6 great sources of plant protein

You need protein to build and repair your muscles, bones, skin, and blood. However, not all plant-based proteins are complete proteins, as some of them have only a portion of the nine essential amino acids required by the body. If you want an alternative to animal protein, here are six plant-based foods that provide a significant source.

1. Seitan

This popular, low-carb meat alternative is made by kneading wheat flour with water and rinsing away the starch until only gluten protein remains.

2. Legumes



Beans, lentils, and peas have high amounts of protein. They’re also excellent sources of fiber, minerals, and other important nutrients.

3. Soy products

Soybeans are a versatile legume used to make tofu, tempeh, edamame, and soy milk, all of which contain the nine essential amino acids your body needs.

4. Nuts and seeds

From chia seeds and hemp seeds to walnuts and almond butter, nuts and seeds are a great source of protein, fiber, antioxidants, and healthy fats.

5. Grains

Quinoa is the only grain that provides your body with all nine essential amino acids. However, oats, wild rice, and millet contain significant amounts of protein. Grains also offer fiber and magnesium.

6. Nutritional yeast

Sold as a powder or in flakes, nutritional yeast has a cheesy flavor. It’s also a source of vitamin B12, which helps keep your nerves and blood cells healthy.

To ensure you get all the amino acids your body needs on a vegetarian or vegan diet, aim to eat as wide a variety of proteins as possible.

Your daily dose of protein

The recommended intake of protein is 0.36 grams per pound of body weight. If you want to eat a healthy, balanced diet, protein should account for 10 to 20 percent of your total daily calories.