Regional News
Judicial Watch sues Virginia County over secret Democrat Officials’ meeting on police response to BLM riot
Judicial Watch announced that it has teamed up with residents of Prince William County, Virginia, and their Virginia law firm, McSweeney, Cynkar & Kachouroff, PLLC to file a lawsuit against members of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors regarding a violation of Virginia’s open meetings law. The lawsuit was filed in Prince William County Circuit Court (Gloss, et al. v. Wheeler, et al. (No. 20-7521)).
On Saturday night May 30, various protests and rioting occurred in Prince William County, resulting in numerous injuries to police officers and extensive property damage. Police officers reportedly used tear gas, pepper spray, and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd. The next day, a meeting of the police department’s Citizen Advisory Board was held. All five Democrat supervisors attended the meeting, but the board’s three Republican members were not notified of the meeting and did not attend. The individual who chairs the Citizen’s Advisory Board is the husband of one of the Democrat supervisors.
As explained in the lawsuit, the Democrat supervisors violated Virginia’s Freedom of Information Act/open meeting law by holding a meeting in secret, without notice any Republican supervisor nor advance notice to the public as required by law. Virginia law prohibits any gathering of two or more members of the same public body if public business is transacted or discussed. While no votes were cast during the meeting, the Democrat members posed questions and provided directives to the police leadership to curtail the use of crowd control measures in future disturbances. As set forth in the lawsuit, this constituted a discussion of public business in violation of Virginia Code section 2.2.-3707(A).
“Now, more than ever, citizens need transparency in their government. Secret meetings on police policy undermines public confidence and violates the law,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.
Local News
Fauquier Health Wellness Center set to re-open August 17th
Fauquier Health is excited to share that the Wellness Center Gym will begin it’s phased reopening on Monday, August 17, 2020. This includes the Diabetes Education and Massage Therapy.
The Fauquier Health Wellness Center is located at 419 Holiday Ct, Suite 200 in Warrenton, Virginia. The Wellness Center initially closed its doors on March 19, 2020. Around late June of 2020, the Wellness Center resumed Cardiac Rehabilitation and Pulmonary Rehabilitation for patients in need of these vital services. The key to ensuring the safety of patients was by implementing proper social distancing of all equipment and following all of the necessary cleaning and disinfection protocols.
It would be an understatement to say the members missed the gym. We received several comments from community residents that they really missed being there. When asked about the re-opening, Julie Ross, Director of Orthopedics and Ambulatory Services, said, “We are excited to welcome our members back! Social distancing guidelines have been put into place to ensure continued safety of rehabilitation patients and members. Overall gym capacity will be monitored closely to ensure we do not exceed 75%, in keeping with the phase three orders from Governor, Ralph Northam.”
The Fauquier Health Wellness Center will open for independent exercise during the hours below:
- Mondays: 4:30 – 8:30pm
- Tuesdays: 6am – 8pm
- Wednesdays: 4:30 – 8:30pm
- Thursdays: 4:30 – 8:30pm
- Fridays: 6am – 8pm
- Saturdays: 8am – 2pm
No group classes will be offered initially; however, that decision will continually be reassessed. We appreciate the support and cooperation from all of our members.
Local News
LFCC receives significant funding from Claude Moore Charitable Foundation
LFCC is pleased to announce that the Claude Moore Charitable Foundation (CMCF) has approved $817,050 in grant funding, which will allow the college to greatly expand its health education offerings to area high school students.
The first grant, for $448,529, will benefit nearly all of the college’s service regions through:
- Allowing the college to start offering an emergency medical technician (EMT) program at the Fauquier County Campus;
- Buying equipment for anatomy and physiology labs in Clarke and Shenandoah counties;
- Starting a pharmacy technician program for Fauquier County students;
- Upgrading the patient care technician program in Warren County;
- Creating a sports medicine credential program in Frederick County.
A separate grant from the CMCF is for $368,521 and will benefit the Luray-Page County Center currently under construction. It will be used to provide equipment for the health science lab and the general science lab in the new center, called Jenkins Hall, which is on track to open for the spring 2021 semester.
Students studying in one of the allied health programs at Jenkins Hall will be known as Claude Moore Scholars. The health courses that will be offered there include anatomy and physiology, nurse aide, registered and practical nursing, phlebotomy and physical therapy assisting.
LFCC sought the grants due to the need to prepare high school students for jobs in various health fields. Providing opportunities for them to dual enroll in LFCC and gain certifications and credentials will provide them the foundation to get stated on a career pathway. This will lead them to postsecondary education and employment, and can be built upon with more certifications and credentials.
“The LFCC community, including our secondary partners, is grateful to the Claude Moore Charitable Foundation for their support in enabling the region to create pathways for students to pursue health education programs,” LFCC Early College & High School Partnerships Dean Brenda Byard said. “LFCC works closely with healthcare employers and secondary partners to create programs that will meet local, regional, and statewide workforce needs.”
Buying Anatomage tables, or virtual dissection tables, for Clarke and Shenandoah counties will provide greater opportunities for the public schools’ Biomedical Academy, nurse aide, medical system administration, EMT, sports medicine and other pathways.
In Warren County, students can earn their nurse aide certification as juniors, and the grant will allow them to participate in the Patient Care Tech program, which will send them into the workforce with certifications in phlebotomy, EKG and patient care technician.
The grant will also allow the college to expand its EMT Academy to the Fauquier Campus, where students from Fauquier and Rappahannock counties can benefit.
Additionally, Fauquier County Public Schools will be able to start a pharmacy technician program that enables students to apply to Shenandoah University’s Pharmacy program after completing a science degree with 63 credits from LFCC. Many of the courses in the science degree are able to be dual enrolled.
The Claude Moore Charitable Foundation was established in 1987 by Dr. Claude Moore, a successful physician and Northern Virginia landowner who left most of his fortune in trust for the purpose of enhancing educational opportunities throughout the Commonwealth and beyond. Dr. Moore left his estate to the Foundation to increase its capacity for philanthropy.
Local News
Virginia War Memorial seeks entries for 2020 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest
The Virginia War Memorial in Richmond is seeking entries for the Virginia War Memorial 2020 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest. The contest is open to all Virginia middle and high school age public, private and homeschooled students.
One winner will be selected from among all middle school entries (grades 6-8) and one from high school (grades 9-12) entries.
The topic for the 2020 contest is “An American Who Served in The Military During World War II Who Inspires Me.” Students can consider a member of their family, of their community, or a famous man or woman who served in any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces as their subject. Essays should be 500-750 words in length and utilize interviews and primary sources whenever possible.
The two students who write the winning essays will each receive a $200 gift card and each of their teachers, will earn receive a $100 gift card to purchase classroom supplies. The student winners will also be invited to come to Richmond to read aloud their essays and participate in the Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.
The deadline for entries for the Virginia War Memorial 2020 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest is 11:59 p.m., Sunday, October 11, 2020. Complete information regarding the essay theme, rules, guidelines and how to enter is available online or by calling Virginia War Memorial Assistant Education Director Morgan Guyer at 804-786-2060.
About the Virginia War Memorial
The mission of the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond is to Honor Veterans, Preserve History, Educate Youth and Inspire Patriotism in All. Dedicated in 1956, the Memorial includes the names of the nearly 12,000 Virginia heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf, and the Global War on Terrorism. Located at 621 South Belvidere Street in Richmond, the Virginia War Memorial is a division of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services and serves as an integral part of its mission in support of all Virginians who have served in our military. For more details, visit www.virginiawarmemorial.org or www.dvs.virginia.gov.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
Regional News
Defendants who orchestrated straw purchases of firearms sentenced to prison time
Robert Joseph, a.k.a. Ruben Oakes, a convicted felon who conspired with, and directed, straw purchasers to obtain firearms that he would then deliver to a co-conspirator, Harold Gaines, in Maryland, was sentenced July 30, 2020 in U.S. District Court here to 27 months in federal prison. United States Attorney Thomas T. Cullen and Ashan M. Benedict, Special Agent in Charge of ATF’s Washington Field Division made the announcement July 30, 2020.
Joseph, 51, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to illegally possess firearms and illegal possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon. Harold Gaines, also previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to illegally possess firearms and was sentenced to 48 months in prison.
“Eradicating gun violence remains a top priority of this office, and we will seek to prosecute all individuals who break federal gun laws, putting guns in the hands of felons,” said First Assistant United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar. “This prosecution is a product of Project Guardian, and I am proud of the good work of our federal and state team.”
“This case epitomizes the danger of straw purchasing firearms, specifically, providing weapons to felons who clearly intend to use them in the commission of crimes,” said Ashan M. Benedict, Special Agent in Charge of ATF’s Washington Field Division. “The sentences handed out to both the purchaser and receiver of these illicit firearms is a clear indication that the criminal straw purchasing of weapons will have consequences. We are grateful to U.S. Attorney Cullen and our law enforcement partners for this successful outcome.”
According to court documents, Gaines paid Joseph to supply him with particular firearms, and Joseph, in turn, recruited, and directed, straw purchasers to obtain firearms from gun stores in the Western District of Virginia. Joseph then delivered the weapons to Gaines in Northern Virginia, Washington D.C., and Maryland. Gaines subsequently sold those weapons to others. Joseph obtained approximately 40 firearms for Gaines during the course of the conspiracy. Both Joseph and Gaines are convicted felons and are prohibited from legally possessing firearms.
The straw purchasers Joseph utilized, individuals whose lack of criminal history enabled them to purchase and possess firearms, were able to obtain the weapons on his behalf by falsely claiming on ATF Firearm Transaction Form that they were the actual transferee/buyer of the firearm(s) when in fact they were not. For their role in this offense, Jazzmine Irvin, Janika Barksdale, and Ashley Gunter each were convicted of conspiracy to make false statements on a firearms form. Irvin and Barksdale were sentenced to 45 days in prison and a period of home confinement thereafter. Gunter received a sentence of 45 days of home confinement. All defendants in this conspiracy were also sentenced to a term of supervised release.
The investigation of the case was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Danville Police Department, and the Lynchburg Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Coleman Adams prosecuted the case for the United States.
This case was brought as part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws. Initiated by the Attorney General in the fall of 2019, Project Guardian draws upon the Department’s past successful programs to reduce gun violence; enhances coordination of federal, state, local, and tribal authorities in investigating and prosecuting gun crimes; improves information-sharing by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives when a prohibited individual attempts to purchase a firearm and is denied by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), to include taking appropriate actions when a prospective purchaser is denied by the NICS for mental health reasons; and ensures that federal resources are directed at the criminals posing the greatest threat to our communities.
Local News
The Little Dig invites kids: Get dirty to fight childhood cancer
The Big Dig, which would have taken place in Ashburn, Virginia, to benefit pediatric cancer research and the Inova Children’s Hospital Child Life Program, is a collaborative event between the American Cancer Society and the construction industry, providing children and event sponsors the exciting opportunity to operate heavy equipment, including real excavators, bulldozers, front loaders, dump trucks and more, with the assistance of a professional.
Due to the pandemic, the American Cancer Society has created a virtual event called The Little Dig. Parents can register their children by making a donation at acsengage.org/littledigdc.
Kids compete to fundraise by playing in the dirt wherever they and their parents choose. Participants can post fun pictures or videos on The Little Dig DC event dashboard showing their kids playing in the dirt and invite their friends and family to vote by donating. Kids who raise $250 or more will be mailed The Little Dig kit which includes a shovel and The Little Dig t-shirt.
Five prizes will be awarded. Winners will be announced October 1, 2020 and receive their prizes. They will also be presented with a certificate at The Big Dig 2021 event scheduled for September 18, 2021 at the Ashbrook Corporate Center and be featured in a promotional video for The Big Dig 2021.
Winning Categories:
- Most Money Raised
- Most Individual Donations
- Most Actively Involved
- Most Creative Dig
- Most Dirty
The Big Dig of the National Capital Area in 2021 expects to draw more 1,000 participants. Proceeds for The Little Dig and The Big Dig benefit the American Cancer Society’s pediatric cancer research and Inova Children’s Hospital Child Life Program. For more information, contact: shiri.rozenberg@cancer.org.
Regional News
Chuck Smith announces GOP bid for Attorney General
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – Virginia Beach Attorney Chuck Smith announced today his bid to be the Commonwealth’s next Attorney General.
Smith, a retired U.S. Navy JAG Corps Commander, served as the Chairman of the Virginia Beach Republican Party, the largest Republican Party City Committee in Virginia, from 2006-2008.
As a Navy JAG, Smith served as a Prosecutor, Defense Counsel, Administrative Discharge Attorney, as well as Special Assistant United States Attorney. He opened his private law practice in Virginia Beach in 1983, following his release from active duty from the U.S. Navy JAG Corps.
If elected next year, Smith would be the first African-American to be Virginia’s Attorney General. Smith said his campaign platform includes halting the Democratic “assault on those freedoms given by God and guaranteed by our Constitution.”
Smith stated that he feels the Second Amendment is currently under attack in the Commonwealth and that he would “bear true faith and allegiance to the oath I will take when I assume the office of Attorney General.” He further stated, “The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.”
Smith, a father of five, avowed that as Attorney General, he would protect life. “The chilling effect of Governor Northam’s approach to ‘life’ is a key reason I have decided to act, to get in to the arena and turn back this unthinkable assault on ‘life’ from inception until death.”
Citing illegal immigration as an issue, the candidate said he would “strictly enforce immigration law to ensure that illegal and poorly vetted immigrants are not settled in Virginia.” Smith also believes that the balance of political power in the Commonwealth has shifted decisively in favor of the federal government in violation of the spirit of the Constitution, and said as Attorney General, he would “vigorously fight further federal encroachment on state sovereignty. I won’t allow the federal government to misuse the power it received in the U.S. Constitution — the greatest document written on national governance.”
Mr. Smith stated, “I want to say in the strongest terms possible that Virginia is only ‘a blue state for a temporary period.’ When I am elected Virginia Attorney General, I will help ‘Make Virginia Red Again.’”
For more information about Chuck Smith’s campaign, visit the website www.chucksmith4ag.com.
King Cartoons
Wind: 1mph NE
Humidity: 73%
Pressure: 30.12"Hg
UV index: 4
90/66°F
93/68°F