McLaughlin, professor of English from 1997-2019
- Ernest “Ernie” Grisdale, professor of chemistry from 1988-2019
Nursing graduates will have a virtual pinning ceremony that will go live on the site at 1 p.m., Sunday, June 7.
Local News
No injuries or immediate threat determined from Linden train derailment
Just prior to 9 a.m., Friday morning, May 29, Warren County Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a train derailment in the 4000 block of John Marshall Highway/Route 55 East of Front Royal in the Linden area of Warren County. A notice of the incident was posted shortly after 10 a.m. on the county fire & rescue Facebook page.
County Emergency Services reported no injuries or public health threat from the derailed cars. According to the department’s initial “Incident Notice”, first responders found all five locomotives and 14 of 50 rail cars being pulled, derailed. However, traffic in the area was not impacted.
And while it was reported that some “limited hazardous materials” were part of the Norfolk Southern train’s cargo, none of the cars containing that material were among those that derailed. First responders also determined that none of the “limited hazardous materials” had leaked from their tanks on the still upright rail cars.
So, it was determined there was no immediate public health threat from the derailment.
Both the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police, as well as Norfolk Southern Railroad personnel were assisting at the scene. Those units were awaiting the arrival of additional Norfolk Southern personnel to begin the cleanup.
Additional information on the cause of the derailment, what the “limited hazardous materials” were, and the cleanup process will be reported as it becomes available.
Royal Examiner Videographer Mark Williams went to the scene around 11 a.m. and took this exclusive video footage:
Fire & Rescue Incident Notice
Following is the entirety of the original Warren County Fire & Rescue “Incident Notice” posted on the department’s Facebook page shortly after 10 a.m.
“The Department of Fire and Rescue Services, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, and Norfolk Southern Railroad are currently operating on the scene of a train derailment in the area of the 4000 blocks of John Marshall Highway. There is currently no threat or danger to the community.
“At 8:57 AM, the Department of Fire and Rescue Services responded to a reported train derailment in the 4000 blocks of John Marshall Highway. Units arrived on the scene to discover 5 locomotives pulling approximately 50 rail cars. Five locomotives and 14 cars left the track and derailed, leaving the remaining cars on the track.
“Fire and Rescue personnel were able to determine that no injuries occurred. While the train was hauling limited hazardous materials, no hazardous materials cars derailed or product leaked from their tanks.
“Units are currently awaiting the response of Norfolk Southern Railroad to begin the cleanup process.
“Citizens are urged to stay clear of the area, no traffic is effected at this time.”
Local News
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – May 28, 2020; Phase 2 could start June 5th
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response. Here are the highlights:
The Governor said that earliest the state could enter Phase Two would be Friday, June 5. Phase Two would look like this: stay at home for vulnerable populations, no social gatherings of more than 50 individuals, continued social distancing, continued teleworking, face coverings in public, and further easing business limitations.
He also mentioned the requirement to wear face masks starting Friday, May 29, people will be required to wear masks inside retail shops, restaurants, personal care, and grooming establishments, places people congregate, government buildings, and public transportation.
Exceptions will be allowed, including while eating or drinking, exercising, those with trouble breathing or health issues, and children under age 10. The governor stated enforcement would be done through the Virginia Department of Health, not by local Sheriff or Police.
Here’s the latest briefing:
Local News
Virginia War Memorial announces 2020 Marocchi Memorial College Scholarship recipients
The Virginia War Memorial has announced the 2020 recipients of its Marocchi Memorial College Scholarships. Receiving $2,500 college scholarships each are:
Ava Mister, a graduating senior at Lee-Davis High School in Hanover County, Va., who will attend Christopher Newport University this fall and enroll in the Army ROTC program;
Derek Sprincis, a graduating senior at Clarke County High School in Berryville, Va., and Mountain Vista Governor’s School in Warrenton, Va., who will attend the University of Virginia this fall and enroll in the Air Force ROTC program.
The names of both recipients were announced as part of the 64th Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond on May 25. Because of COVID-19 emergency restrictions, the Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony was held as a virtual livestreamed event and the students were unable to attend to be recognized in person.
The scholarships were established in memory of the late Rear Admiral John Marocchi by his family and are administered by the Virginia War Memorial Foundation. Admiral Marocchi served in the United States Navy for decades in a career that spanned World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. He was the recipient of the Purple Heart, Legion of Merit and was one the few Navy officers to complete Army Airborne training. He was also a member of the Virginia War Memorial Board of Trustees for over fifteen years.
Two $2,500 Marocchi Memorial Scholarships are awarded annually. Students enrolled in the senior class of an accredited public or private high school or home school program in the Commonwealth of Virginia and who are a U.S. citizen or permanent resident at the time of application may apply. Applicants must also plan to pursue a program of study in a Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) program at a Virginia public or private university that will lead to service in the Armed Forces of the United States. He or she must also possess an unweighted minimum Grade Point Average (G.P.A.) of 2.75. A committee reviews the applications and chooses the two top applicants.
Applications for the 2021 Marocchi Memorial Scholarships will open in September 2020.
Complete details, including application forms and a list of required documents, are available online or by contacting Morgan Guyer, Assistant Director of Education at the Virginia War Memorial, at morgan.guyer@dvs.virginia.gov.
About the Virginia War Memorial
The mission of the Virginia War Memorial is to Honor Veterans, Preserve History, Educate Youth and Inspire Patriotism in All. Dedicated in 1956, the Memorial includes the names of the nearly 12,000 Virginia heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf and the Global War on Terrorism. The Virginia War Memorial is a division of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services and serves as an integral part of its mission in support of all Virginians who have served in our military. It is located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220. For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. VDVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, VDVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It also oversees the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
Local News
Randolph-Macon Academy hosts virtual graduation Saturday
Randolph-Macon Academy’s 56 soon-to-be-graduates successfully navigated a rapid transition to online learning in March. Now, having earned a combined total of 211 college acceptances and over $5.2 million in college scholarship offers, they are about to celebrate their graduation online and on time. R-MA’s graduation was originally scheduled for Saturday, May 30th, and the Academy is able to adhere to that date thanks to the quick pivot to online learning in mid-March.
The guest speaker for the event is Rear Admiral John Stufflebeem, USN, Retired, a 1970 graduate of Randolph-Macon Academy, and the Chairman of the R-MA Board of Trustees.
During his Naval career, Rear Adm. Stufflebeem commanded Fighter Squadron 84 and Carrier Air Wing 1 during combat operations in the Balkans and Persian Gulf and Carrier Group 2/Task Force 60 during Operation Iraqi Freedom. His assignment prior to returning to Washington was Commander 6th Fleet, Deputy Commander Naval Forces Europe, Joint Force Maritime Component Commander Europe, Commander Strike and Support Forces NATO, and Allied Commander Joint Command Lisbon.
Additionally, Rear Adm. Stufflebeem served in staff assignments including Military Aide to President George H.W. Bush, Deputy Executive Assistant and later, Executive Assistant to the Chief of Naval Operations. His first assignment as a flag officer was Deputy Director for Global Operations (J-3) on the Joint Staff during Operation Enduring Freedom. Subsequent to Operation Iraqi Freedom he was the Assistant Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information, Plans and Strategy.
Stufflebeem is now an independent consultant and sole proprietor of the NJS Group LLC, a strategic and crisis communications consulting firm in Alexandria, VA, established after he retired from the U.S. Navy in 2008. He is also a life member of the National Football League Players Association, having played football for the Detroit Lions in the late 1970s.
All of R-MA’s end-of-year events will be released via YouTube Premiere, culminating with the Graduation Ceremony on May 30th. YouTube Premiere will allow students, families, faculty and staff to watch the event as if it were live, and “chat” with each other as the video plays. The Graduation Ceremony Premiere will begin at 9:15am, with a series of tributes to the seniors from their teachers, parents, and even local businesses. The graduation ceremony itself will begin playing at 10:00am.
In addition to Stufflebeem, the Class of 2020 will hear from their Salutatorian and Valedictorian during the end-of-year ceremonies. Class Night on May 28th will feature Salutatorian Jonathan Bunker of Berryville, VA. Bunker is the third member of his family to graduate from R-MA and the second to earn Salutatorian honors. He has been a member of the R-MA Virginia State Championship Drill Team and is the Vice President of the Senior Class.
The Commencement audience on May 30th will hear from R-MA Valedictorian Benjamin Kopjanski of Boston, VA. Kopjanski holds the second-highest position in the Academy’s Air Force Junior ROTC program, and was recently recognized as the Top Cadet in the Nation by the Association of Military Colleges and Schools of the U.S. He was also a member of the Academy’s championship drill team.
“We are incredibly proud of our graduates, and though we wish we could be together physically to celebrate their accomplishments, we are pleased to be able to offer this virtual way to celebrate together,” said R-MA President Brigadier General David C. Wesley, USAF, Retired. Wesley served in the Air Force for 26 years, most recently as the Staff Judge Advocate for Headquarters Air Force Material Command; his service also included time as an instructor at and the Commandant of the Air Force Judge Advocate General’s School at Maxwell Air Force Base, AL. He has been Randolph-Macon Academy’s president since 2015.
The Class of 2020 college acceptances included prestigious universities such as University of Pennsylvania, Brandeis University, Duke University, Case Western University, Drexel University, Fordham University, George Mason University, James Madison University, New York University, Northeastern University, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, University of British Columbia, University of Virginia, University of Sydney and Virginia Tech. In addition, the eight postgraduate Falcon Scholars of 2020 all earned appointments to the Air Force Academy.
To access the YouTube Premiere videos, visit R-MA’s YouTube channel.
Randolph-Macon Academy (R-MA), founded in 1892, is a college-preparatory, coeducational boarding school for students in grades 6 through 12. Students in grades 9-12 participate in R-MA’s 91st Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC), and have the opportunity to learn to fly through a unique flight program. The Academy, which is one of only six Falcon Foundation Schools in the U.S., also offers several summer programs. R-MA is affiliated with the United Methodist Church and is located in Front Royal, VA.
King Cartoons
Wind: 6mph N
Humidity: 54%
Pressure: 29.99"Hg
UV index: 7
72/47°F
74/54°F