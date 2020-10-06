6 ways to protect yourself from cyberbullies

Social media plays an important role in the lives of today’s youth. While it offers a great way to stay in touch with friends and family, it also exposes users to harassment online. Here are six strategies to share with your teen to minimize their risk of being targeted by cyberbullies.

1. Protect your passwords

Don’t share your online passwords with anyone, even if you’re sure they won’t be used maliciously. You should also use a different password for each account.

2. Check your privacy settings



Make sure all your social media accounts are calibrated to the strongest privacy settings available. This way, the information you share online can only be accessed by the people you’re connected with.

3. Only share G-rated media

It may seem silly and fun to share racy photos or videos, but these could be used against you by cyberbullies.

4. Think before you post

Since you can’t rely on tone of voice or body language, what you write on the internet or in a text message can easily be taken the wrong way. Double-check to make sure what you’re saying won’t be misunderstood.

5. Don’t open suspicious messages

Whether it’s a direct message (DM) from a stranger or an instant message from a known bully, it’s best not to engage at all with those who may be up to no good.

6. Log out of your accounts

If you access your social media accounts on a shared computer, make sure to always log out at the end of your session.

In addition, it’s a good idea to Google your own name once in a while to see what pops up. If you find something that cyberbullies may target you for, such as an image or message that portrays you in a negative light, try to have it taken down by the site administrators.