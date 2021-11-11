Interesting Things to Know
6 tips to help you save for retirement
Many Americans struggle to understand the logistics of retirement and how to save. In fact, one in four Americans have no retirement savings and, in many cases, those who are saving aren’t putting away enough. Here are six practical tips to help you get ready for retirement.
1. Understand your current spending. Know how much you currently spend so you can compare it with your projected retirement spending. Managing your current spending can help you save for the future.
2. Plan your future lifestyle. Now’s the time to think about how you want to live out your golden years. Many people assume their retirement spending will amount to approximately 70 percent of their current spending (known as the 70 percent rule). This may not be realistic by today’s standards. Consider how you want to spend your retirement, and create a budget to match that lifestyle.
3. Expect inflation. Rising prices are inevitable. Be sure to keep inflation in mind when planning your retirement.
4. Save on auto-pilot. Setting up regular deposits into a savings account can help you build your nest egg without having to lift a finger.
5. Pay off your mortgage. Home expenses comprise a significant portion of your fixed costs. Paying off your mortgage before retirement can help eliminate this monthly expense.
6. Work with a financial adviser. Hire a good investment professional and work with them regularly to keep your savings on track. Ask friends and family members for recommendations if you don’t currently work with a financial adviser.
With proper planning and a little help, you can prepare yourself for the realities of retirement.
How to avoid falling victim to consumer fraud
To help ensure you don’t get scammed out of your hard-earned money, here’s an overview of how to detect and prevent some of the most common types of consumer fraud.
Identity theft
Identity theft occurs when someone steals your personal information, such as your name, social insurance number, and bank account information, for financial gain.
A few ways to safeguard your information include:
• Using complex, secure passwords on all your online accounts
• Shredding credit card receipts, utility bills, and bank account statements
• Leaving important ID documents at home in a safe place
If you don’t know why someone is requesting your personal information, it’s always a good idea to ask them for clarification.
Debt collection fraud
This type of fraud happens when scammers pose as collection agencies and demand payment of fake outstanding debts.
Fraudulent debt collectors will:
• Withhold information from you, including the exact amount of the so-called debt and the name of the creditor
• Pressure you to pay with cash, a prepaid debit card, or by money transfer
• Ask for personal information, such as your bank account or social insurance number
Never share any financial or personal information unless you’re 100 percent certain you’re dealing with a real collection agency.
Charity fraud
This kind of fraud occurs when phony fundraisers request donations for a charitable organization.
Fraudulent charities will:
• Pressure you to donate immediately
• Only accept cash, gift cards, and wire transfers
• Refuse to provide detailed information about the organization
To avoid a charity scam, ask for information in writing before you donate.
Lastly, you should always trust your gut instinct. If something feels off, it probably is.
How to set retirement goals
Having clear retirement objectives can help you save for the future. Here’s how to set achievable goals for this chapter in your life.
Budget for retirement
Do you know how you want to spend your retirement? While certain expenses will disappear, others will increase. Having an idea of what you want your lifestyle to look like will help you determine how much money you’ll need to live on each year when you’re retired.
Estimate the length of your retirement
Once you know how much you plan to spend annually, you’ll need to estimate the number of years you’ll spend in retirement. This will help you determine when you can retire. The current life expectancy in Canada is approximately 80 years for men and 84 years for women. If you retire at age 65, you can expect to live another 15 to 19 years on average.
Determine how much you need to save
It’s recommended that you set aside at least 10 percent of your net annual income for retirement. This amount will vary depending on your age when you start saving, the rate of return on your investments, and your retirement budget.
If you’re struggling to achieve your goals, don’t hesitate to consult a financial adviser. A professional can help you come up with a winning strategy to achieve your objectives.
November Celebrity Birthdays!
Do you share a birthday with a celebrity?
1 – Lyle Lovett, 64, popular singer, Klein, TX, 1957.
2 – Karamo Brown, 41, television personality (Queer Eye, Houston, TX, 1980.
3 – Adam Ant, 67, singer, born Stewart Goddard at London, England, 1954.
4 – Matthew McConaughey, 52, actor, Uvalde, TX, 1969.
5 – Sean “Diddy” Combs, 51, rapper, executive, New York, NY, 1970.
6 – Emma Stone, 33, TV and movie actress, Scottsdale, AZ, 1988.
7 – Keith Lockhart, 62, Boston Pops conductor, Poughkeepsie, NY,1959.
8 – Mary Hart, 70, movie actress, Madison, SD, 1950.
9 – Eric Dane, 49, “Gray’s Anatomy” actor, San Francisco, CA, 1972.
10 – Hugh Bonneville, 58, “Downtown Abbey” actor, England, 1963.
11 – Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, movie actor, Los Angeles, CA, 1974.
12 – Anne Hathaway, 39, actress, one Oscar, Brooklyn, NY, 1982.
13 – Steve Zahn, 53, actor (Rescue Dawn), Marshall, MN, 1968.
14 – Chip Gaines, 47, television personality (“Fixer Upper”), Albuquerque, NM, 1974.
15 – Jonny Lee Miller, 49, star in “Elementary,” Surrey, England, 1972.
16 – Marg Helgenberger, 63, “CSI” actress, Fremont, NE, 1958.
17 – Danny DeVito, 77, actor, director, Neptune, NJ, 1944.
18 – Owen Wilson, 53, actor, movie star, Dallas, TX, 1968.
19 – Savion Glover, 48, dancer, Newark, NJ, 1973.
20 – Dierks Bentley, 46, country singer, Tempe, AZ, 1975.
21 – Bjork, 56, singer, born Björk Gudmundsdóttir at Reykjavik, Iceland, 1965.
22 – Scarlett Johansson, 37, movie star, New York, NY, 1984.
23 – Chris Hardwick, 50, comedian, Louisville, KY, 1971.
24 – Katherine Heigl, 43, movie, TV actress, Washington, DC, 1978.
25 – Joel Kinnaman, 42, movie and TV actor, Sweden, 1979.
26 – Dale Jarrett, 65, race car driver, Conover, NC, 1956.
27 – Samantha Harris, 48, television personality, Hopkins, MN, 1973.
28 – Bryshere Y. Gray, 28, actor (Empire), rapper, Philadelphia, PA,1993.
29 – Kim Delaney, 60, actress (NYPD Blue), Philadelphia, PA, 1961.
30 – Ben Stiller, 56, movie star, New York, NY, 1965.
Should you take the leap and join a start-up?
A start-up is a company in the early stages of its development. If you’re looking for a new job and wondering if a start-up would be a good place to put your talents to use, here’s what you should know.
Promising industries
The United States has a thriving entrepreneurial culture, and it’s not surprising that many promising new businesses have popped up in recent years. In fact, the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the launch of numerous products and services in the e-commerce, medical technology, food autonomy, and delivery industries.
In addition, innovative companies in sectors that were all but shut down since spring 2020 are beginning to flourish once again. For this reason, you may want to look for opportunities in the tourism, hospitality, and events industries.
Necessary skills
Joining a start-up may be right for you if you possess the following qualities:
• You enjoy working in a team
• You’re independent
• You’re up-to-date on the latest developments
• You’re comfortable adapting to changes
• You’re not afraid to take risks
• You enjoy making impactful decisions
If you’re bright, resourceful, and don’t shy away from challenges, you may thrive in a start-up.
Health
Protect your heart health with a dog
If you’d like to live longer, consider getting a dog.
According to CNN, a meta-analysis of more than four million people in the U.S., Canada, Scandinavia, New Zealand, Australia, and the U.K. found that dog owners were about 24 percent less likely to die from any cause than people who didn’t own dogs. And according to the journal Circulation, dog owners reap the health benefits of increased physical activity, better social support, and valuable companionship.
But if pet ownership is off the table, you can still enjoy at least some of the benefits. A 2015 study from Indiana University found that just watching cat videos is a great mood booster.
This cure for boredom also perks up the brain
You’ve got 900 channels and nothing to watch. Those cat videos are getting a little old.
What do you do with those precious leisure hours? You could visit ancient China, discover secrets of the Czars, delve into a secret romance. All of that is at the tip of your fingers in a book, and what you get in return is more than a good story.
According to the Pew Research Center, about a quarter of Americans didn’t read a single book in 2018. Not a print copy, e-book, or audiobook.
Scientists say that they missed out — according to Healthline, reading is a great way to give your brain a workout. It stimulates a complex series of circuits and signals in your brain, and the more you engage with a text, the busier your brain gets. Fiction lovers are often better at understanding others, which can help build and maintain strong relationships and lead to better emotional health. Reading is also a great way to preserve brain health as you age — according to the National Institute on Aging, it’s one of several activities that can help preserve cognitive function. And it’s a great stress reliever, too. Thirty minutes of reading has been found to lower blood pressure, heart rate, and negative feelings, according to Healthline.
One easy way to fit in a few extra pages is to read in the morning instead of at night. Instead of hitting the snooze button, grab your book, dive in for a few extra minutes, and then roll out of bed to start the day. If you want to add in some extra time at night, that’s fine, but morning reading means you won’t fall asleep before you even crack your book.
Smartphones and e-readers also make it easier to read whenever, wherever. You can slip your e-reader into your pocket or download an e-reader app on your phone. That way, you can take in a couple of pages while in line at the coffee shop or during your lunch break.
And lastly, if you don’t like a particular book, stop reading it and pick up something else. If you read what you enjoy, you might find that it isn’t very hard to get those pages in after all.
