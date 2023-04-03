Job Market
6 pharmacy professions that don’t involve pharmaceuticals
Depending on the size of the facility, some pharmacies offer services other than selling prescription and over-the-counter drugs. It may enlist people with various skill sets to provide complete customer satisfaction. Here are six professions that may be found in a pharmacy setting unrelated to pharmaceuticals.
1. Cosmetician. Pharmacies with a cosmetics counter hire specialists to advise customers on makeup and skin care. The cosmetician is expected to keep up with the latest product lines and trends. They must also be able to apply makeup if the business offers this service to customers.
2. Photographer. Some pharmacies set aside space for administrative photo services like taking passport photos. These photographers must know the rules and regulations so that the pictures they take are valid.
3. Manager. Every pharmacy needs someone to supervise operations and oversee the various teams. Among their many responsibilities is ensuring the very best customer experience.
4. Cashier. In addition to handling transactions at the cash register, the cashier must greet and serve customers and answer their questions about specific products.
5. Delivery person. Increasingly, pharmacies are offering deliveries, especially for prescriptions. The delivery person is essential for customers with reduced mobility who can’t make the trip to pick up their medication in person.
6. Visual merchandiser. Pharmacies carry thousands of products. Visual merchandisers, sometimes called window dressers, arrange these products in appropriate places to catch the customers’ attention. This work also involves major display shifts in keeping with the changing seasons.
If you have more than one of these talents, you may find that some pharmacies will combine duties to make the most of your abilities. You may work both as a cashier and a photographer, for example. Contact the pharmacies near you to learn about their job openings.
3 benefits of using podcasts in your recruiting strategy
When filling a position within your company, it can be hard to convey what your hiring managers are looking for in a written job posting. Recently, the City of Edmonton began recording short podcasts allowing their hiring manager to inform potential candidates about different roles. Here are a few reasons to try it for your company.
1. Insightful. A podcast is a quick and easy way to digest information about a job without requiring much reading. The hiring manager can give candidates an immediate insight into the position and work culture.
2. Impactful. Unlike text, audio recordings have a high emotional impact. Hearing someone’s voice feels more sincere and honest than a written posting. Consequently, a podcast can instill a sense of trust, encouraging more people to apply.
3. Accessible. Many candidates are busy and may not have the time to read several written job postings. Having information about job openings in podcast form allows people to multi-task and job search on the go.
Finally, podcasts are a cost-effective and engaging way to reach people with unique skill sets who no longer look in traditional places for information.
Improve recruitment and retention with exit interviews
Reviews and testimonials are essential to doing business in the modern world. In today’s competitive labor market, conducting an exit interview is your opportunity to learn more about the worker’s experience within your company and potentially become a more desirable workplace.
Targeted recruitment
An exit interview lets you learn more about the vacated role, which has likely evolved. This knowledge helps you elevate your job ad from a boilerplate to a targeted description of expectations. The more precise your job ad, the better your chance of identifying the most suitable hire.
Enhanced retention
When employees leave, they’re more likely to give candid feedback about their experience on the job. This information can help you make informed adjustments to your corporate culture. It can also help you identify which practices are working. It all adds up to an opportunity to improve conditions for those who remain with you.
Ask a local employment agency or counselor to advise or support your recruitment and retention, from job ads to exit interviews.
Do you need training to work in a pharmacy?
Are you interested in pharmacy work and wondering if you need a diploma? The answer is: yes and no. It depends on the position you want.
For some pharmacy roles, such as a cashier or delivery person, you don’t need a specific degree or diploma to carry out your responsibilities. However, specialized training or equivalent experience is a great advantage in some cases. A cosmetician, for example, should have training targeted toward specific products.
To become a pharmacy technician, you must have training and accreditation to perform your tasks correctly. You’ll have opportunities to practice what you learn by completing internships during your studies.
The pharmacist profession requires a university degree and continuing education. These requirements are essential to ensure patient safety.
If you’re applying for a pharmacy job, learn about all the requirements in your jurisdiction before submitting your resume.
4 power skills you can learn
Employers traditionally consider soft skills, like adaptability and resilience, desirable but lower priority than role-specific hard skills. However, as demands for specialized expertise shift ever-increasingly, those consistent, nice-to-have traits are becoming so valuable that HR professionals are now calling them power skills. Here are four learnable power skills you can upgrade through training or coaching.
1. Mindfulness. If you already have a personal mindfulness practice, you know how beneficial it is to your mind and body. Mindfulness training can also help you navigate challenging workplace situations and improve your job performance.
2. Diversity, equity, and inclusion. Many organizations seek to build social and economic value by representing society in full rather than select groups. You can add value to your resume and enrich your work experience by promoting workplace diversity, equity, and inclusion.
3. Communication. From public speaking to face-to-face conversations and Zoom etiquette, there’s always room to improve your communication skills. Select a communication skill you’d like to improve upon; you’re sure to find a course or a tutor to help you grow your skill set.
4. Conflict resolution. Some people are born peacemakers, but anyone can learn effective strategies for handling workplace conflicts. Whether you’re in leadership and must moderate employee disagreements or you want to improve engagement with colleagues, conflict resolution training can help.
Explore the lifelong learning course offerings at your local college or university to discover opportunities to expand your power skill toolkit.
How to attract millennial employees
According to a survey by Deloitte, by 2025, 75 percent of the workforce will be made up of millennials. As an employer, you must learn this generation’s motivations, needs and expectations to attract, engage and keep them in your company. Here are five things to consider.
1. Highlight values. Millennials want to work for a company with values that align with theirs. For them, a job isn’t just about a paycheck. It’s very much about having a purpose and making a difference.
2. Create flexibility. Millennial candidates are looking for a job that offers a work-life balance. For example, they’ll prioritize companies that offer remote or hybrid work schedules.
3. Prioritize advancement. Career progression is a top priority for millennial workers. They’re much more likely to stay at a company if they feel upper management is invested in their careers. Ensure you have strategies and policies in place to facilitate career progression.
4. Offer continued learning opportunities. Millennials want to advance and learn new things to progress in their careers. They’ll seek out employers who can provide these opportunities. Investing in training and development can help catch and keep their attention.
5. Embrace technology. Technology is essential to the millennial workforce. Therefore, integrating popular technologies and platforms into your business can give you a decisive edge in attracting this generation.
Ensure your company continues to grow and thrive by appealing to millennial employees.
Why upskilling and reskilling are so important
The terms upskilling and reskilling became buzzwords at the start of the pandemic. Upskilling is about improving an employee’s existing skill set to grow in their current role. In contrast, reskilling focuses on retraining an employee for a new position or discipline. Here are some of the benefits of each.
Upskilling
Upskilling focuses on helping employees learn future-forward skills. Organizations can fill open positions with members of their current workforce. As demand for new skills increases, upskilling can allow an organization to develop the skills needed to remain competitive.
Reskilling
The World Economic Forum estimates that half of all employees worldwide will require reskilling by 2025 due to technological advancement. Reskilling can help increase a company’s bottom line by bringing out its employees’ full potential.
Both reskilling and upskilling strategies help your company foster a culture of learning in the workplace and help your employees adapt seamlessly to change.
