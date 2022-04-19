Home
6 tips for consuming less at home
Responsible consumption reduces waste and limits greenhouse gas emissions. Here are six tips for consuming less in your daily life.
1. Limit or avoid plastic packaging as much as possible by buying in bulk and opting for sustainable or reusable products over single-use ones.
2. Reduce your carbon footprint by buying local products, eating less meat, and purchasing eco-certified seafood whenever possible.
3. Purchase energy-efficient appliances and invest in a heating system that uses renewable energy.
4. Save water by taking five-minute showers and using rainwater for outdoor maintenance, including watering your garden.
5. Perform renovations that improve the energy efficiency of your home like installing new insulation and triple-paned windows. Regularly cleaning and maintaining your ventilation ducts is also a good idea.
6. Unplug electronics like your TV and computer when they’re not in use to prevent phantom loads.
To find the products you need to consume responsibly, visit your local stores.
How to prevent golf-related injuries
Golf is a sport that’s accessible to people of all ages. However, playing it carries the risk of injuries to the lower back, shoulders, hips, knees, elbows, and other parts of the body. Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or a newcomer to the sport, follow these tips to prevent strains and injuries.
Work out before the season starts
To produce a strong and precise golf swing, you need to use a twisting motion. Unfortunately, the repetition of this movement can place a lot of strain on your upper body. To avoid injuries, be sure to both strength train and work on your flexibility before hitting the links. It’s also a good idea to do balance exercises to improve your stability.
Warm-up before each game
In addition to reducing the risk of injuries, a good warm-up can improve your performance. Take the time to get your blood flowing by running on the spot for a minute or two, doing some squats and lunges, and performing rotations with your club on your shoulders. After this, hit a few balls, then line up a few shots on the putting green.
Use the right equipment
To avoid injuries, you need to rely on clubs that are fitted to your size and level of play. You also need quality shoes to reduce the risk of falls. Additionally, it’s a good idea to choose a golf bag with two shoulder straps or use a cart that can be pushed rather than pulled.
Take classes to improve your swing
Many golf injuries are caused by poorly executed movements. If your technique is imprecise, you’re more likely to end up with pain in your elbows, wrists, and shoulders.
Listen to cues from your body
Always pay attention to the signals produced by your body. Start slowly, and don’t exceed your limits. If you feel pain, don’t persist in what you’re doing, and see a professional for prompt treatment. If you don’t, you may aggravate the problem or develop a new one.
Lastly, keep in mind that it can be all too easy to twist your ankle. Since playing golf usually involves walking several miles, be sure to be careful.
4 tips for sustainable eating
Do you want to adopt eco-friendly eating habits? If so, here are four tips to help you make the transition.
1. Diversify your proteins
Don’t make meat your main source of protein. Instead, eat a varied diet that includes tofu, tempeh, legumes, seeds, and nuts.
2. Buy organic
Purchase vegetables, fruits, eggs, milk, and meat that are produced without the use of synthetic pesticides, herbicides, growth hormones, and fertilizers. In addition, organic products don’t contain dyes or additives.
3. Look for the fair-trade logo
Avoid supporting food producers that violate their employees’ rights. Instead, purchase products that are harvested responsibly by looking for foods marked with the fair-trade logo.
4. Limit your waste
Food waste has a negative impact on the environment and the economy. Therefore, try to plan your meals based on what you already have at home and only buy what you need. There are also apps you can use to help you keep track and reduce your food waste.
The next time you visit your local grocery store, keep these tips in mind.
3 questions to ask when choosing a window treatment
Window treatments can add warmth and style to your home. However, before buying new curtains, drapes, or blinds, you should ask yourself these three questions.
1. What’s your objective?
Make sure you know what purpose the window treatment will serve. For example, do you want it to be primarily stylish or functional? You should also determine if you want a look that’s contemporary or timeless.
2. What’s your budget?
If you can afford it, consider hiring a professional designer or decorator to help you choose the right window treatment. If you have a tight budget, look for inspiration in decorating magazines and websites for reasonably priced options.
3. What are the dimensions?
Make sure you measure your windows. This way the treatment you choose is sure to effectively block out light and provide the right level of privacy. Additionally, make certain your curtains, blinds or shades are the right length and won’t hang on the floor.
Before making your choice, visit home decor stores in your area for inspiration and advice
4 tips for sustainable gardening
The produce sold in grocery stores often travels hundreds or even thousands of miles before ending up on your plate. Do you want to grow your own fruits and vegetables? If so, here are four tips for gardening sustainably.
Choose the right place
Do your research to find the best location to plant your garden. Take into account the soil type and amount of sunlight the area receives to ensure your plants grow well and won’t require much maintenance.
Feed the soil
Feeding your soil with compost is the best way to grow healthy plants. Doing so will allow you to avoid concentrated fertilizers that could make your crops more vulnerable to disease or pollute the water table if incorrectly applied.
Save water
Avoid planting vegetables that require a lot of water. Instead, choose varieties that can easily adapt to the average amount of rainfall in your area. You should also set up a rainwater collection bin. Remember to water generously but not every day. This will promote root oxygenation and allow your plants to draw water from deep within the soil.
Embrace imperfection
Gardens are living things. Therefore, you must accept that yours won’t look perfect. Inevitably, insects will nibble on your plants. Just remember that birds will feed on the bugs, and pollinators will visit your flowers. Simply sit back and watch nature in action.
For more tips, visit your local garden center.
3 reasons to consult a dietitian if you’re an athlete
Nutrition and fitness go hand in hand. There’s a reason why the best athletes are closely monitored by dietitians. If you’re a sportsperson, here are three good reasons to seek the advice of a nutrition expert.
1. To maximize your energy
You expend a lot of energy when training, and it’s important to know what you need to eat to maintain your stamina. A dietitian will take into consideration various factors, like your age and weight, to help you create a personalized meal.
2. To reduce your risk of injury
Did you know that protein plays an important role in maintaining and building muscle mass? Consequently, consuming enough of this nutrient is one of the best ways to strengthen your body and avoid injury. A dietitian can help you calculate the amount of protein you should eat.
3. To heighten your performance
Eating a healthy diet translates into better performance. A meal plan that’s been carefully put together by an expert can improve your endurance and coordination.
Nutrition is more complicated than you may realize. To make the right eating choices, consult a dietitian.
What to consider when choosing a golf bag
If you need a new bag to carry your golf equipment, there are a number of options available. Here are the main things to consider when shopping for one.
Weight
The type of golf bag you choose should depend on how you intend to use it. For example, if you’re going to carry it while playing, choose a light tripod model that has adjustable straps and provides optimal comfort. If you have a cart, you may want to consider a larger, heavier bag that will allow you to easily carry all your equipment.
Storage
Your bag should have a minimum of four compartments to protect your clubs. Some models offer 14 or one per club, but the more there are, the heavier it’ll be. The same goes for the number of pockets to put other items such as your cell phone, water bottle, snacks, tees, balls, glove, telemeter, and raincoat. Make certain you have enough storage to appropriately divide your belongings while ensuring you also have easy access to them.
Features
Pay attention to the details that set various types of golf bags apart. For example, if playing rounds in bad weather is likely, consider a bag that comes with rain covers and water-resistant zippers. You might also want to consider a bag that includes detachable pockets, tee pouches, magnetic pouches, and external storage for your putter.
Lastly, your choice should also depend on your preference in terms of color and style as well as your budget.
