6 privacy options for your yard
If you want your yard to be a private oasis where you can relax unobserved, you’ll need to install a privacy screen. Here are six options to consider.
1. Louvers. The angle of the slats on most louvered privacy screens can be adjusted to allow plenty of natural light while still shielding your yard from view. They’re usually made of wood or steel.
2. Trellises. Available in many different styles and sizes, trellises look great on their own or as a support for climbing plants. If you want a privacy screen that does double duty, grow fruit-bearing vines along with it like cucumber or grape.
3. Curtains. One easy way to create privacy is to hang large swaths of fabric from a pergola or similar structure. Best of all, they can simply be moved aside when they’re not needed.
4. Hedges. A sturdy hedge creates a natural screen, barrier, and home for local wildlife. Cedar is a good choice, but there are many other types of shrubs that make nice hedges.
5. Fences. Metal and wood fences are a pricier option, but they last a long time and add value to your property. For a modern look, combine materials.
6. Shades. Typically made of canvas, outdoor shades are great for spaces that don’t require constant privacy. Simply pull the shades down when you want them and retract them when you don’t.
In addition to shielding you from view, privacy features add visual interest to your yard and make it a more beautiful place to spend your time.
How to insulate a cathedral ceiling: interior vs. exterior
High ceilings, particularly cathedral and vaulted varieties, are beautiful in nearly any home. Unfortunately, they’re notorious for letting warm air escape, which can be a problem during the winter. If you have ceilings like this in your home, insulation is key.
Insulating from the exterior
Applying insulation from the roof is the best way to ensure a tight seal. First, spray a layer of polyurethane foam and then install a moisture-proof membrane to keep it dry. Homes in cooler climates may also require a rigid foam board to increase thermal performance.
Insulating from the interior
No matter how you decide to insulate your roof, it’s important to leave enough room for ventilation and be certain that moisture can’t get through.
Insulating a ceiling is a complex job. To ensure it’s done right, consult a professional.
3D tiles: add texture and interest to your home
Offered in a variety of colors, patterns, and textures, 3D tiles are sure to add visual interest to your home. If you’re unfamiliar with this product, here’s what you should know.
Location
3D tiles can be installed in almost any room. Since they’re waterproof, these tiles are ideal in areas that are prone to dampness like bathrooms, kitchens, and laundry rooms.
In particular, shiny and pale 3D tiles capture and reflect light in a way that flat ones can’t. This makes them a great choice for small spaces and rooms that don’t get much natural light.
Materials
3D tiles are made from the same types of materials as flat tiles. Some options are:
• Granite
• Marble
• Ceramic
• Terracotta
• Glass
With so many choices, there’s a 3D tile to suit every room and esthetic.
Installation
Even the handiest homeowners should think twice before installing their own 3D tiles. This is because the texture makes these tiles difficult to align. It’s best to leave this job to the professionals.
3 ways to keep birds out of your garden
While birdwatching can be an enjoyable hobby, you probably don’t want to see the plants in your yard get eaten by local wildlife. Here are three ways to keep birds out of your garden.
1. Use aluminum foil
Most birds dislike the texture and sound of aluminum foil under their feet. Tie strips of it to the branches of your fruit trees and any other plants you want to protect.
2. Make a scarecrow
3. Install ultrasonic repellents
These devices emit a constant, high-frequency sound that’s imperceptible to humans but can be disorienting to birds. The noise will encourage them to stay clear of your garden. Since the sound doesn’t travel far, you may need more than one to protect a large area.
Alternatively, you can cover your plants with mesh-wire cages that birds can’t get through. The practicality of this approach will depend on the size and number of plants you want to safeguard.
Garlic mustard: a scourge from the east
Garlic mustard was introduced to North America by European settlers more than 150 years ago. Today, this herb is considered one of the most invasive plant species in the eastern United States and Canada.
What it is
Garlic mustard gets its name from the strong garlic smell its leaves emit when crushed. Typically, it grows in forests, where it frequently displaces native plants. However, it can also creep onto residential properties and easily take over lawns and gardens.
This plant is a biennial and takes two years to fully mature and then die. During the first year, it grows clusters of leaves close to the ground. The following year, it develops stalks up to three feet tall.
The plant also produces flowers and seedpods during the second year. Each plant can create as many as 600 seeds, which are easily dispersed by humans and animals. The seeds can remain dormant for up to five years before germinating.
How to remove it
If garlic mustard is growing on your property, it’s important to take action before it overwhelms your yard. Herbicides are effective against garlic mustard but will also kill neighboring plants. If the infestation is small, it’s best to pull the plants out by hand. To make this task easier, ensure that the ground is damp.
If you have to remove a larger stand, cut the second-year stalks before they produce seeds. Be sure to cut each plant as close to the ground as possible since even a few remaining leaves can create a seedpod.
Once the plants have been extracted, put them in a plastic bag, and leave it out in the sun to kill the seeds.
4 summertime sports for kids
Sports are fantastic for keeping children out of the house and active during the summer. Here are four that can be played in the backyard or at the park with minimal equipment.
1. Dodgeball. This classic schoolyard game can be played almost anywhere. All you need is a softball and enough people to form two teams. Use chalk or various objects to delineate the playing field. Since this game is more fun when lots of people participate, invite the neighbors to join in.
2. Badminton. While this sport is usually played with a net, all you really need are two rackets and a shuttlecock or birdie. It’s just as fun to play without a divided court as it is with one.
3. Soccer. All it takes is a ball and at least two players to get a game going. If you don’t have nets, you can use trees, rocks, and other landmarks as goalposts.
4. Football. As long as you have a football and plenty of space, you can play this American classic. Opt for flag football to reduce the risk of injury. Instead of tackling, players grab strips of fabric tucked into each other’s waistband.
If your child doesn’t like competitive sports, you can introduce them to jogging, cycling or yoga instead.
4 backyard shade solutions
If your property doesn’t provide you with enough shade, here are four stylish structures that can give you a break from the sun.
1. An awning
This type of device can be rolled out over a patio or deck when you need shade and is easily retracted when not in use. However, it needs to be secured to an exterior wall first. Although typically controlled by a hand crank, some newer models open and close with the press of a button.
2. A freestanding gazebo
3. An arbor
This classic garden feature is often used to create an entryway. However, since its arches are typically lined with vines and other climbing plants, it can also offer respite from the sun.
4. A folding canopy
This temporary structure can be unfolded and set up within minutes. It’s a practical solution for backyard parties and picnics when you need to accommodate a number of guests.
All of these structures can provide you with ample shade and a comfortable place to lounge in your backyard. This summer, minimize the risk of getting sunburned by installing one or more of these devices.
