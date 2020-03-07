Food
6 careers for foodies
Are you passionate about food? Do you want to make a living working in the food and beverage industry? If so, here are six careers to consider training for.
1. Baker. Discover the art of baking yeasted, leavened and fermented breads. You’ll also learn how to manipulate dough to create a wide variety of baked goods. Bakers work in a number of settings, from commercial operations and hotels to artisanal bakeries and cafes.
2. Bartender. Become adept at receiving customers, taking orders and mixing drinks. You’ll also learn how to set up a bar, make garnishes and manage bills and payments.
3. Butcher. Master the art of cutting, deboning and grinding meat. You’ll also learn how to use and maintain butcher’s equipment and how to cultivate a good relationship with your customers.
4. Cook. Become an expert at a range of culinary techniques so you can work in a variety of settings. From menu planning to preparation and plating, you’ll acquire the skills necessary to be an asset in any kitchen.
5. Pastry chef. Develop the skills required to make, decorate and present amazing desserts, pastries, chocolates and more. You’ll also learn how to adapt these techniques for various settings, such as restaurants, tea salons, cafes and pastry shops.
6. Sommelier. Specialized sommelier training will allow you to provide expert advice in restaurants, wine bars and a variety of commercial operations. These include liquor and wine stores as well as private wine importation businesses.
If one or more of these careers interest you, be sure to find out what training programs are available nearby and how you can apply.
Food
The power of a bite
This year, the theme of National Nutrition Month is Eat Right, Bite by Bite. It’s a reminder that you don’t need to revolutionize your eating habits to improve your health. In fact, small changes can make a nutritious diet more manageable, enjoyable and long-lasting. Here are five ways you can get started.
1. Eat a healthy breakfast
Fruits and vegetables, protein and whole grains are the core components of a healthy breakfast. Eggs are a particularly good choice because they’re high in protein, healthy fat and nutrients.
2. Make water your drink of choice
Water is a great way to quench your thirst and stay hydrated without consuming calories. For fizz and flavor, try carbonated water or add fruits and herbs.
3. Eat more protein
This can be as simple as snacking on nuts or eating lentils instead of white rice with your next stir fry. Protein boosts metabolism and reduces appetite, which helps prevent overeating.
4. Replace rather than restrict carbs
Although refined carbs have little nutritional value, there are healthier alternatives, including vegetables, legumes and whole grains.
5. Pack a snack
It’s hard to make healthy choices when you’re on the go, so leave the house prepared. Pack a snack loaded with healthy fat, nutrients and antioxidants such as a handful of nuts, fresh fruit, hard-boiled eggs or chopped veggies.
Incorporating these small changes into your diet can have a cumulative effect on your health. To ease the transition, plan your weekly meals and be sure to use a grocery list.
Food
Vegetarian shepherd’s pie
Say hello to a new family favorite. This classic dish with a twist is so tasty, you may want a second serving.
Start to finish: 1 hour
Servings: 4-6
Ingredients
• 4 medium-sized sweet potatoes, cut into big chunks
• 1/4 cup milk
• 2 tablespoons butter
• 1 tablespoon olive oil
• 1 large onion, finely chopped
• 1 clove garlic, finely chopped
• 1 carrot, diced
• 1 celery stalk, diced
• 1 cup button mushrooms, sliced
• 1 19-ounce can lentils, drained and rinsed
• 1 teaspoon dried thyme
• Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 350 °F.
2. Cook sweet potatoes in boiling water until tender. Drain the water, add the milk and butter and mash until smooth. Salt and pepper to taste and set aside.
3. Heat the oil in a large pan, and sauté the onion, garlic, carrot, celery and mushrooms for about five minutes or until soft. Add the lentils and thyme. Mix well and transfer to an 8 x 11 inch baking dish. Cover with the sweet potato puree.
4. Cook for about 30 minutes and serve.
You can make individual portions by building the shepherd’s pie in several ramekins.
Food
Creamy corn chowder
This hearty corn chowder is the perfect meal for a cold, wintery night. Indeed, it’s a recipe you’re sure to come back to again and again.
Start to finish: 45 minutes
Servings: 6
Ingredients
• 6 slices bacon, chopped
• 1 leek (the white part only), finely chopped
• 1 large potato, diced
• 20 ounces corn kernels (fresh, frozen or canned)
• 13.5 ounces creamed corn
• 1-1/2 cups chicken or vegetable broth
• 1 cup milk
• 1/2 cup (15%) cream
• 1 sprig fresh rosemary
• 1 bay leaf
• Salt and pepper to taste
• 4 chives, chopped
Directions
1. In a large pot, cook the bacon. When it’s almost done, add the leek. Continue to cook until the bacon is crispy and the leek is translucent. Drain the bacon grease.
2. Add the potato, corn, broth, milk, cream, rosemary and bay leaf and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 25 minutes or until the potato is soft.
3. Salt and pepper to taste.
4. Garnish with the chives, then serve and enjoy.
Food
Slow-cooked chili con carne
There’s nothing better than a meal made in the slow cooker, especially when it’s this chili con carne.
Start to finish: 8 hours and 15 minutes (15 minutes active)
Servings: 10
Ingredients
• 1 pound ground beef
• 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
• 1 large onion, diced
• 1 celery stalk, diced
• 1 carrot, diced
• 2 garlic cloves, minced
• 2 tablespoons chili seasoning
• 1 teaspoon ground cumin
• 1 teaspoon dried oregano
• 1/4 cup ketchup
• 1 28-ounce can diced tomatoes
• 1 18-ounce can kidney beans, rinsed and drained
• 1 red pepper, diced
• 1/4 cup brown sugar
• 1/4 cup beef broth
• Salt and pepper
• 1 cup sour cream
• 2 green onions, sliced
Directions
1. In a large pan over high heat, warm 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and brown the beef in it. Transfer the meat to the slow cooker.
2. In the same pan, heat the remaining olive oil and cook the onion, celery and carrot. When it’s almost done, add the garlic, chili seasoning, cumin and dried oregano. Cook for 2 or 3 minutes or until fragrant.
3. Add the ketchup, diced tomatoes, beans, red pepper, brown sugar and beef broth and cook until hot. Salt and pepper to taste.
4. Pour over the beef in the slow cooker and cook on low for 8 hours or on high for 4 hours.
5. Taste and adjust the flavor by adding more chili seasoning, salt and pepper, if necessary.
6. Serve topped with a dollop of sour cream and some of the sliced green onion.
Food
Homemade fried chicken
If you want fried chicken that’s crispy on the outside and perfectly cooked on the inside, then try this recipe. You won’t regret it!
Start to finish: 5 hours (1 hour active)
Servings: 6
Ingredients
• 1 whole chicken
• 2 quarts 2% milk
• Juice of half a lemon
• 2 teaspoons dried oregano, divided
• 2 teaspoons dried basil, divided
• 2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger, divided
• 2 teaspoons paprika, divided
• 2 teaspoons black pepper, divided
• 2 teaspoons white pepper, divided
• 2 teaspoons salt, divided
• 2 teaspoons garlic salt, divided
• 2 teaspoons celery salt, divided
• 2 teaspoons dried thyme, divided
• 2 cups all-purpose flour
• 1-1/2 quarts vegetable oil
Directions
1. Cut the chicken into 8 pieces (2 breasts, 2 thighs, 2 drumsticks and 2 wings).
2. In a large bowl, combine the milk and lemon juice to make buttermilk. Let sit for about 10 minutes.
3. Add a teaspoon of each herb and spice to the buttermilk mixture and stir to combine. Put the chicken into the milk to marinate and refrigerate overnight or for at least 4 hours.
4. After marinating, put the flour into a bowl and add one teaspoon of each herb and spice. Mix well to combine.
5. Remove the chicken from the buttermilk marinade and coat it completely in the flour mixture. Let rest for a few minutes.
6. Heat the oil in a large, deep pot until it reaches 400 °F.
7. Carefully put 2 pieces of chicken in the oil, and fry until they reach an interior temperature of 165 °F. Repeat until the entire chicken in cooked.
8. Drain on a piece of paper towel and serve with your choice of sauce.
Food
Baked brie with pear jam
This decadent dish is easy to prepare. Serve it as an appetizer or as a crowd-pleasing dessert. Either way, it’s sure to be a winner.
Start to finish: 15 minutes
Servings: 4
Ingredients
• 1 10-ounce wheel of brie
• 1/4 cup pear jam
• 1/4 cup walnuts, chopped
• 3 tablespoons honey
• 1 sprig rosemary
• 1 baguette, sliced
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 400 °F.
2. Cut the brie in half horizontally, thereby creating 2 round slices.
3. Spread the pear jam on the inside of one section of the wheel and cover with the other half, thereby reassembling the entire wheel of cheese with the pear jam in the middle.
4. Place the wheel on a baking sheet covered with parchment paper.
5. Using a knife, score the top of the cheese to create a checkered pattern.
6. Top with walnuts, honey and rosemary and bake for 10 minutes or until the cheese is just starting to melt.
7. Serve with slices of baguette.
King Cartoons
Wind: 14mph NW
Humidity: 49%
Pressure: 30.38"Hg
UV index: 1
65/41°F
72/52°F