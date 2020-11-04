Saluting the Brave
Honor our local veterans by reading their stories
Are you a veteran? Do you know someone who is?
If so, we hope you’ll share your photos and testimonials with us so they can be published in our forthcoming Veterans Day special section this November.
Simply mail or email us your photos and stories. Please make sure your testimonials are brief and to the point (no more than 150 words) and that pictures include the name, rank, birthday, and date of death (if applicable) of the veteran shown.
We’ll also need your phone number in case we need additional information. We will not publish any of your contact information.
The submission deadline is November 9, 2020. Send to news@royalexaminer.com
