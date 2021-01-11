A brief guide to gourmet hot chocolate

Nothing takes the chill off a cold day quite like a hot cup of cocoa. For a creative twist on this winter classic, here are a few sweet suggestions.

Spices

If you want a simple way to liven up your hot chocolate, add a dash of vanilla extract or a pinch of cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, cardamom, or cayenne, depending on your taste.

Rim trim



Dip the rim of your mug in melted chocolate or caramel, then roll it in graham cracker crumbs, crushed candy cane, rainbow sprinkles, or whatever else suits your fancy.

Toppings

Take your hot chocolate to the next level with a scoop of ice cream, a swirl of whipped cream, or a toasted marshmallow. Top it off with chocolate shavings or maple flakes.

Finally, if you want to turn your hot cocoa into an adult beverage, you can add a splash of orange, coffee, or Irish cream liqueur. Cheers!