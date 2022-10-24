State News
60,000 incorrect voter notices mailed and more Va. headlines
• Around 60,000 Virginia residents got incorrect voter notices in the mail, an issue state election officials attributed partly to an error by a private printing company.—Washington Post
• Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria and Republican state Sen. Jen Kiggans are virtually tied in the 2nd District congressional race, according to a new CNU poll.—Virginian-Pilot
• After the CDC recommended adding COVID-19 shots to school immunization protocols, Virginia’s Republican leaders reiterated their opposition to making the vaccinations mandatory.—Associated Press
• Half of a Stafford County high school’s students were sick with flu-like symptoms.—Washington Post
• “Demand for medical services grows in Virginia, but number of doctors doesn’t.”—Virginian-Pilot
• A Fairfax County School Board member apologized after a hot mic moment in which she used a slur for people with disabilities.—WTOP
• One person was taken into custody after a “barricade situation” at Fort Belvoir Army base in Northern Virginia.—WUSA9
• A resident of a Charlottesville-area retirement community claims a state condo law prevents his facility from expanding without his consent.—Daily Progress
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
State News
Organizers hope voting becomes habit for ‘wildcard’ young voters
RICHMOND, Va. — Roughly three years ago, Maria Reynoso determined local policy issues and election information were not readily available or easily digestible to the average voter, and especially younger voters.
Reynoso now runs We Vote Virginia, a nonpartisan digital media resource to help voters become more informed.
“What my focus when creating the organization, and I guess my mission, was really to make it incredibly accessible and fun and engaging to learn about local politics,” Reynoso said.
According to Reynoso, the most critical change happens in local and state politics. Virginia voter turnout traditionally drops off between presidential elections. Candidates are vying for U.S. House of Representatives seats in Congress this year, with other local races and initiatives on the ballot throughout the state’s districts.
Political organizers and candidates are watching to see if they pull younger voters to the polls in an election that could change the balance of power in Congress. They hope that more education on the importance of voting and how to vote can develop a consistent habit among young voters whose participation can be a wildcard.
Virginia Commonwealth University’s VCU Votes Student Coalition is a network of the university’s students, faculty, and staff that promote voter engagement on campus, according to the VCU Votes website.
“Younger voters are considered a wildcard because they’re still very new to voting, and I think also, they’re still new to the democratic process as a whole,” said Cameron Hart, director of partnerships for VCU Votes Student Coalition.
Young voters understand the urgency of issues, such as climate change, according to Hart, and it can motivate them to the polls.
Hart said that Virginia’s Democratic and Republican parties could do more to encourage young people to vote by making appearances on college campuses.
Generation X, millennials, and Generation Z make up over 46% of the Virginia population, according to American Community Survey data by the U.S. Census Bureau. That percentage is totaled from the provided categories of ages 20-54, although the generations are ages 10-57. Gen Z and millennial-eligible voters ages 20-44 account for over a third of the population, based on census data.
Virginia young voter turnout ages 18-29 has been a mixed bag in the past few elections, according to Tufts Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement, or CIRCLE.
That age group is most commonly used by researchers versus a precise snapshot of voter participation by generation.
• The 18-29 voter turnout more than doubled in the 2018 midterm election, according to CIRCLE (13% to 33%). Virginia voters are inconsistent when it comes to midterm elections, in general. Since 2000, anywhere from almost 32% to almost 60% of voters participated, according to the Virginia Department of Elections website.
• The 18-29 voter turnout was 56% in Virginia in 2020, according to CIRCLE, up from 48% in 2016. Voter turnout for the 2020 presidential election was the highest turnout of the 21st century, overall.
• The 18-29 voter turnout decreased in the 2021 gubernatorial election, according to CIRCLE, from 34% in 2017 to 27%.
Reynoso says social media is a great way to engage young voters. The We Vote VA Instagram account launched in late 2019. The account now has nearly 16,000 followers and is one of the organization’s primary methods of reaching voters. It features easy-to-read and visually appealing posts containing information about polling locations, important dates, redistricting background, and more. The concept is to inform and help create a habit of voting.
“It is so important that young voters know their facts,” Ellie Sorensen, press secretary for the Republican Party of Virginia, stated in an email.
Young voters may think their vote doesn’t matter because some policy issues might not directly impact them, according to Sorensen.
“Sometimes, voters just vote based on what other people around them vote, but if they are taught the importance of voting and the facts about what they are actually voting for, it will encourage younger people to vote,” Sorensen stated.
Voting can become a habit, especially when voters can see the “good it can do,” according to Gianni Snidle, press secretary for the Democratic Party of Virginia.
“If we’re not actively participating in our democracy, then we’re failing,” Snidle said.
Nonprofit organization Rock the Vote has worked to make voting a habit among young voters since 1990. It launched with a public service announcement featuring singer, songwriter and actress Madonna.
Rock the Vote serves as a one-stop shop for all things voting, Carolyn DeWitt, president, and executive director of Rock the Vote, stated in an email. Voters can check their registration status, request an absentee ballot, get election reminders and view election deadlines through the website.
The organization had direct channels to young voters through their partnership with MTV and through concert venues where the organization would register people to vote.
Rock the Vote has adapted through the decades and was the first to launch an online voter registration platform in the late ‘90s, according to an L.A. Times report. The organization reports that they’ve helped register 14 million people to vote.
The new generation of voters is extraordinarily in touch with their values, according to DeWitt.
“But over the past few years, they’ve witnessed our political culture become increasingly volatile and our democracy threatened on multiple counts,” DeWitt stated.
Young people know their value, and they keep showing up despite the obstacles put before them, according to DeWitt.
State lawmakers have made voting more accessible in recent years. Virginia voters are no longer required to show photo identification at the polls. Voters can prove their identity with a driver’s license, passport, college student ID, and even a current bank statement or utility bill containing the voter’s name and address. Same-day voter registration can be done up to and on Election Day, although voters receive a provisional ballot.
Voters can find local polling places and request an absentee ballot on the Virginia Department of Elections website.
Early voting started on Sept. 23 and will end on Nov. 5. Absentee ballots must be requested by Oct. 28 and postmarked by Election Day on Nov. 8.
By Cassandra Loper
Capital News Service
State News
Gun safety, gun rights advocates disagree on effectiveness of new merchant code
Gun rights advocates fear a new merchant code for firearm purchases is an unnecessary attack on their civil liberties, while gun safety advocates say the code just levels the playing field.
The International Standards Organization approved a petition from New York-based Amalgamated Bank last month for a new merchant code. According to its website, the ISO is a Geneva-based nonprofit with global members who establish best practices across a range of subjects.
According to a press release from Priscilla Sims Brown, president, and CEO of Amalgamated Bank, the new code categorizes gun sales at gun and ammunition stores, which will allow banks to report suspicious activity and illegal gun sales.
According to multiple reports, Visa, Mastercard, and American Express credit cards plan to adopt the new code, though it is unclear how widespread implementation will work.
“This action answers the call of millions of Americans who want safety from gun violence, and we are proud to have led the broad coalition of advocates, shareholders, and elected officials that achieved this historic outcome,” Brown stated.
According to the IRS, credit card providers categorize purchases under merchant category codes, or MCCs, that classify businesses by their predominant business activity. Categories cover many industries, including many types of building contractors, travel and leisure services, entertainment and recreation, and even escort services.
A Mastercard reference booklet from 2020 listed firearms under the MCC “durable goods — not elsewhere classified.” Other items in the same MCC include wood chips and musical instruments.
Firearms and ammunition stores also appear in the same booklet under the MCC “miscellaneous and specialty retail stores,” along with sunglasses shops, magic stores and beauty supply stores.
The new code allows for the separate categorization of firearm purchases.
The Virginia Citizens Defense League lobbies the General Assembly for “good gun rights” and to stop gun control measures, according to Philip Van Cleave, the organization’s president.
“Gun owners are not in the mood for anything that — in any way, shape or form — implies that we’re being monitored, or our rights are attempted to be curtailed,” Van Cleave said.
The code will not be useful for gun control, Van Cleave said.
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares joined 23 other attorneys general from across the country in a letter against the new merchant category. Miyares is against collecting and tracking private data by “big government and big businesses,” his office stated in an email comment.
“This new policy will do little more than put Virginians’ privacy at risk,” Miyares stated, “and discourage law-abiding citizens from exercising their constitutional right to purchase a firearm.”
The purchase of firearms should be “no one’s business but their own,” Miyares stated.
“To reduce gun violence, we need to get violent, repeat offenders off our streets instead of tracking lawful purchases at Bass Pro Shop,” Miyares stated.
The Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, an organization that works to prevent gun violence through legislation, offered research to Amalgamated Bank in the development of the category code. According to Adam Skaggs, chief counsel, and policy director at the Giffords Law Center, there shouldn’t be “special treatment” for gun stores since the same rules already apply to other businesses.
This code won’t necessarily lead to any new laws, rather, it levels the playing field, Skaggs said. However, according to Skaggs, it could help detect illegal activities like gun trafficking.
Gun rights advocates worry the code may flag or not be able to distinguish high-dollar purchases from stores that sell firearms. Van Cleave used the example of a boat purchased from a store that also sells firearms and voiced concern over the possibility of unnecessary scrutiny.
The code is for gun stores and stores that sell firearms and ammunition. Skaggs stated that stores that sell other merchandise, like Bass Pro Shops and Walmart, could have “dedicated cash registers” to use the code and keep purchases separate. Pharmacies, Skaggs pointed out, keep track of separate transactions for prescription drugs and general merchandise.
“I do think it’s a tool, and given the levels of gun violence and how much illegal gun trafficking and gun crime we see in this country, every tool that should be used to improve the situation is a way that we should pursue,” Skaggs stated.
The “small change” could help prevent huge tragedies, said Nick Suplina at a New York press conference announcing the new code. Suplina is the policy and law vice president of Everytown for Gun Safety. He pointed to the thousands of dollars spent on guns and ammunition used in the mass shootings in Aurora, Colorado; Orlando, Florida; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Such expensive and multiple purchases could, in theory, be flagged under the new code, Suplina said.
Virginia had a firearm mortality death rate of approximately 13 people per 100,000 in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The lowest-ranked state was Hawaii, with a mortality rate of approximately three people per 100,000. The highest-ranked state was Mississippi, with approximately 29 deaths per 100,000.
According to an analysis by Capital News Service, attorneys general for all but one of the top 10 states with the highest firearm mortality rate signed the letter expressing concern over the use of the merchant code.
The idea that credit card companies will try to block lawful gun purchases couldn’t be “further from the truth,” Skaggs said. The merchant code is not a method to keep tabs on individuals, as the code does not provide product-specific data but could ultimately help law enforcement with investigations, he said.
“You would think the attorney general’s chief law enforcement officer of the Commonwealth of Virginia would side with law enforcement instead of mass shooters, but apparently, that’s not the case,” Skaggs said.
By Gabriela de Camargo Gonçalves
Capital News Service
State News
Officials got rid of an abandoned road culvert. Now migrating fish can swim freely
Flowerdew Hundred Creek weaves through a forested landscape in Prince George County on the south bank of the James River. Surrounded by land often examined by archaeologists due to its rich cultural history, the creek contains a story of its own that wildlife officials are working to preserve.
Earlier this year, officials took steps to benefit Flowerdew Hundred Creek’s unique ecology by removing a culvert, or small tunnel that funnels water underneath a roadway, that was identified as a barrier to fish passage.
In March, the Virginia Department of Transportation decommissioned Nobles Road, and workers removed the culvert and replaced it with a natural stream channel, allowing the unrestricted passage of aquatic wildlife.
The project, which was funded with a $50,000 grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, led to the reconnection of nearly 2 miles of potential river herring spawning habitat.
“With road-stream crossings, it’s more of a cumulative impact when you add them all together,” said Alan Weaver, the fish passage coordinator for the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR). “Then, as you do each project, one by one, you’re making a difference, but it takes several until you really open up a whole lot of habitat.”
Facilitating a great migration
River herring, American shad, and hickory shad are anadromous species, meaning they travel upstream to spawn in the spring and spend most of their lives at sea. The fish are historically and culturally valued in Virginia for their critical sustenance to communities and ecosystems over 100 miles inland from the sea.
But a growing list of threats has combined to block river herring and shad from reaching much of their historic spawning habitat. Losses have also been known to occur as a result of native and introduced predators, habitat degradation, and pipes that act as water intakes for drinking, irrigation, and cooling, said Weaver, adding that the percentage of losses due to each threat is unknown.
Alewife and blueback herring (also called river herring), along with American shad, are classified by Virginia as species of greatest conservation need. A moratorium on their fisheries has been in place in Virginia for roughly a decade as a result of low populations.
Cumulatively, road steam crossings are “a big one for the disruption of aquatic connectivity,” said Weaver. That was the case in Flowerdew Hundred Creek, where an undersized road culvert was acting as a possible barrier to river herring trying to make it upstream.
“It was small, and because it was undersized, there would be a lot of tree limbs and branches that would block up the culvert,” said Erin Reilly, a senior staff scientist at the James River Association.
By removing the culvert and replacing it with a natural stream channel, “the best possible outcome was achieved for the fish,” said Lisa Moss, a fish biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. “So I’m hoping we can find some more roads that want to be abandoned.”
A groundbreaking project
The Flowerdew Hundred Creek culvert isn’t the only one officials have identified as an obstacle to fish and other aquatic species’ movement.
A 2016 Fish and Wildlife Service regional assessment found over 100 road-stream crossings limited aquatic species’ passage, while over 50 allowed no passage at all.
The James River Association used the 2016 assessment in selecting Flowerdew Hundred Creek as a pilot project. According to Moss, researchers also knew river herring used the creek as a spawning ground.
Once the culvert and 100 feet of roadway were removed from each side of the creek, staff from the James River Association, U.S. Fish and Wildlife, DWR, and the Virginia Department of Forestry planted trees and vegetation at the site. Shenandoah Streamworks was hired to regrade the banks of the creek.
“It demonstrated that you could have an NGO, a federal agency, two state agencies, and some private sector work done that pulled everyone together for a relatively inexpensive project and sort of lays the groundwork for doing other projects,” said Weaver. “That’s a really big value of the Flowerdew Hundred. It was truly a pilot project in herring waters.”
A flood of funding
More funding may be on the way for projects like Flowerdew Hundred that aim to reduce the impacts of roadways on aquatic wildlife.
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides billions of dollars to grant programs that aim to improve fish passage and aquatic connectivity, including a brand new U.S. Department of Transportation Culvert Removal, Replacement, and Restoration Grant Program over a five-year period and a Wildlife Crossing Pilot Program.
“Our Fish Passage Program, we’re limited, we’re not getting nearly as much money as the DOTs are,” said Moss, referring to the National Fish Passage Program’s $200 million five-year budget. “We want to encourage VDOT to take advantage of all this other money that’s out there.”
Daniel Redgate, a water resources program manager with VDOT, said the agency is evaluating funding opportunities as well as investigating “potential aquatic passage project sites.”
Many of the federal programs that serve to benefit fish passage also benefit flood resiliency.
“When we’ve talked with a lot of the districts, there’s a lot of undersized culverts they want to replace for resiliency issues that, if they replace for resiliency issues, will also tackle these aquatic connectivity issues,” said Reilly.
However, she warned, “having more funding available does not necessarily make the perfect project appear.”
“What I’m hoping over the next several years is that we find some quality projects and get those done rather than just trying to spend the money,” said Weaver. Instead, he added, it’s “about how many good quality projects we can get done.”
by Evan Visconti, Virginia Mercury
State News
DHR announces 2022 Virginia Battlefield Preservation grants to protect 252 acres
The Department of Historic Resources announced today that grants from this year’s Virginia Battlefield Preservation Fund will protect 252 acres including tracts affiliated with the actions of the United States Colored Troops. The acreage targeted for preservation is located in Henrico and Rockingham counties.
“The preservation of these significant battlefields advances Virginia’s goals of increasing historic preservation and land conservation,” said Travis A. Voyles, Acting Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources, “and advances our reputation as a destination for those seeking to connect with our nation’s history.”
Based on DHR’s recommendations, the Commonwealth will award a VBPF grant to the Capital Region Land Conservancy and the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation.
These two nonprofits will use the VBPF grants to leverage private matching donations to preserve land associated with multiple Civil War battlefields — Deep Bottom and Chaffin’s Farm/New Market Heights in Henrico County and Port Republic in Rockingham County.
“The award of these funds demonstrates the Commonwealth’s continued commitment to the preservation of historic battlefield properties and expands opportunities for heritage tourism and outdoor recreation,” said Julie V. Langan, DHR Director.
In accordance with VBPF stipulations, organizations that receive battlefield grants must donate an easement to the Virginia Board of Historic Resources for any acreage acquired with the state grants. The perpetual easements restrict or prohibit development of the land and contain provisions protecting historic, archaeological, and battlefield landscape resources on the property, among others.
In selecting the awards, DHR considered each battlefield’s significance and ranking in Congress’s “Report on the Nation’s Civil War Battlefields,” issued in 1993 and subsequently updated. Additionally, DHR weighed factors in the grant applications such as the proximity of a battlefield parcel to already protected lands; the threat of encroaching development that could transform a parcel’s historic look and feel at the time of a battle; and the potential for education, recreation, research, or heritage tourism in connection with a battlefield tract.
Using these criteria, DHR will disburse—
- $300,000 to the Capital Region Land Conservancy to purchase an easement from the owner of 145 acres in Henrico County associated with the Deep Bottom and Chaffin’s Farm/New Market Heights battlefields.
- $200,000 to the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation for acquisition of 107 acres of land in Rockingham County associated with the Battle of Port Republic.
The General Assembly established the Virginia Battlefield Preservation Fund (VBPF) in 2010, and authorized the Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) to administer the fund by evaluating and disbursing grant awards to eligible recipients. DHR determined this year’s selections through a rigorous evaluation process, after receiving more grant applications than the 2022 fund of $500,000 can support.
Battlefield Grant Awards 2022
Battle Summaries
Deep Bottom & Chaffin’s Farm/New Market Heights Battlefields, Henrico Co.
Preserved Property: Camp Holly Springs Tract (145 acres)
Sponsor: Capital Region Land Conservancy (CRLC)
- First Deep Bottom: This July 27–29, 1864 battle was part of the Richmond-Petersburg Campaign. During the night of July 26-27, the Union Army II Corps and two divisions of Gen. Philip Sheridan’s cavalry under the command of Maj. Gen. Winfield Scott Hancock crossed to the north side of James River to threaten Richmond, diverting Confederate forces from an impending attack at Petersburg on July 30. Union forces abandoned efforts to turn the Confederate position at New Market Heights and Fussell’s Mill after Confederates strongly reinforced their lines and counterattacked. During the night of July 29, the Federals re-crossed the river, leaving a garrison to hold the bridgehead at Deep Bottom.
- Second Deep Bottom–Fussell’s Mill: Fighting at Fussell’s Mill occurred from August 13-20, 1864. During the night of August 13-14, the Union II Corps, X Corps, and Gregg’s cavalry division, under command of Maj. Gen. Winfield Scott Hancock, crossed James River at Deep Bottom to threaten Richmond. This was coordinated with a movement against the Weldon Railroad at Petersburg. On August 14, the X Corps closed on New Market Heights while the II Corps extended the Federal line to the right along Bailey’s Creek. On August 16, Union assaults near Fussell’s Mill were initially successful, but Confederate counterattacks drove the Federals from a line of captured earthworks. After continual skirmishing, the Federals returned to the south side of the James on the 20th.
- Chaffin’s Farm/New Market Heights: During the night of September 28-29, 1864, Maj. Gen. Benjamin Butler’s Army of the James acted on plans to attack the Confederate defenses protecting Richmond. Maj. Gen. David Birney’s X Corps and Brig. Gen. Charles Paine’s division of United States Colored Troops (USCT), crossed the James River at Deep Bottom, advancing north. They quickly came under Confederate fire. After initial Union successes at New Market Heights and Fort Harrison, the Confederates rallied and contained the breakthrough. However, Confederate fire slackened during the battle, providing an opportunity for the USCTs to charge New Market Heights. Union infantrymen crossed the Confederate earthworks and rushed up the slopes of the heights and continued their advance under heavy artillery fire and counterattack, eventually seizing the hilltop.
The CRLC purchase of an easement from the owner of the Camp Holly Springs Tract supports preservation of a continuous corridor of protected historic landscape associated with three Civil War battles. In particular, the property is associated with the United States Colored Troops’ actions during the Civil War and presents new opportunities for related research and education.
Port Republic Battlefield, Rockingham Co.
Preserved Property: Edwards Tracts (107 acres)
Sponsor: Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation (SVBF)
- Port Republic: On June 9, 1862, after a victory at Cross Keys, Gen. Thomas J. Jackson turned towards Federal forces east of the village of Port Republic. The battle centered on a 70-foot high open ridge known locally as the “The Coaling”, as it was the site of a charcoaling operation. Although initial Confederate assaults were repulsed, Gen. Richard Taylor’s Louisiana brigade ultimately captured the Union artillery. Taylor’s renowned “Louisiana Tigers” moved through the woods west of the Edwards Tracts to assault The Coaling. The crest of hilltop saw intense fire as Federal batteries under Gen. Erastus Tyler attacked the charging Louisianans. Both sides seized and retook possession of the heights in a series of charges and countercharges. Reinforcements from Gen. Richard S. Ewell’s division arrived and the Confederates permanently drove the Federals from their position on the high ground. The victory at Port Republic allowed Jackson to cross the Blue Ridge Mountains and join the main force of Gen. Robert E. Lee’s Army near Richmond.
SVBF intends to install a publicly accessible interpretative trail across the property which will have a positive community impact. The tract adjoins other SVBF-owned properties associated with the Battle of Port Republic, and will create a contiguous corridor of over 325 acres of conserved historic landscape.
DHR encourages and supports the stewardship and use of Virginia’s significant architectural, archaeological, and historic resources as valuable assets for the economic, educational, social, and cultural benefit of citizens and communities. Established as the Virginia Historic Landmarks Commission in 1966, the DHR helps citizens, state and federal agencies, and communities reach their respective economic, education, and historic preservation goals, and promotes the use of historic resources to build a better future for the Commonwealth of Virginia–supporting conservation and historic preservation goals, tourism and economic development, emergency and climate change preparedness, and education. DHR is a small agency with a large and complex mission. Its programs incorporate high expectations for performance, both internally and externally, and a strong commitment to citizen access. Its organization and services have evolved over the decades fulfilling both state and federal mandates as Virginia’s State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO).
Local News
“Nation’s Report Card” shows Virginia fourth graders recorded the largest declines in reading and math in the nation
RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin described the learning losses of Virginia fourth- and eighth-grade students on this year’s national reading and mathematics tests as catastrophic.
Since 2017, fourth graders in Virginia suffered the largest declines in reading and math in the nation on the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP). For the first time in 30 years, Virginia’s 4th-grade students have fallen below the national average in reading and are barely above the national average in math. The average scores of the Commonwealth’s eighth graders also dropped, with statistically significant declines in both reading and math. Virginia began participating in NAEP in 1990, and State NAEP assessments are administered every two years. The 2021 administration of NAEP was postponed to 2022 due to the pandemic.
“The NAEP results are another loud wake-up call: our nation’s children have experienced catastrophic learning loss, and Virginia’s students are among the hardest hit,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Every parent in Virginia is now acutely aware that when my predecessors lowered educational standards, those lowered expectations were met. Virginia’s children bear the brunt of these misguided decisions. These actions were compounded by keeping children out of school for extended and unnecessary periods. Virginia may lose a generation of children—particularly among our most in need. We are redoubling our Commitment to Virginians to prevent us from losing a generation, with additional steps to ensure that all children in Virginia have the tools and support structure to get back on track.”
NAEP Grade-4 Reading: Virginia’s 4th Graders at the National Average for the first time since 1994
Grade-4 Reading: % Proficient or Above:
Grade-4 Math: % Proficient or Above:
“Recent data from the SOLs, PALS, and now today’s heart-wrenching decline in Virginia’s NAEP scores are a predictable outcome of the decade-long systematic dismantling of a foundational commitment to excellence in education,” said Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera. “Nothing is more important than ensuring every child in Virginia has access to a quality education that is grounded in high expectations. Since Day One, our administration has worked to live up to that promise, and we will continue our efforts to raise expectations for students and schools, support them in meeting those high standards and hold schools accountable for results.”
“While the pandemic and long-sustained closures of schools accelerated the regression of student proficiency, deliberate decisions, pre-dating the pandemic, set our students on a downward path of declining achievement,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow. “Taken together, the significant pre-pandemic declines we saw on the 2017 NAEP and these latest results have wiped out more than 20 years of progress Virginia students have made on the national reading and math tests since the commonwealth launched the SOL program in the late 1990s. Virginia’s plummeting trendlines since 2017 are a lesson to the nation and other states on the consequences for students when policymakers lower standards and fail to prioritize the needs of students.”
Our Commitment to Virginia’s Children
Action 1: Raise the Floor and the Ceiling
Action 2: Empower Parents with Emergency Support for Students
Action 3: Launch Tutoring Partnerships
Action 4: Hold Ourselves and Our Schools Accountable
Action 5: Strengthen Virginia’s Teacher Pipeline
Action 6: Provide Parents, Students, and Teachers with Actionable Information
Action 7: Challenge School Divisions to Spend Nearly $2 Billion in Remaining Federal K-12 Funds on Learning Recovery
Superintendent Balow’s presentation deck is available here.
The 2022 state NAEP report results can be found here.
In May, the Youngkin Administration released “Our Commitment to Virginians: High Expectations and Excellence for All Students” the report is available here.
State News
Virginia Supreme Court upholds ‘open courts,’ narrows FOIA personnel exemption
The Supreme Court of Virginia handed down two decisions Thursday to support greater transparency in public access to court hearings and information on government employees.
Megan Rhyne, executive director of the Virginia Coalition for Open Government, called the dual transparency rulings, which were unanimous and penned by two different judges, surprising.
“We haven’t seen that kind of strength in a while,” she said.
The first decision combined two cases — Daily Press v. Commonwealth of Virginia and City of Newport News v. Commonwealth of Virginia — that dealt with public access to a bail hearing for a Newport News police officer who shot a man, as well as to sealed documents containing city emails related to the incident.
In 2019, former city officer Albin Trevor Pearson shot and killed a man as police were attempting to arrest him for allegedly abusing the city’s 911 system. (Pearson was convicted of voluntary manslaughter last month.)
The commonwealth later subpoenaed the city of Newport News for any emails regarding the offense and required that those documents be sealed from public view.
Virginia then asked that Pearson’s bail be revoked, “arguing that the sealed documents established probable cause to believe that Pearson’s pretrial liberty would pose a danger to the community.”
At a hearing on the bail request, the commonwealth asked the court to close the proceedings to the public, triggering an objection from The Daily Press, its parent company Virginian-Pilot Media Companies, and reporter Peter Dujardin. The three also asked the court to unseal the documents.
Newport News Circuit Court nevertheless closed the hearing and denied the request for both a transcript of the hearing and the unsealing of the documents. The Daily Press appealed that decision to the Supreme Court of Virginia.
Justice D. Arthur Kelsey reversed the circuit court’s ruling on the hearing, pointing to the “open-court doctrine” that argues proceedings should only be closed on rare occasions when a compelling government interest outweighs the value of openness.
“In the context of criminal proceedings, the doctrine imposes a presumption of transparency on one of the most basic functions of government,” he wrote.
Rejecting several arguments for why Pearson’s pretrial bail hearing should have been closed, Kelsey said that “except in the rarest of circumstances,” bail decisions “must be made in open court so that the public — including victims of the defendant’s charged crimes and any potential victims of his future crimes — would know how and why, not simply what, the court has ruled on the issue.”
While the Supreme Court of Virginia rejected several arguments from the city of Newport News and the state on why the city documents at issue should remain sealed, it sent the decision on unsealing back to Newport News Circuit Court for arguments.
South Hill case
In Hawkins v. Town of South Hill, the court reversed a decision by the Mecklenburg Circuit Court allowing the town of South Hill to withhold certain personnel information from a member of the public who had requested it under the Virginia Freedom of Information Act.
That law exempts “personnel information” from the state’s mandatory disclosure requirements, and government officials have long pointed to this exemption to justify not releasing documents related to the hiring, firing, and performance of government employees.
Virginia is one of only five states — the others are Florida, South Dakota, Massachusetts, and Texas — to have a statutory exemption in its freedom of information law for “personnel information,” Justice Thomas Mann noted in the Virginia Supreme Court opinion.
“Virginia was just especially wide-open,” said Rhyne. “It was an undefined term so that just meant people would keep pushing the envelope until someone pushed back.”
Significantly, Thursday’s ruling finds that the only personnel information that government officials should consider exempt from disclosure under FOIA is information that “is tied to the employment of the individual in some way, and which otherwise would not be disclosed to the employer.”
Social Security numbers or home addresses, for example, wouldn’t ordinarily be disclosed to an employer if a person wasn’t working for him or her.
While Mann wrote that the court “will not legislate from the bench regarding which specific pieces of information are private,” he concluded that “data, facts, and statements are private if their disclosure would constitute an ‘unwarranted invasion of personal privacy’ to a reasonable person under the circumstances.”
Rhyne said the decision puts guardrails on how officials can interpret what personnel information they can withhold from the public.
“I’ve seen it at the local level, especially in police departments, where people say, ‘Oh no, this thing the employee did while being an employee is somehow a personnel record,’” she said. “And I think the court is trying to put a limit on it to say just because it’s about an employee doesn’t mean it’s personnel.”
In the South Hill case, a dispute occurred between Richard Hawkins III and South Hill over whether the town should release seven documents requested by Hawkins related to employment disputes among town staff.
The seven documents included a demand letter from a town employee’s attorney to the town attorney regarding the employee’s discrimination complaints, a one-page petition to the town’s personnel committee from seven employees requesting a meeting regarding the town manager, an email chain from a town employee to the town mayor and council regarding discipline of that employee, an unsigned document received by the mayor complaining about the town manager and town work environment and resignation letters from three different town employees.
Mecklenburg Circuit Court concluded the anonymous complaint and part of the employee petition should be disclosed but agreed that the demand letter, email chain, and resignation letters were exempt from FOIA requirements. Hawkins challenged that decision.
The Supreme Court of Virginia found Mecklenburg had “erred in its interpretation and application of the personnel information exemption” and asked the court “to review and, if necessary, redact and release the documents at issue.”
by Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury
