6 clever tips for storing Christmas decorations

Does your home feel closed off and cramped? If you want to transform your living space, here are the benefits you can look forward to with an open-concept floor plan.

1. It lets in more natural light

Removing interior walls is an effective way to brighten up your living space and allow natural light to extend further into your home.

2. It maximizes sight lines



Whether you enjoy hosting dinner parties or need to keep an eye on young children, an open-concept floor plan will offer you a clear view of the living and dining room while you work in the kitchen.

3. It makes small spaces feel larger

While you might not be able to add square footage to your home, taking down walls to combine several smaller rooms provides you with more usable space.

4. It offers flexible design options

Without walls to delineate each room, you can easily rearrange the layout of your living space to suit the evolving needs and preferences of your family.

If you want to have an open-concept home, keep in mind that restructuring a house’s floor plan is a major undertaking. To achieve the design of your dreams, be sure to enlist the help of experienced professionals including engineers, architects, contractors, and interior decorators.

The right support

Before you start knocking down walls, consult an engineer to determine if any of them are load-bearing. You may need to install support beams to help hold up the weight of your home.