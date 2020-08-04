6 types of exercise for all ages

Physical activity is a key component of healthy aging. It helps you maintain mobility and improve your balance, which reduces the risk of falls and injury. Adequate exercise can also slow or prevent the onset of osteoporosis and cardiovascular disease. Here are six activities to keep you moving at any age.

1. Golf

In addition to relieving stress, golf can improve your concentration. Opt to walk the course rather than rent a cart to get even more exercise.

2. Walking



There are many physical and psychological benefits of walking. All you need is a sturdy pair of running shoes. Plus, you can do it almost anywhere.

3. Cycling

This low-impact aerobic exercise helps with blood circulation, endurance, and balance. It’s also a great way to get some fresh air and explore scenic trails.

4. Swimming

Since it’s a non-weight-bearing exercise, swimming gives you a full-body workout without putting pressure on your hips, knees, and back. For a change of pace, take a water aerobics class.

5. Stretching

Activities like Pilates, yoga, and tai chi enhance flexibility, balance, and muscle strength. They’re usually practiced in a group and can be adapted to accommodate reduced mobility.

6. Pickleball

A cross between tennis, badminton, and ping-pong, this sport is a great way to express your competitive spirit without straining your muscles and joints.

Keep in mind that all of these options have the potential to be great social activities as well.

If you have health or mobility issues, speak with your doctor before starting a new type of physical activity.