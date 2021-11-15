6 tips to reduce fatigue among seniors

Have you started to feel increasingly tired as you get older? If so, here are six tips to help you boost your energy level.

1. Get enough sleep. Getting the right amount of rest is the best way to recharge your batteries. Whether you go to bed early or take a nap during the day, making sure you get enough sleep is important.

2. Eat well. Both consuming heavy meals and eating too little can make you feel sluggish. Instead, try to eat light meals and small, protein-packed snacks to keep your energy level raised.

3. Move your body regularly. Doing a bit of light activity every day can help you increase the amount of energy you have available. In addition, if you regularly sit for long periods of time, you should take short, frequent breaks to stretch your muscles.

4. Take nutritional supplements. You may be feeling fatigued because your diet is lacking certain nutrients. It’s a good idea to talk to your doctor to see if taking supplements or vitamins might help combat your low energy level.

5. Keep busy. Regularly taking on new hobbies and projects can help prevent boredom. Keeping busy can help you increase your energy level.

6. Use light therapy. Sunlight is a natural mood booster that can help rejuvenate you. In addition, light therapy lamps are beneficial for combating fatigue, especially in the winter.

If you’ve tried everything and still feel tired, make an appointment with your doctor as soon as possible.