6 pharmacy professions that don’t involve pharmaceuticals

Depending on the size of the facility, some pharmacies offer services other than selling prescription and over-the-counter drugs. It may enlist people with various skill sets to provide complete customer satisfaction. Here are six professions that may be found in a pharmacy setting unrelated to pharmaceuticals.

1. Cosmetician. Pharmacies with a cosmetics counter hire specialists to advise customers on makeup and skin care. The cosmetician is expected to keep up with the latest product lines and trends. They must also be able to apply makeup if the business offers this service to customers.

2. Photographer. Some pharmacies set aside space for administrative photo services like taking passport photos. These photographers must know the rules and regulations so that the pictures they take are valid.

3. Manager. Every pharmacy needs someone to supervise operations and oversee the various teams. Among their many responsibilities is ensuring the very best customer experience.

4. Cashier. In addition to handling transactions at the cash register, the cashier must greet and serve customers and answer their questions about specific products.

5. Delivery person. Increasingly, pharmacies are offering deliveries, especially for prescriptions. The delivery person is essential for customers with reduced mobility who can’t make the trip to pick up their medication in person.

6. Visual merchandiser. Pharmacies carry thousands of products. Visual merchandisers, sometimes called window dressers, arrange these products in appropriate places to catch the customers’ attention. This work also involves major display shifts in keeping with the changing seasons.

If you have more than one of these talents, you may find that some pharmacies will combine duties to make the most of your abilities. You may work both as a cashier and a photographer, for example. Contact the pharmacies near you to learn about their job openings.