6 tips for setting up a small kitchen

Do you need more room in your cramped kitchen? Here are six smart ideas to make the most of a small space.

1. Mount a rail to the wall. Use a support bar and hooks to hang utensils, measuring cups, pots, pans, oven mitts, cutting boards, and anything else you want to keep handy.

2. Hang shelves. Install them above the stove, fridge, countertop, and doorway. Shelves provide an easy storage solution for spices, bins of pasta, candy containers, fresh herbs, and more.

3. Opt for integrated design features. Built-in appliances or a trash chute incorporated into the countertop can help you make the most of a small space. Similarly, a slide-out shelf can extend your countertop surface.

4. Get two-in-one appliances. A combination oven, which acts as both an oven and a microwave, allows you to have a single appliance that can bake, grill, and reheat food. A microwave with a built-in hood is also a great option.

5. Install cabinets close to the ceiling. Build them high to maximize storage space, and use the top shelves for items you rely on less frequently. Just be sure to keep a folding stepladder nearby, so you can easily reach any item.

6. Invest in a portable cooktop. Some electric cooktops are as powerful as a standard stove, which makes them the perfect solution to save on counter space.

Additionally, considering brightening up the room with targeted lighting. Install strip lights and other fixtures near the prep space, sink, and cooking area.