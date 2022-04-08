Automotive
6 tips for driving in the rain
Though driving in the rain might not seem as dangerous as driving in the snow, it still poses certain risks. Here are six tips for safely navigating a downpour.
1. Reduce your speed
The faster you drive on a wet road, the more likely it is that your car will lose traction and hydroplane. Additionally, driving fast with reduced visibility is risky. If you want to avoid getting in an accident, slow down.
2. Avoid puddles
Puddles often conceal deep potholes that can damage your vehicle. Moreover, splashing water can temporarily blind other motorists and lead to an accident.
3. Maintain a safe following distance
Your brakes are less effective on wet roads, so it’s important to increase your braking distance. If you tailgate the vehicle in front of you and you’re forced to suddenly brake, you may not be able to prevent a collision.
4. Avoid ruts
When it rains, water tends to collect in ruts along the road. Therefore, drive slightly to the right or left of any ruts and reduce your speed to avoid hydroplaning.
5. Don’t use cruise control
Using cruise control when it’s raining is unsafe If your wheels lose traction, your car’s cruise control feature will accelerate to compensate for the loss of power.
6. Brake carefully
The combination of heavy rain, dirt, and debris can make roadways slippery. Consequently, slamming down on your brakes on a wet street or highway can lock your tires and cause your vehicle to spin out of control. Remember to brake gently.
Finally, regardless of the time of day, make sure to turn on your headlights to ensure you’re visible to other motorists when it’s raining.
Automotive
How to clean and organize your car’s trunk and cabin
When spring arrives, it’s time to put away your winter car accessories, air out your car cabin and thoroughly clean the interior of your vehicle. It’s also the perfect time to consider storage solutions. Here are a few tips.
Clean
After vacuuming the seats and floor mats, remove calcium rings from the carpets and dust the dashboard and plastic moldings. If you have leather seats, now is the time to oil them to keep them looking new.
Moreover, you should freshen up and remove unpleasant odors from your floor mats using a steamer. If you want sparkling clean windows, wipe the inside in one direction and the outside in the other to ensure you didn’t miss any spots.
Organize
If you want to keep the inside of your vehicle tidy on your next family road trip, fit the seats with practical organizers to store reusable shopping bags, books, tissues, water bottles, and more.
You can also purchase trunk and sun visor organizers as well as a host of other useful accessories including folding and hanging bins. In addition, you may want to invest in a few clip-on cup holders to help prevent empty bottles, cans, and cups from rolling around on the floor.
To find the perfect cleaning products and storage accessories for your car, visit your local stores.
Automotive
A pledge to drive distraction-free can save lives
About 3,000 people in the United States lose their lives each year in crashes involving distracted drivers. The good news is that distracted driving can be prevented by avoiding dangerous behaviors.
For Distracted Driving Awareness Month, which takes place every year in April, the National Safety Council (NSC) invites motorists across America to commit to driving distraction-free by taking the NSC Pledge. It involves promising to not drive distracted in any way, including:
• Talking on the phone (even if it’s hands-free)
• Using voice-to-text features in your vehicle
• Texting or using social media applications
• Checking or sending emails
• Taking selfies or filming videos
• Inputting destinations into your GPS
• Calling someone else when you know they’re driving
Keep in mind, a driver who talks on the phone is four times more likely to be involved in a collision than one who isn’t, and a driver who sends text messages is eight times more likely to be involved in a crash.
On average, sending or reading a text takes your eyes off the road for five seconds. If you’re traveling at 55 miles per hour, that’s the equivalent of driving the length of a football field with your eyes closed.
This month for Distracted Driving Awareness Month, promise to drive distraction free and spread the word about the NSC Pledge.
Automotive
Why Ford stopped accepting orders for Maverick pickup trucks
Looking to buy a Ford Maverick pickup truck? If you don’t already have an order in, you might have to wait until 2023.
During the first few days in January, Ford announced that it would stop accepting orders for Maverick trucks.
Shortages are nothing new. Hot products, from Tickle-Me-Elmo to the latest video game console, can be hard to find at any given time. But supply chains and production typically shift to match demand within a matter of months, not years. It’s hard to find comparable shortages in recent memory. Perhaps not since World War II have so many products remained out of stock for months on end.
So what gives? As with many things 2022, a lack of computer chips has hampered production. Shifts towards remote work and other factors have spurred demand for computer chips, and so far, chipmakers haven’t been able to ramp up production to match demand. When you think of computer chips, your mind may first wander to smartphones and laptops. However, a modern car can require thousands — yes thousands — of chips.
Manufacturing computer chips is more than just assembly. Advanced robotics, clean rooms, and specialized skills, among many other things, are all needed to produce chips. The lead time to increase output can measure in years. So even as Intel and other chipmakers announce plans to expand production, shortages may remain common in the near future.
That said, even with enough chips, Ford might struggle to meet the high demand for the Maverick due to limited manufacturing capacity. Right now, all Maverick assembly takes place at the Hermosillo Stamping and Assembly plant in Mexico.
Automotive
4 signs your car needs a little TLC
April is Car Care Month, and as your thoughts turn to summer adventures and road trips, it’s important to make sure your vehicle is safe to drive. Here are a few signs that your car could use a tune-up.
1. You see an engine warning light
If the engine warning lights flash on your dashboard, don’t ignore them. Amber lights will alert you to simple problems, such as a loose spark plug, while red lights indicate more serious issues, such as an oil leak. Engine warning lights may also indicate when your car is due for an oil change.
2. You hear weird noises
Strange sounds coming from your car can signify there’s a problem. Noises may begin quietly and get louder as the problem gets worse. Turn off the stereo while you’re driving and listen for sounds like squeaking or grinding. These noises could indicate that your car has a loose belt, low power steering fluid, or unbalanced tires.
3. You notice strange smells
If you notice an unusual odor, it may mean there’s a problem with your car. An unpleasant smell can indicate there’s an issue with your exhaust system, electrical components, tires, or brakes. All these problems require immediate attention from a mechanic.
4. You see or smell smoke
Smoke coming from your engine or exhaust pipe could be a sign that your radiator is overheating or that you have a problem with your head gasket. These are urgent issues that could ruin your engine.
If you want to be safe on the road, give your car the care and attention it needs. An automotive professional can help you maintain your vehicle and make repairs before they become major problems.
Automotive
How driving on empty can damage your car
Driving with a depleted gas tank is risky. In addition to the possibility you’ll get stranded on the side of the road, you could potentially damage your vehicle. Here’s what you should know about driving on empty.
It can damage your fuel filter
Dirt and debris will collect in your gas tank over time. If you drive while the fuel level is very low, there’s a risk this debris will get sucked into your fuel pump and clog the fuel filter.
It can damage your fuel pump
Fuel pumps are designed to operate while submerged in gasoline. Plus, the fuel in your tank helps keep the pump cool. Running on empty will expose the fuel pump and cause it to overheat.
It can cause your engine to misfire
If your gas tank gets too low, the fuel pump will suck in air, which can cause your engine to misfire. Over time, multiple misfires may damage your engine.
It can damage the exhaust system
If you run out of fuel, your car will sputter and stall, which can damage your catalytic converter, an expensive part of your vehicle’s exhaust system.
You can avoid these problems by always having plenty of fuel in the tank. Make sure to start looking for a gas station when your tank is a quarter full.
How far can you go on an empty tank?
Your dashboard warning light will illuminate when two to three gallons of gasoline remain in the tank. How far you can travel depends on the type of vehicle you drive, road conditions, whether you’re driving uphill or downhill, and if you’re cruising in town or on the highway.
Automotive
5 signs your suspension system needs to be repaired
Your car’s suspension system consists of many parts including shock absorbers, struts, and axles. It connects your car’s wheels to the chassis and allows your vehicle to absorb bumps on the road and accelerate and brake smoothly. It also keeps your tires firmly on the road when turning. Here are five signs your suspension system may need to be repaired.
1. Your ride is bumpy
If your ride is rougher than usual and you can feel every little bump on the road, you may have a broken strut or shock absorber that needs to be replaced.
2. One corner of your car sits low
A damaged spring will cause one corner of your vehicle to sit lower than the other three. This could result in the sagging corner hitting the road when you go over bumps.
3. Your car leans or tilts
If your vehicle leans to one side when you turn, or it tilts backward or forwards when you brake or accelerate, it’s time to get your suspension checked.
4. Turning is a challenge
If you find it more difficult than usual to steer, or your car pulls or drifts when you turn corners, it may mean there’s a problem with your shock absorbers.
5. Unusual noises
If you hear knocking every time your car hits a pothole, your struts are likely bottoming out and need to be replaced.
Your car’s suspension system is designed to provide a smooth ride. If you think something’s wrong with it, visit a qualified mechanic as soon as possible.
