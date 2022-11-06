6 tips to prevent caregiver burnout

It’s not unusual for caregivers to be so focused on meeting their loved one’s needs that they neglect their own. This can push them to the brink of exhaustion. If you want to prevent caregiver burnout, here are six things you should do.

1. Set limits for yourself

It’s impossible to do everything at all times. You may not have voluntarily chosen to be a caregiver, but you can control your tasks.

2. Acknowledge your emotions

Your feelings, both good and bad, are valid. They don’t diminish your value, compassion, or abilities. Go easy on yourself, and remember, you’re doing the best you can.

3. Manage your health

Eat a balanced diet, get regular exercise, take naps when needed and limit your alcohol consumption. You should also schedule regular medical exams.

4. Delegate some of your duties

Don’t feel ashamed to ask your family members, friends, and colleagues for help. This can help ease some of the burdens you carry.

5. Remember to laugh

Joke around with your loved one, and rely on humor to get through awkward or stressful moments. Laughter can help lighten your mood and prevent you from feeling overwhelmed by stress.

6. Take regular time outs

Prioritize your well-being by diving into a good book, calling a friend, doing yoga, or watching a movie. Taking breaks will clear your mind and help you recharge your batteries.

The bottom line? Don’t be afraid to ask for help and give yourself a well-deserved rest when needed.