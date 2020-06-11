6 privacy options for your yard

If you want your yard to be a private oasis where you can relax unobserved, you’ll need to install a privacy screen. Here are six options to consider.

1. Louvers. The angle of the slats on most louvered privacy screens can be adjusted to allow plenty of natural light while still shielding your yard from view. They’re usually made of wood or steel.

2. Trellises. Available in many different styles and sizes, trellises look great on their own or as a support for climbing plants. If you want a privacy screen that does double duty, grow fruit-bearing vines along with it like cucumber or grape.

3. Curtains. One easy way to create privacy is to hang large swaths of fabric from a pergola or similar structure. Best of all, they can simply be moved aside when they’re not needed.

4. Hedges. A sturdy hedge creates a natural screen, barrier, and home for local wildlife. Cedar is a good choice, but there are many other types of shrubs that make nice hedges.

5. Fences. Metal and wood fences are a pricier option, but they last a long time and add value to your property. For a modern look, combine materials.

6. Shades. Typically made of canvas, outdoor shades are great for spaces that don’t require constant privacy. Simply pull the shades down when you want them and retract them when you don’t.

In addition to shielding you from view, privacy features add visual interest to your yard and make it a more beautiful place to spend your time.