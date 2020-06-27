Legislative Update
Sixth District prepares for Phase Three – COVID-19 Update
While the spike in the number of new COVID-19 cases across the country is something we should monitor closely, I continue to be hopeful about the downward trend here in the Commonwealth of Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases is less than half the level from three weeks ago. While other states have hit the pause button on reopening, Virginia remains steady in the number of new coronavirus cases and is experiencing a decline in coronavirus related deaths which allows for the continuation of our phased reopening.
As we examine returning to normal activities, please continue to follow the CDC’s latest guidelines. This includes staying six feet away from others, wearing a mask where appropriate, washing your hands, cleaning and disinfecting, and monitoring your health. If you are sick or in a vulnerable population, please stay at home. Continue reading for further resources and updates on various programs designed to help you through this crisis and the current status of the Commonwealth’s Virginia Forward Phased reopening.
Reopening: Phase Three
This week Governor Northam announced that on July 1, the Commonwealth will move into Phase Three of reopening. Previously, Virginia moved into Phase One on May 15 and Phase Two on June 12.
Once in Phase Three, non-essential retail, restaurants and beverage services, beaches, and state parks will be open in full capacity, but with proper distancing. Entertainment venues will be open with 50 percent capacity. Fitness and exercise centers will be open at 75 percent capacity with no restrictions on shared equipment, but an increase in sanitation is encouraged. Childcare and personal grooming businesses will be open in full capacity. The 50-person limit on gatherings will increase to 250 people. Please keep in mind that even as these businesses open, face coverings and physical distancing is still required. You can find more information and a full list of changes when we enter Phase Three here.
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Application Deadline
Time is running out because as of June 30, the application for PPP loans will be closed. If you intend to seek relief funding, I encourage you to talk to an eligible lender as soon as possible by clicking here.
If you are interested in a loan and do not yet have a lender, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced the launch of a new dedicated tool for applicants to be matched with Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs), Minority Depository Institutions (MDIs), Certified Development Companies (CDCs), Farm Credit System lenders, Microlenders, as well as traditional smaller asset size lenders in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). This tool is designed as an additional resource for pandemic-affected small businesses who have not applied for or received an approved PPP loan to connect with lenders, so they may receive relief assistance. The platform can be accessed here.
After entering their information into the Lender Match platform, a borrower receives an email from lenders who have been matched with them. The borrower can see lenders’ requests for them to begin an application. Borrowers are then able to begin the application process directly from the email they receive. Leads will only be forwarded to CDFIs and Lenders with less than 10 billion dollars in assets until the PPP program ends. At that time, the Lender Match platform will then be open to all participating SBA Lenders. Additionally, the Lender Match platform can connect borrowers with other SBA lending products currently offering debt relief. An overview of alternative relief options can be found here.
COVID-19 Data and Testing
Increased COVID-19 testing is important to maintaining the move towards reducing infection rates and reopening Virginia. As we begin to see an increase in new coronavirus cases across the country, it is important that we continue to expand testing and pursue data on coronavirus recovery in the U.S. and around the world. This important information could indicate how easily people can build immunity against the virus, as well as help us predict a timeline for getting recovered and immune segments of our population back to work. As your Representative I will continue to advocate for Federal support for testing at mobile locations with high infection rates.
At vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus, you will find a map searchable by zip code intended to help provide information on known locations of various COVID-19 test sampling sites. I also recommend that you keep up with local media networks, which may be providing information on testing sites in their respective localities.
Economic Impact Payments
Still waiting on your Emergency Relief Payment? The IRS has released a process in which taxpayers can trace their Economic Impact Payment (EIP) if they have not received it and:
• They have received Notice 1444 telling them the date their EIP was sent, or
• The “Get My Payment” online tool shows their EIP was issued and it has been more than:
o 5 days since the scheduled direct deposit date
o 4 weeks since it was mailed by check to a standard address
o 6 weeks since it was mailed, and you have a forwarding address on file with the local post office
o 9 weeks since it was mailed, and you have a foreign address.
A trace on an EIP follows the same process as a trace on a tax refund. To start a Payment trace:
• Call the IRS at 800-919-9835 (you may experience long wait times or recorded help because of staffing limitations)
Or
• Submit a completed Form 3911, Taxpayer Statement Regarding Refund (PDF).
• If you submit the form and you are Married Filing Jointly, both spouses must sign the form;
• Write “EIP” on the top of the form and complete Sections I, II and III;
• Answer the refund questions as they relate to your EIP;
• When completing Number 7 under Section I, check the box for “Individual” as the Type of return; enter “2020” as the tax period and leave the date filed blank;
• Mail or fax the form to {see the FAQ for where to mail or fax form 3911}:
Taxpayers should not request a payment trace to determine if you were eligible for a payment you should have received, or you have not received a Notice 1444 or a payment date from Get My Payment.
Virginia Department of Veterans Services Reopening
On June 29, the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) will begin reopening some of their offices and facilities. As conditions continue to improve, more offices will reopen. VDVS will begin providing in-person services for Virginia Veterans and their family members at select Benefits Offices on an appointment-only basis. Prior to their reopening, Veterans are encouraged to contact their local VDVS office by telephone or email for service during regular business hours Monday – Friday.
General visitation at the Virginia Veterans Care Center (VVCC) in Roanoke will continue to be prohibited to protect the health of residents and staff. Exceptions are made for end-of-life state visitation with prior coordination. Virginia State Veterans Cemeteries are now reopened to memorial services with limitations. Visitors are encouraged to use face masks and maintain distance between themselves and others.
Centers for Disease Control Resources:
Other:
Salem VA Medical Center Resumes Services
Shenandoah National Park Reopening
Emergency Relief Payments – Debit Cards
Coronavirus Food Assistance Program
USDA ReConnect Loan and Grant Program
FDA FAQs Regarding Masks and Gowns
IRS Unveils Their People First Initiative
The Virginia Department of Health Has Activated Call Centers Throughout the Commonwealth
The Virginia Department of Emergency Management Has Begun Accepting Donations
Virginia Employment Commission waives the one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits
How to aid the relief effort
FDA Warns of Fraudulent Home Testing Kits
At cline.house.gov/covid-19, you can access further information about the coronavirus pandemic, including administrative, congressional, and state action that has been taken to curb the spread of the virus, resources for businesses, and information from the CDC on how to keep you and your families healthy. Rest assured, I will continue to monitor the situation in Virginia and around the country and work with my colleagues to ensure the full, coordinated force of the federal government is behind our efforts to stop the spread of this disease.
If you need help with a federal agency in regard to coronavirus relief, please reach out to the District office located closest to your home or business about Economic Impact Payments, the Paycheck Protection Program, EIDL, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, or bringing home a loved one stuck in a foreign country. My District staff welcome your communication so that they can address these and other matters together with you.
Harrisonburg: (540) 432-2391
Staunton: (540) 885-3861
Roanoke: (540) 857-2672
Lynchburg: (434) 845-8306
If you experience symptoms or have been exposed to someone recently diagnosed with COVID-19, contact your doctor immediately to determine if you need screening.
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – June 20, 2020
In the past month, Americans have come together to protest the brutal killing of George Floyd. And while I support everyone’s right to peaceably assemble, the “Defund the Police” movement being pushed by the left is reckless and nothing more than a partisan talking point that will divide the country. Our dedicated police officers put their lives on the line each day to protect our communities and ensure that lawlessness does not prevail in our streets and neighborhoods. The anarchy unfolding within Seattle’s “Autonomous Zone” is a perfect example of what “Defund the Police” would actually look like across America. As Congress begins discussing legislation to reform policing, I will fight to ensure our law enforcement officers are not stripped of the resources they need to effectively do their jobs.
Reforming Policing
The vast majority of law enforcement officers serve their communities with honor and distinction. But unfortunately, a select few bad actors have made it necessary to implement reforms to ensure that those who cross the line are held accountable. This week, the Judiciary Committee held a markup on the Justice in Policing Act. While this bill contained some positive reforms, I also introduced an amendment to address law enforcement collective bargaining agreements.
In some states, unions have been permitted to shield bad officers from accountability by negotiating contracts that make it nearly impossible for a department to remove those who are unfit to serve. Many such agreements among police unions limit officer interrogations after alleged misconduct, mandate the destruction of disciplinary records, prevent anonymous civilian complaints, and limit the length of internal investigations. My amendment would have ensured that the Department of Justice and the Attorney General were not hindered by collective bargaining agreements when working with law enforcement to resolve patterns or practices of misconduct. Further, it would have reallocated more federal funding to states who reform their collective bargaining laws. Regretfully, my amendment was not accepted, but I will continue to work with my colleagues toward a bipartisan consensus on improving law enforcement and ending racism in our communities.
While I could not support the proposal mentioned above, I joined my colleagues this week in introducing the JUSTICE Act, which offers real solutions to increase transparency, accountability, and training within our Nation’s police departments. This bill builds upon the directive in President Trump’s Executive Order to develop policies that encourage proactive police strategies to address concerns and strengthens relationships that ensure the safety and security of all communities. Specifically, this legislation would:
• Improve law enforcement transparency through additional reporting including annual reporting on the use of force and reporting on no-knock warrants.
• Ensure law enforcement agencies and officers are held accountable by developing accessible disciplinary records systems.
• Provide $500 million for state and local law enforcement agencies to equip all officers with body cameras, improve the use of body cameras, and store and retain footage.
• Ban the use of chokeholds except for when the use of deadly force is permitted under law
• Improve officer training by directing the Attorney General to develop curricula related to the duty to intervene and de-escalation tactics.
• Includes the Justice for Victims of Lynching Act, making lynching a federal crime.
Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce:
It was a pleasure to join the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce and Congressman Morgan Griffith on a video-call this week to hear first-hand from small business owners and to answer questions regarding the federal resources that are available to them in this difficult time. During the call, we touched on subjects relating to the Paycheck Protection Program, Economic Injury Disaster Loans, future coronavirus relief legislation, and more. I recently participated in similar events with the Botetourt Chamber of Commerce and the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance and will continue listening to business leaders throughout this pandemic to better understand the situation they are currently facing. If you have questions, resources are available to help during this trying time. Please consult my COVID-19 website at www.cline.house.gov/covid-19.
Economic Injury Disaster Loans and Advance
On June 15, the U.S. Small Business Administration began accepting new Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and EIDL Advance applications from all qualified businesses. This advance is designed to provide economic relief to businesses that are currently experiencing a temporary loss of revenue. This loan advance will not have to be repaid. Applicants who have already submitted their applications will continue to be processed on a first-come, first-served basis. Previously, the Disaster Loan application portal was only available to agricultural businesses but as of June 15, the portal is available to all eligible applicants. For agricultural businesses that submitted an EIDL application through the streamlined application portal prior to this legislative update, SBA will process these applications without the need for re-applying. Eligible small businesses and agricultural businesses may apply for the Loan Advance here.
Operation Warp Speed
When it comes to combating the effects of the coronavirus, the Administration has taken an all-hands-on-deck approach. Most recently, a presidential task force named “Operation Warp Speed” has tasked several agencies within the Department of Health and Human Services, as well as the Department of Defense, to work together on the accelerated development, manufacturing, and distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine.
This program is expected to produce large quantities of vaccines while the clinical trials are still underway. This is to ensure that there is not a delay once those clinical trials determine safety and efficacy. Private-sector drug companies do not have the ability to produce a drug in this way due to the financial risk involved. Operation Warp Speed and the Federal Government will be assuming the risk to ensure economic confidence does not hinder the development of this life-saving vaccine. Though the timeline is speeding up, rest assured science and safety will not be compromised. Read the full update from the Department of Defense here.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – June 14, 2020
As our Nation battles the coronavirus and looks at ways to unify the country in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, we returned to Washington this week to continue discussions regarding these and other pressing matters facing America. There is much that needs to be done, and I look forward to working with my colleagues in these trying times to move the Nation forward.
Judiciary Committee Hearing on Police Reform
Across the street from the Capitol above the Supreme Court is inscribed “Equal Justice Under Law.” In these troubling times, I stand with my fellow Americans in condemning the brutal killing of George Floyd and so many others who have been denied that equal justice under the law. This week, the Judiciary Committee held a hearing to discuss bipartisan solutions to encourage greater transparency, training, and accountability in our police departments. And while this Committee has enacted significant reforms to our criminal justice system in the recent past, I am disappointed that so many of my colleagues on the other side of the aisle seem less focused on enacting real reforms and more focused on “defunding the police.” This simply is not a realistic option. Our dedicated police officers who serve our communities work to ensure that lawlessness does not prevail in our streets and neighborhoods. The anarchy unfolding within Seattle’s “Autonomous Zone” is a perfect example of what “Defund the Police” would look like across America.
Walter Scott Notification Act
As Congress strives to make reforms to policing, I was proud to join my colleagues in introducing the Walter Scott Notification Act this week. Named for Walter Scott, an unarmed black man who was shot and killed by the police, this bill will require states that receive federal policing grants to include in their reporting additional information about officer-involved shootings. Under the legislation, states would be required to submit several data points including, name, race, description of the event, and overall circumstances that led to the weapon being discharged. States that fail to abide by the requirements could be subject to a reduction in federal grant funds.
Shenandoah National Park
As of June 11, the Shenandoah National Park began to increase access within the park as part of Phase Two of the SHEN COVID-19 Adaptive Recovery Plan which is in line with the statewide Phase Two of Forwarding Virginia.
The National Park Services have worked diligently to ensure a safe reopening of our beloved parks. Park opening information is as follows:
• The entire park will be open 24 hours a day.
• The backcountry, including shelters and huts, will be open for overnight camping. Backcountry campers should be self-reliant and review camping regulations online or at kiosks to self-register their backcountry permits. Kiosks are located at Entrance Stations, Loft Mountain Wayside, North and South entry points of the Appalachian Trail, and the Old Rag Trailhead parking area.
• Campgrounds will open at 12:00 p.m. noon at a limited capacity to meet the Forward Virginia guidelines of a 20-foot separation between campsites to encourage distancing. There will be limited first come-first served sites at this time. No new reservations can be made, but we will honor reservations previously made.
• Old Rag and Whiteoak Canyon/Cedar Run circuit trails will reopen from both Skyline Drive and the boundary. Entrance fees will be collected at the boundary trailheads unless you have a current pass, and parking will be limited to available parking spots in designated parking areas only. Vehicles parked along the roadside will be ticketed and towed.
• Boundary trailheads will reopen. Vehicles parked illegally will be ticketed and towed.
• Picnic Grounds will reopen at 12:00 p.m. noon. Dickey Ridge Picnic Grounds (mile 4.7) is currently closed and will reopen when construction activities are completed.
• The Park Store at Byrd Visitor Center will open. It will operate 5 days a week (Thursday through Monday) from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. A limited number of patrons will be allowed at one time and masks will be required.
Concession-operated services by Delaware North will open as follows, masks will be required:
• June 11, 2020: Elkwallow Wayside (mile 24), Skyland Lodge 9mile 41.7 or 42.5), Big Meadows Showers and Woodyard (mile 51), Lewis Mountain Cabins and Campstore (mile 57.2), Loft Mountain Campstore (mile 79.5)
• June 25, 2020: Big Meadows Lodge
• June 25, 2020: Loft Mountain Wayside
With public health in mind, the following facilities remain closed at this time:
• The picnic pavilion within Pinnacles Picnic Grounds (mile 36.6)
• Dickey Ridge Visitor Center (mile 4.6) and the information desk and exhibit in Byrd Visitor Center (mile 51).
• Massanutten Lodge and Rapidan Camp historic structures
More information about the parks reopening process can be found on their website at nps.gov/shen/phase-two.htm.
Salem VA Medical Center
Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the Department of Veterans Affairs has been hard at work making sure our Nation’s veterans receive top-notch care while testing over 195,000 veterans and employees for COVID-19. To read the VA’s weekly report on COVID-19 pandemic response, click here.
Additionally, Veterans will benefit from Salem VA Medical Center having been selected as the Lead Site to begin resumption of health care services in a slow phased approach in order to ensure a safe environment for Veterans and staff. The Department of Veterans Affairs announced that on May 26 the Salem VA Medical Center entered Phase 1 which resumed services which included the addition of some imaging studies such as MRIs and CTs.
On June 15, Salem VA Medical Center will enter Phase 2 in a staggered manner. They will gradually increase health care services and appointments in various clinics with the understanding that they will reassess based on any rise in facility or community positive COVID-19 cases. The increases in Phase 2 services will be based on the patient volume levels before the coronavirus pandemic.
Operating room cases will increase to 50%, outpatient clinics to 25%, imaging studies to 50%, and medical procedures to 50%.
During all phases, the medical center will continue to encourage Veterans to call their provider any time they feel ill and encourage the continued use of VA Video Connect and telephone appointments when clinically appropriate. All Veterans coming onto the Salem campus are screened upon arrival for any signs of coronavirus infection, and a no visitor policy will continue to be implemented. Those Veterans who do visit the campus are encouraged to wear face coverings and should contact their provider if they are medically unable to cover their face. Ongoing precautions will be taken to ensure the safety of staff and the Veterans who visit the medical center.
Personal Protective Equipment
FEMA is now leading the federal response for operations for the Vice President’s Task Force. FEMA is requesting that entities requiring supplies including PPE first seek additional supplies through commercial channels. If supplies are not available, entities should work through their State Emergency Operations Centers (EOCs), as they would in any FEMA response effort. Requests for assistance from local entities must go through the state for fulfillment. Through the state EOCs and FEMA Regional Offices, FEMA is receiving requests for masks, swabs, test site supports, ventilators, and more. Providers, such as hospitals, should contact local and state officials for assistance. Additionally, if a constituent or health care provider has questions or is experiencing spot shortages of personal protective equipment or other supplies, they should call the FDA’s toll-free line at 1-888-463-6332 (1-888-INFO-FDA), then choose option (*).
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
House GOP Leader Gilbert: Governor Northam must condemn calls to ‘Defund the Police’
House Republican Leader Todd Gilbert issued the following statement:
“As national, state, and local Democrats across the country have begun to acquiesce to calls to ‘defund the police,’ it is crucial that Governor Northam and Virginia Democrats condemn this destructive position. The overwhelming majority of law enforcement officers are men and women of good character who put their lives on the line daily to protect their fellow citizens, regardless of their race or station in life.
“The need for reform and accountability is incompatible with calls to defund or dismantle our police departments. Failing to stand up for law enforcement now would send the wrong message to Virginians and those who would do business here — that public safety in Virginia is no longer a serious priority.”
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – June 8, 2020
As our Nation mourns the loss of more than 100,000 American lives from the coronavirus pandemic, our country was struck by yet another tragedy – the brutal killing of George Floyd. We share the grief and anger of Mr. Floyd’s family, who remain in our prayers during this difficult time. Mr. Floyd’s killing was an outrageous act of violence committed by a member of law enforcement, and with the recent charging of all the now-former officers involved, I look forward to justice being served and being served quickly.
Over the last week, thousands of Americans have gathered peacefully in cities across the country to express their outrage and anger over Mr. Floyd’s death. I want to express my respect and appreciation to those who protested peacefully regarding Mr. Floyd’s killing and who exercised their First Amendment rights, including those who participated in events in Roanoke, Lynchburg, Staunton, and Harrisonburg. Let us together turn our collective voice into positive action, and through outreach, dialogue, and understanding, we can work to achieve justice and greater unity as a Nation in the days ahead.
Reopening the Country:
Starting May 15, Virginia began its first phase of a gradual reopening plan put in place by Governor Northam, when salons could open by appointment, and restaurants and bars could allow outdoor dining in most counties. Excluding northern Virginia and Richmond, which remain in Phase One, Virginia’s second phase of reopening began June 5, as key statewide health metrics continue to show positive signs. Virginia’s hospital bed capacity remains stable, the percentage of people hospitalized with a positive or pending COVID-19 test is trending downward, no hospitals are reporting PPE shortages, and the percent of positive tests continue to trend downward as testing increases.
Under Phase Two, the Commonwealth will maintain a Safer at Home strategy with continued recommendations for social distancing, teleworking, and requiring individuals to wear face coverings in indoor public settings. The maximum number of individuals permitted in a social gathering will increase from 10 to 50 people. Restaurant and beverage establishments may offer indoor dining at 50 percent occupancy, fitness centers may open indoor areas at 30 percent occupancy, and certain recreation and entertainment venues without shared equipment may open with restrictions.
The current guidelines for religious services, non-essential retail, and personal grooming services will largely remain the same in Phase Two. Phase Two guidelines for specific sectors can be found here.
Please note that health officials are warning that mass gatherings and protests around the country could exacerbate the spread of the virus, just as the economy is beginning to slowly and safely restart. Peaceful demonstrators should take appropriate measures to maintain their safety and the safety of others by adhering to social distancing guidelines and other CDC recommendations.
Emergency Relief Payment:
In the past week, I have heard from many of my constituents who are still waiting to receive their Emergency Relief Payments from the IRS. Please be aware that it may arrive in the form of a prepaid debit card. Please take the time to examine the contents of any mail received from the IRS, Treasury Department, or Money Network before you shred or throw it away. For answers to frequently asked questions surrounding the prepaid debit cards, visit eipcard.com/faq. To contact the card vendor, call 1-800-240-8100.
Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act:
The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) has provided over $511 billion in much-needed relief to over four million small businesses and their employees, including over $12 billion to almost 100,000 businesses in the Commonwealth of Virginia.
As small businesses adapt to different stages of reopening restrictions, many need more flexibility for the terms of their PPP loans. To address the varying needs of small businesses and ensure that they can focus on getting back on their feet, the House and Senate recently passed, and the President signed, the Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act. Specifically, the bill:
Coronavirus Food Assistance Program:
The United States Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program until August 28. If you are a farmer or rancher who has been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, I would encourage you to apply for financial relief at farmers.gov/cfap.
As part of the Coronavirus Farm Assistance Program, the U.S. Department of Agriculture also created the Farmers to Families Food Box initiative to help those affected by the pandemic. And this week, I enjoyed the opportunity to join volunteers at Thomas Road Baptist Church in Lynchburg to help distribute 7,000 meals to folks in need.
D-Day:
On June 6, 1944, Allied troops landed on the beaches of Normandy. Their fortitude laid the foundation for victory in Europe. This weekend, we honor the memory of the more than 4,000 soldiers who perished and the thousands who were wounded or missing.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
For the latest updates from Washington, please follow my social media accounts: Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – May 31, 2020
As we move into the beginning stages of opening the Commonwealth of Virginia and the rest of the Nation, we should be sure to do it safely, following the CDC’s latest guidelines on how to protect yourself and others, including staying six feet away from others, washing your hands, cleaning and disinfecting, wearing a mask where appropriate, and monitoring your health. Please continue reading for further resources and updates on various programs designed to help you through this crisis.
Emergency Relief Payment
The CARES Act, legislation that passed in March with my support, included a $1200 Emergency Relief Payment to help families in need during the pandemic. If you are still waiting on your Emergency Relief Payment from the IRS, be aware that it may arrive in the form of a prepaid debit card. Please take the time to examine the contents of any mail received from the IRS, Treasury Department, or Money Network before you shred or throw it away.
Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act
Another important program authorized in the CARES Act is the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). This program has provided much-needed relief to millions of small businesses and their employees. As small businesses adapt to different stages of reopening restrictions, many need more flexibility for the terms of their PPP loans. On Thursday, the House passed the Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act to address the varying needs of small businesses and ensure that they can focus on getting back on their feet. Specifically, the bill:
• Extends the loan forgiveness period from 8 weeks to 24 weeks
• Replaces the 75/25 rule (a requirement that 75 percent of the loan to be used on payroll costs and 25 percent be used on mortgage interest, rent, and utilities) with a 60/40 rule
• All new PPP loans will receive 5-year maturity. Existing loans will remain at 2-year maturity.
• Allows businesses that receive forgiveness to also receive payroll tax deferment
• Ensures small businesses won’t be penalized by higher unemployment benefits
• Creates a safe haven for businesses that are required to operate at only 50 percent capacity
The Latest Statistics
In some good news, following the same trend as last week, the number of new cases reported per day in the U.S. continues to decline, as can be seen in the below chart.
Expanding testing and having accurate data concerning the virus is key to both fighting its spread and instituting a plan to safely reopen the economy. Another hopeful sign continues on the same positive trend as last week: Although the number of tests performed each day is still increasing dramatically, the percentage of tests coming back positive is still falling.
Main Street Project
The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston is administering the Main Street program, part of the emergency lending effort announced by the U.S. Central Bank to keep credit flowing in the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is designed to provide up to $600 billion in credit to small and medium-sized U.S. companies. Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren said he expects companies to begin receiving money through the Central Bank’s long-awaited Main Street Lending Program within two weeks.
Coronavirus Food Assistance Program
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is providing critical support to our nation’s farmers and ranchers through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP). Ranchers and farmers whose operations have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic can apply for direct financial relief through the CFAP. The application can be found here and will also be available at farmers.gov/cfap.
COVIDCheck
Please visit the new COVIDCheck website at vdg.virginia.gov/coronavirus if you believe you may have contracted the coronavirus. This risk-assessment tool will allow you to check your symptoms, find a testing facility, and answer any questions you may have.
FISA Reauthorization
The Horowitz report exposed serious flaws in the FISA program, particularly abuses by FBI officials targeting President Trump and his team. The House was slated to vote on the reauthorization of FISA this week, but the bill was pulled after a bipartisan majority raised concerns. Should this bill eventually pass without real reforms, I support the President’s plan to veto it. I am glad the Speaker sent the bill back to the drawing board before consideration on the Floor.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – Memorial Day
Honoring Those Who Perished in Service to Our Country
Among our national treasures in Washington, DC stands the WWII Memorial – honoring those who fought and perished 75 years ago to liberate the world from tyranny and oppression. At the center of this hallowed site lies a wall bearing 4,000 stars symbolizing the 400,000 brave Americans who passed away in the United States’ fight for justice and freedom. However, these stars represent only a fraction of the nearly 3.7 million veterans interred in one of more than 140 national cemeteries.
Originally called Decoration Day, this day was set aside to commemorate those who died during the Civil War. In 1968, Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, which established Memorial Day, and in 1971, the day became a Federal Holiday.
Virginia and the Sixth Congressional District have a long history of heroism and the giving of blood and treasure of its sons and daughters. There are few places as steeped in the sacrifices of those who fought our Nation’s battles.
From Arlington to Norfolk, from Winchester to Lynchburg, and from Manassas to the Shenandoah Valley, the Commonwealth can claim the mantle of not only being the cradle of democracy but also the arsenal of freedom.
Memorial Day provides us a chance to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. It reminds me of what President Reagan once said:
“Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.”
On my way into Washington, I regularly pass Arlington, the Vietnam Wall, the Korean and the World War II Memorials, and it serves as a sobering reminder of the debt we owe to those who came before us in our Nation’s struggles and who sacrificed so that we may enjoy all our Republic offers.
Today my thoughts are also of that Gold Star wife, husband, son or daughter who said goodbye to their loved ones and watched as they boarded a ship or plane to deploy to hostile areas never knowing if that was the last hug, the last wave, the last kiss, or the last goodbye. And that same family getting a knock at their door or seeing the bike messenger deliver the Western Union telegraph afraid to open the door knowing what that visit brought.
The year 2020 marks the 19th year that the United States has been at war in Iraq and Afghanistan with more than 7,000 casualties suffered. Also, in places like Africa and Syria, our troops are engaged in fighting and dying in the name of freedom. Unfortunately, the news of these sacrifices has moved from the front to the back pages of our Nation’s papers.
Today, let us resolve that any casualty wearing our Nation’s uniform be remembered for their sacrifice and bravery and not relegated to a brief mention or passing comment. The word hero often gets misused, but when it comes to those we honor today, we should never forget the words of Abraham Lincoln in the Gettysburg Address. While given at the dedication ceremony of the battlefield, Lincoln encapsulated the meaning of today.
“The world will little note, nor long remember what we say here, but it can never forget what they did here. It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced. It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us—that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they here gave the last full measure of devotion—that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain—that this Nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom, and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”
May God continue to bless our Nation and produce those willing to stand in the gap and sacrifice for those they never met but are bound to through a shared American heritage all in the name of freedom.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
