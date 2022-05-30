6 tips for renovating your foyer

Does your foyer need a little TLC? If so, here are six tips for a successful update project.

1. Consider the front door

If your front door is in good condition, a fresh coat of paint can do wonders. If you need to replace your door, choose one that’s sturdy, secure, and has sufficient insulation.

2. Add windows

If you want your foyer to feel bright and inviting, install windows on either side of the door or choose a model with built-in windows.

3. Spruce up your flooring

The floor in your foyer takes a beating and must withstand water, dirt, and salt. Consequently, choose durable, easy-to-clean materials like ceramic, stone, concrete, or vinyl.

4. Improve the lighting

Make sure your entryway is well-lit, both inside and outside. Whether tying your shoelaces or getting your key into the lock, having good lighting can make your everyday life easier.

5. Make storage a priority

Foyers tend to get cluttered. Therefore, efficiency is key. Make space to store clothes and accessories for summer and winter. Furthermore, consider installing a custom-made cabinet to provide easy access and make the most of the space.

6. Pay attention to decor

Don’t overload your foyer. Instead, focus on a few well-selected decorative touches. Choose light shades to make the space feel open and airy.

Visit the home improvement stores in your area to get everything you need to update your foyer.