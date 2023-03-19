6 reasons to consider a pet-friendly retirement home

Research has shown that caring for a pet benefits people of all ages, especially seniors. Here are six reasons to consider moving into a retirement home that allows pets.

1. Promotes physical activity. Owning a pet can help you stay active. For example, dogs must be walked several times daily, and cats enjoy frequent playtime.

2. Encourages social interaction. Having a pet encourages you to leave your apartment and socialize.

3. Prevents loneliness. Pets provide valuable companionship and can alleviate isolation and loneliness, especially if your family and friends live far away.

4. Fosters routine. Taking care of a pet requires a structured routine, providing you with a sense of purpose and satisfaction.

5. Improves mental capacity. Mental stimulation is vital for keeping your mind sharp. Caring for a pet can help ward off dementia and improve your cognitive function.

6. Lowers stress. Holding or petting an animal has been proven to lower blood pressure and boost your mood.

If you can’t care for a pet on your own, look for a retirement community that allows family members to bring pets to visit or provides sessions with specially trained therapy animals.