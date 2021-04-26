Real Estate
6 tips for setting up a small kitchen
Do you need more room in your cramped kitchen? Here are six smart ideas to make the most of a small space.
1. Mount a rail to the wall. Use a support bar and hooks to hang utensils, measuring cups, pots, pans, oven mitts, cutting boards, and anything else you want to keep handy.
2. Hang shelves. Install them above the stove, fridge, countertop, and doorway. Shelves provide an easy storage solution for spices, bins of pasta, candy containers, fresh herbs, and more.
3. Opt for integrated design features. Built-in appliances or a trash chute incorporated into the countertop can help you make the most of a small space. Similarly, a slide-out shelf can extend your countertop surface.
4. Get two-in-one appliances. A combination oven, which acts as both an oven and a microwave, allows you to have a single appliance that can bake, grill, and reheat food. A microwave with a built-in hood is also a great option.
5. Install cabinets close to the ceiling. Build them high to maximize storage space, and use the top shelves for items you rely on less frequently. Just be sure to keep a folding stepladder nearby, so you can easily reach any item.
6. Invest in a portable cooktop. Some electric cooktops are as powerful as a standard stove, which makes them the perfect solution to save on counter space.
Additionally, considering brightening up the room with targeted lighting. Install strip lights and other fixtures near the prep space, sink, and cooking area.
3 tips to help you get approved for a mortgage
If you want to buy a home, you’ll probably need to take out a mortgage. Here are some tips to help you get approved.
1. Improve your credit score
Before you apply for a mortgage, review your credit score. This is the number lenders use to evaluate your credit risk and determine if you’re a good loan candidate. The higher your credit score, the better your mortgage rate is likely to be.
To improve your score, pay your bills on time, keep your credit balances low and reduce the amount of debt you owe.
2. Pay off debts and avoid incurring new ones
Another important factor that mortgage lenders look at is your debt-to-income ratio. The lower your debt is when compared to your income, the more likely you are to be approved for a home loan. In addition to paying off existing debts, you should reduce the amount of new debt you incur. Take a careful look at how you spend your money and figure out where you can cut back on expenses.
3. Save for the biggest down payment possible
The minimum down payment you need to get a mortgage is 3.5 percent of the home’s total cost. However, if you can afford it, a 20 percent down payment will lower the balance of your mortgage and alleviate the need for private mortgage insurance, thereby reducing your monthly payments.
If you don’t currently meet the requirements for a home loan, don’t give up. Instead, take steps to improve your financial situation and, once you’re in a better position, try again.
A space dedicated to your well-being is a must in 2021
Calm and inspiring spaces are becoming increasingly popular. To design your own little wellness retreat, choose a spot in your home that’s as removed as possible from all noise and activity.
Once you’ve selected a location, surround yourself with colors that evoke nature such as sky blue, forest green, and stone gray. Be sure to have at least one live plant nearby.
Additionally, consider including a comfortable chair, a soft mat, and decorative or meditation cushions. A lamp emitting a soft glow or a light fixture with a dimmer switch can be useful for lighting the space according to your preferences.
Once space is set up, use it for meditating, daydreaming, reading, breathing deeply, writing in a diary, or listening to music. In 2021, a respite from the stresses of everyday life may be exactly what you need.
Ask the Expert: How to read a mortgage loan estimate
When applying for a mortgage, one-and-done is not your best approach. You stand to save money if you shop around for the best loan for you, and this means you should know how to decipher the documents that come your way.
A mortgage loan estimate is a three-page form you receive after applying for a mortgage. A lender must provide you with a mortgage loan estimate within three business days of receiving your application — however, be aware that they have not yet approved or denied your loan application.
The form shows you what terms the lender expects to offer if you move forward. If you do move forward with your mortgage application, the lender will ask you for additional financial information. The document includes the estimated interest rate, monthly payment, and total closing costs, as well as information about the estimated costs of taxes and insurance.
It will also indicate whether the loan includes things like a prepayment penalty (for paying the loan off early) or whether the balance could increase even if payments are made on time (negative amortization).
Here are some components to which you should pay close attention:
* Check loan term, purpose, product, and loan type: Located near the top of the form, this information spells out the number of years (term), the purpose of the loan (i.e. purchase), product (such as fixed or variable rate), and loan type (i.e. Conventional, FHA, VA).
* Rate lock. Check whether the rate is locked or whether it can change between now and your closing.
* Prepayment penalty. Note whether the loan includes a penalty for paying it off early. This can cost you thousands.
* Balloon payment. A balloon payment is often considered risky. It’s a large one-time payment made at the end of the loan term. This type of loan usually includes lower payments during the life of the loan, but you need to be financially prepared to make that large payment at the end.
* Estimated monthly payment and estimated taxes, insurance, and assessments. Make sure everything adds up to a number you can pay. Sometimes taxes, insurance, and assessments are held in escrow for you. If not, make sure you have a plan to pay these bills when they arise, because they can be large lump-sum amounts.
* Estimated cash to close. This is cash you’ll need on hand at closing.
Virginia’s median home sales price jumps nearly 10%
According to the March 2021 Home Sales Report released by Virginia REALTORS®, the statewide median sales price was $335,000 in March, up 9.8% from a year ago.
Home prices have been rising quickly since last summer, and year-to-date home prices are up in nearly every local market across the commonwealth. This growth has been fueled by strong demand, limited inventory, and extremely low mortgage rates. Virginia REALTORS® Chief Economist Lisa Sturtevant, PhD says, “In the current competitive market, many buyers are engaging in bidding wars, offering over list price, and making a range of concessions to improve their offers.”
There were 11,518 home sales in Virginia in March, about 1,000 more sales than in March 2020, an increase of 9.6%. However, Virginia’s dwindling inventory of available homes could cause a cooldown in the spring market. Supply is very limited across local markets—at the end of March 2021, there were just 15,787 active listings statewide, more than 13,000 fewer active listings than a year ago, a decline of 45.8%.
Going forward, comparing monthly home sales between 2020 and 2021 will be challenging. The COVID-19 pandemic upended the housing market last spring, and low mortgage rates fueled extraordinary demand through the spring and fall. Last year, in March 2020, home sales activity had not yet slowed.
The Virginia Home Sales Report is published by Virginia REALTORS®. Click here to view the full March 2021 Home Sales Report. Current and past reports are available to members, media, and real estate-related industries through the organization’s website.
How to sell your home in a post-pandemic market
The best way to understand how the real estate market in your area has been affected by the pandemic is to work closely with a realtor. Additionally, if you want to sell your home during this unprecedented time, the following three tips are a good starting point.
1. Market your home online
Showcasing your home on the internet is a must. Here are a few ways you can virtually bring buyers into the space:
• 3D tours. A virtual rendering of your home in 3D allows potential buyers to explore the property at their leisure.
• Video walkthroughs. A pre-recorded video allows you to take buyers on a guided tour. You can attach it to the listing and share it on social media.
• Showings by proxy. A live online showing of your home will give buyers an opportunity to ask questions and revisit rooms as needed.
In addition, your listing should include quality photos and an expertly written description that highlights the property’s assets.
2. Anticipate buyers’ needs
Since many people now permanently work from home, having or staging a home office can help you attract buyers. Additionally, home gyms are increasingly popular, which makes them another good staging option if you have unused space.
Furthermore, you should be prepared for possible disclosures or amendments to purchase agreements. Some buyers will be hesitant to make an offer without contract protection specific to circumstances related to the pandemic.
3. Maximize outdoor spaces
Outdoor areas to entertain are more important than ever, and homebuyers are increasingly interested in houses with beautiful backyards. Consider installing or updating a deck, putting in a fence, and adding features like a porch swing, fountain, or fire pit. Lastly, draw more attention to your home by boosting its curb appeal with landscaping and upgrades to the driveway, garage, and front door.
Keep in mind that your real estate agent is available to answer any questions and help you make the right moves.
Warren County Market Report – March 2021 with Jen Avery
Spring is in action. Buyers are still struggling to ratify contracts, up against bidding wars on many properties. Prices continue to be at an all time high. Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for March 2021. Charts demonstrate the changes in the market, so be sure to click play!
In general summary:
- New Listings are DOWN -9.8%.
- New Pending UP 24.3%.
- Closed sales are DOWN -5.4%
- Average Median Sold $291,000
- Average Days on Market 31
*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
Resource: March 2021 Market Stats by ShowingTime
Bright MLS: Statistics calculated April 2021.
Jennifer Avery, REALTOR® “Your Happy Home Expert!”
BPOR, SRS, CNE, E-Pro Certified | Licensed in VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com | 540-683-0790
CRUM REALTY, INC| 318 S Loudoun St, Winchester VA 22601 | 540-662-0400
