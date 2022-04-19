6 tips for consuming less at home

Golf is a sport that’s accessible to people of all ages. However, playing it carries the risk of injuries to the lower back, shoulders, hips, knees, elbows, and other parts of the body. Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or a newcomer to the sport, follow these tips to prevent strains and injuries.

Work out before the season starts

To produce a strong and precise golf swing, you need to use a twisting motion. Unfortunately, the repetition of this movement can place a lot of strain on your upper body. To avoid injuries, be sure to both strength train and work on your flexibility before hitting the links. It’s also a good idea to do balance exercises to improve your stability.

Warm-up before each game

In addition to reducing the risk of injuries, a good warm-up can improve your performance. Take the time to get your blood flowing by running on the spot for a minute or two, doing some squats and lunges, and performing rotations with your club on your shoulders. After this, hit a few balls, then line up a few shots on the putting green.

Use the right equipment

To avoid injuries, you need to rely on clubs that are fitted to your size and level of play. You also need quality shoes to reduce the risk of falls. Additionally, it’s a good idea to choose a golf bag with two shoulder straps or use a cart that can be pushed rather than pulled.

Take classes to improve your swing

Many golf injuries are caused by poorly executed movements. If your technique is imprecise, you’re more likely to end up with pain in your elbows, wrists, and shoulders.

Listen to cues from your body

Always pay attention to the signals produced by your body. Start slowly, and don’t exceed your limits. If you feel pain, don’t persist in what you’re doing, and see a professional for prompt treatment. If you don’t, you may aggravate the problem or develop a new one.

Lastly, keep in mind that it can be all too easy to twist your ankle. Since playing golf usually involves walking several miles, be sure to be careful.