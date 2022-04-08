6 tips for driving in the rain

Though driving in the rain might not seem as dangerous as driving in the snow, it still poses certain risks. Here are six tips for safely navigating a downpour.

1. Reduce your speed

The faster you drive on a wet road, the more likely it is that your car will lose traction and hydroplane. Additionally, driving fast with reduced visibility is risky. If you want to avoid getting in an accident, slow down.

2. Avoid puddles

Puddles often conceal deep potholes that can damage your vehicle. Moreover, splashing water can temporarily blind other motorists and lead to an accident.

3. Maintain a safe following distance

Your brakes are less effective on wet roads, so it’s important to increase your braking distance. If you tailgate the vehicle in front of you and you’re forced to suddenly brake, you may not be able to prevent a collision.

4. Avoid ruts

When it rains, water tends to collect in ruts along the road. Therefore, drive slightly to the right or left of any ruts and reduce your speed to avoid hydroplaning.

5. Don’t use cruise control

Using cruise control when it’s raining is unsafe If your wheels lose traction, your car’s cruise control feature will accelerate to compensate for the loss of power.

6. Brake carefully

The combination of heavy rain, dirt, and debris can make roadways slippery. Consequently, slamming down on your brakes on a wet street or highway can lock your tires and cause your vehicle to spin out of control. Remember to brake gently.

Finally, regardless of the time of day, make sure to turn on your headlights to ensure you’re visible to other motorists when it’s raining.