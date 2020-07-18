Did you know that before too long, 20 percent of the American population will be over 65 years of age? Those of us at this moment who are 80 or over have a good chance to be 90+ years old. In the last few years, the number of our citizens reaching 100 has doubled. I have joined the 80 elite groups and it was brought home when the grocery checkout lady asked me if I needed assistance to get my groceries to the car. I only had about 5 small items in two bags.

THE ADVANTAGES OF BEING OVER 80

1) Kidnappers are not very interested in you.

2) No one expects you to rush into a burning building.

3) Things you buy now won’t wear out.

4) You give up trying to hold your stomach in.

5) You can sing along with elevator music.

6) Your secrets are safe with your friends who soon forget them entirely.

7) Uncle Sam will never draft you.

My observations have been: You never run to anything, because you can’t move that fast. You seem to get the wrong ideas about technical devices like the low battery chirping of your smoke alarm could be the voice of a departed loved one.

You think the world is out to get you because – I have never been able to take the top off a prescription bottle that reads, “Push down while holding tabs and turn counterclockwise.” A young lady holding a clipboard came down the drive and asked me for money to clean up the Bay.” I tried to tell her I never messed it up! I have noticed that a child of 5 can quote the payload weights and liftoff speed of the space shuttle is fawned over with all kinds of sugary remarks; grey-haired ones who try this can clean out a McDonald’s in five minutes. (A good movie on this is THE WRONG BOX-rent it for lots of laughs.)

Older people “love little baby ducks, old pickup trucks, leaves in the wind, pictures of their friends, birds of the world, honest open smiles, kisses from a child, tomatoes on the vine, winners when they cry, little fuzzy pups, slow-moving trains and music when it’s good and rain.” (thanks to Tom T. Hall)

The Bible has not left you without encouragement: Study these few verses – Deut. 5:33, Genesis 25:8, Exodus 20:12, Proverbs 3:13,15,16,9:10-11, Titus 2:2-3, Isaiah 46:3-4, I Timothy 5:1-2.

(Proverb 16:31-Grey hair is a crown of glory, it is gained by living a godly life. Proverb 20:29- The glory of the young is their strength, the gray hair of experience in the splendor of the old.)

AND WHEN I HEAR THE BOATMAN’S CALL, COME CROSS THE CHILLY TIDE; I SHALL NOT FEAR TO LAUNCH MY BARQUE, FOR CHRIST IS AT MY SIDE, HE BORE THE STING OF DEATH FOR ME, HAS MET MY EV’RY NEED; AND SO I SING THE SWEET REFRAIN, CHRIST’S LOVE IS ALL I NEED. (from #401, Songs of FAITH and PRAISE)

Rely on the love of God for us.- 1 John 4:16