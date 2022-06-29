6 tips for growing rhubarb

Here are six tips for growing rhubarb in your backyard.

1. Choose a sunny location with rich, relatively moist soil. Ideally, pick somewhere other than your vegetable garden. Rhubarb takes up a lot of space and can cover up smaller plants.

2. Allow at least three feet between your rhubarb and other plants. This ensures it has plenty of room to spread out.

3. Apply compost and all-purpose organic fertilizer annually. Make sure to read the package instructions for the proper application.

4. Remove weeds at the base of the rhubarb plant to avoid attracting pests like weevils. Make sure to remove wilted stems to promote growth regularly.

5. During dry spells and intense heat, water your plant in the evening to prevent shock. Avoid getting the leaves wet, and don’t oversaturate the soil.

6. Don’t pick any rhubarb the first year. Wait until the third year to harvest heavily. However, never pick all the stems because this can weaken the plant.

Talk to your local garden center staff for more tips and advice.