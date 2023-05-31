6 dangers of summer driving

Summer driving can be fun. However, the warm season brings challenges on the road. Here are six to keep in mind.

1. Sun. Beware of glare, especially at sunrise and sunset. Adjust your speed, wear good sunglasses, and clean your windshield regularly.

2. Fog. On top of reducing visibility and potentially camouflaging obstacles, dense fog can make the road slippery. Slow down and turn on your low beams, not your emergency flashers.

3. Thunderstorms. Reduced visibility, water accumulation, and high winds are all crash risk factors. Slow down and turn off cruise control to avoid hydroplaning and stay away from power lines.

4. Flip flops. Driving with sandals isn’t against the law, but it can affect your driving. For example, one could get lodged under a pedal.

5. Propane. Summer is barbecue season! Propane is a hazardous material. Make sure you transport it in an approved container that’s secure, upright, and in a well-ventilated area.

6. Distractions. According to research conducted by Travelers Insurance, distracted driving increases by eight percent during the summer. Reduce distractions by programming your GPS before setting off, stopping to eat, and giving your passenger control of the music.

Don’t let an accident ruin your summer. Drive safe!