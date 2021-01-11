Food
A brief guide to gourmet hot chocolate
Nothing takes the chill off a cold day quite like a hot cup of cocoa. For a creative twist on this winter classic, here are a few sweet suggestions.
Spices
If you want a simple way to liven up your hot chocolate, add a dash of vanilla extract or a pinch of cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, cardamom, or cayenne, depending on your taste.
Rim trim
Toppings
Take your hot chocolate to the next level with a scoop of ice cream, a swirl of whipped cream, or a toasted marshmallow. Top it off with chocolate shavings or maple flakes.
Finally, if you want to turn your hot cocoa into an adult beverage, you can add a splash of orange, coffee, or Irish cream liqueur. Cheers!
Hawaiian Butter Mochi sweetens up the party
This classic Hawaiian treat is made with canned coconut milk, evaporated milk, and mochiko sweet rice flour, which is available in just about any Asian grocery and in the international aisles in many American grocery stores. Make sure not to swap out for other types of flour–use mochiko sweet rice flour only.
Despite the name, butter mochi is actually a leavened cake, with a bouncy, chewy texture that will be unlike anything you’ve ever tried before.
This rich dessert is also gluten-free, and the stir-together process is fast and incredibly easy. The recipe yields a large pan of mochi, making it a great option for a group.
This recipe makes regular butter mochi, but it’s easy to experiment and add your own twist. Try three tablespoons of matcha powder for green tea butter mochi, or about a third of a cup of cocoa powder (or more) for butter mochi brownies. You can top it with shredded coconut or mini chocolate chips. Have fun!
1 stick unsalted butter (melted)
2 cups granulated sugar (or 1 1/2 if lower sugar is desired)
4 large eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
16 oz. mochiko flour (1 whole box if using Koda Farms brand)
1 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 can evaporated milk (12 oz.)
1 can regular (not lite) coconut milk (14 oz.)
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and grease a 9″ x 13″ baking pan.
Mix melted butter and sugar until combined. Add eggs one at a time, mixing well after each addition.
Stir in vanilla.
Add mochiko flour and salt and stir until mostly combined. The batter will look thick and dry.
Add coconut milk and evaporated milk, making sure to shake cans well before opening. Using a whisk to break up lumps, mix until batter is totally smooth.
Pour into a greased baking pan and bake for one hour.
Mochi is done when a sharp knife or toothpick comes out clean. Allow mochi to cool completely and then remove mochi from the pan and cut into small squares. Store in a sealed container.
Red velvet bites
This bite-sized version of red velvet cake will allow your guests to sample all the desserts at your next holiday spread. You can count on these to be a crowd-pleaser.
Start to finish: 3 hours (1 hour active)
Servings: 40 bites
Ingredients
• 3 cups flour
• 1/2 cup cornstarch
• 1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
• 1-1/2 teaspoons baking powder
• 1-1/2 teaspoons salt
• 4 large eggs
• 1-1/2 cups buttermilk
• 1-1/4 cups warm water
• 1/2 cup vegetable oil
• 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
• 1 teaspoon white vinegar
• 2 tablespoons red food dye
• 4.5 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
• 1/2 cup butter, room temperature
• 2 cups icing sugar
• 28 ounces white chocolate
• 1/4 cup red decorative sugar
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 350 F. Grease a 7 by 11-inch baking dish. Set aside.
2. In a large bowl, use a whisk or hand beater to mix the sugar, flour, cornstarch, cocoa powder, baking powder, and salt. Add the eggs, buttermilk, warm water, vegetable oil, 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract, vinegar, and food dye. Blend until the mixture is uniform.
3. Pour the mixture into the baking dish, and bake in the oven for 40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Set aside to cool.
4. In a large bowl, blend the cream cheese, butter, and the rest of the vanilla. Slowly incorporate the icing sugar by blending at low speed until the mixture has a smooth, even texture. Set aside.
5. Once the cake has completely cooled, place it in a large bowl and use your hands to crumble it until it has the consistency of wet sand. Add about a 1/2 cup of the cream cheese icing to the cake at a time and mix well. The final texture should allow you to form balls that keep their shape.
6. With your hands, form 40 cake balls and squish them slightly to create a disc shape. Place the balls on a baking sheet, and put them in the fridge for about 30 minutes.
7. In the meantime, melt the white chocolate using a double boiler or water bath. Let the chocolate cool slightly while ensuring it remains a liquid. Using a fork, dip each cake ball into the chocolate, so they’re completely coated. Place the balls on a baking sheet and immediately sprinkle the decorative sugar. Put the balls in the fridge for 30 minutes to allow the chocolate to harden.
Gazpacho shooters
Does a high-spirited holiday season leave you feeling exhausted? This vibrant and refreshing drink is packed with vitamins that will give you the energy boost you need to continue celebrating.
Start to finish: 1 hour 30 minutes
(30 minutes active)
Servings: 8 small portions
Ingredients
For the gazpacho
• 1 cup croutons
• 2 large ripe Roma tomatoes, seeded and cubed
• 1 cucumber, peeled and seeded
• 1 red pepper, seeded
• 1/2 red onion, cubed
• 2 cloves garlic, peeled and crushed
• 2 cups tomato juice
• 1 tablespoon sherry vinegar
• 2 tablespoons olive oil
• 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
• 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
• 1/2 teaspoon sugar
• Salt and pepper, to taste
For the garnish
• 1 small tomato, seeded and cubed
• 1 Lebanese cucumber, seeded and cubed
• 1/2 red pepper, seeded and cubed
• Sea salt, to taste
• 16 fresh basil leaves
Directions
1. In a small bowl, place the croutons and add 1/2 cup of room temperature water. Set aside.
2. In a blender, purée the tomatoes, cucumber, pepper, onion, and garlic. Drain the croutons and add them along with the tomato juice, vinegar, oil, and spices. Continue to blend until the mixture has a smooth, uniform texture. Chill in the fridge for at least an hour.
3. To serve, pour the gazpacho into shooters or small verrine-style glasses. In a small bowl, mix the chopped tomato, cucumber, and pepper. Top each glass with about 1 tablespoon of the vegetable mixture. Sprinkle a pinch of sea salt over each and garnish with 2 basil leaves.
Santa Claus brownies
Are you looking for the perfect holiday dessert? Children and adults alike will enjoy this playful and seasonal twist on traditional brownies.
Start to finish: 1 hour (30 minutes active)
Servings: 24 brownies
Ingredients
• 1 cup butter, room temperature
• 2 cups sugar
• 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
• 4 eggs
• 3/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
• 1 cup flour
• 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
• 1/4 teaspoon salt
For the icing
• 1/3 cup butter, room temperature
• 1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
• 2 tablespoons honey or maple syrup
• 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
• 2 cups icing sugar
• 3 tablespoons milk
• 1 cup heavy cream
• 1/4 cup sugar
• 24 strawberries, hulled
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 350 F. Grease a 9 by 13-inch baking dish. Set aside.
2. Using a whisk or hand beater, blend the butter, sugar, and vanilla in a large bowl. Add the eggs and mix well. Incorporate the rest of the brownie ingredients and blend until the mixture is uniform.
3. Pour the brownie mixture into the baking dish and bake in the oven for 30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Set aside to cool.
4. In the meantime, whisk the butter, cocoa powder, honey, and 1 teaspoon of vanilla in a large bowl. Slowly add the icing sugar and milk while blending the mixture at low speed until it reaches the desired texture. Set aside.
5. In another bowl, mix the heavy cream, sugar, and the rest of the vanilla. Blend at high speed until the whipped cream is firm.
6. Once the brownies are completely cool, spread a thin layer of the chocolate icing on top. Cut the brownies into 24 equal portions. Place 1 strawberry upside down on each piece of brownie. Using a piping bag, create a circle of whipped cream around the base of each strawberry and top the fruit with a dot of whipped cream.
Meatballs with a honey-balsamic glaze
These delightfully seasoned meatballs are a great complement to your holiday meal. They also make a fantastic appetizer.
Start to finish: 30 minutes
Servings: 24 meatballs
Ingredients
• 1 onion, finely chopped
• 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped
• 1/2 cup milk
• 1 egg
• 2/3 cup breadcrumbs
• 1 tablespoon old-style mustard
• 9 ounces ground pork
• 9 ounces ground beef
• Salt and pepper, to taste
• 3/4 cup ketchup
• 1/2 cup honey
• 2 tablespoons soy sauce
• 1 tablespoon yellow mustard
• 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
• 2 tablespoons balsamic reduction
• 2 tablespoons chives, finely chopped
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 400 F.
2. In a small pan, melt half the butter. Add onion and 1 clove of garlic, and cook over medium-high heat until the onion is translucent. Pour into a large bowl and let cool.
3. In the same bowl, add the milk, egg, breadcrumbs, old-style mustard, pork, and beef. Salt and pepper to taste. With your hands, combine the mixture until it’s uniform and then form it into 24 bite-size meatballs.
4. Place the meatballs on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake in the oven for 12 minutes.
5. While the meatballs cook, melt the rest of the butter in a pot. Add the rest of the garlic and cook for a few minutes. Add the ketchup, honey, soy sauce, yellow mustard, and balsamic vinegar. Salt and pepper to taste. Mix well and let simmer for about 5 minutes.
6. Once the meatballs are cooked, transfer them into the pot and gently mix until they’re well coated in sauce. Place them one by one on a plate.
7. Top the meatballs with the balsamic reduction and chives. Place a toothpick in each one to make them easier to serve.
Miniature chicken pot pies
This dish served in adorable individual portions is an ideal meal to help you unwind during the hectic holiday season.
Start to finish: 1 hour 10 minutes (45 minutes active)
Servings: 6
Ingredients
• 4 tablespoons flour
• 2 cups warm chicken broth
• 1 cup heavy cream
• Salt and pepper, to taste
• 1 onion, diced
• 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
• 2 carrots, diced
• 1 potato, diced
• 1 cup green peas
• 1 cup corn kernels
• 1 cup green beans, chopped
• 1 -¼ pounds chicken breast, cooked and diced
• 1 package (about 14 ounces) all-butter puff pastry, thawed
• 1 egg yolk, beaten
Directions
1. In a large pot, melt 4 tablespoons of butter over medium-low heat. Add the flour, and whisk until the mixture is a smooth paste (commonly called a “roux”). Let cook for a few minutes, then add the chicken broth. Mix well and add the heavy cream. Salt and pepper to taste, then mix well. Let simmer over low heat.
2. In a large pan, melt the rest of the butter over medium-low heat. Add the onion and garlic, and cook for about 5 minutes. Add the rest of the vegetables, and cook for 3 to 4 minutes until lightly browned. Pour the vegetable mixture and chicken into the pot of sauce and mix well. Salt and pepper to taste. Remove from heat and let cool.
3. Preheat the oven to 400 F. Coat 6 small ramekins with vegetable oil cooking spray. Unroll the puff pastry onto a flat surface and cut into circles that are about an inch wider than the ramekins.
4. Pour the chicken mixture into the ramekins. Use a basting brush to coat the rims of the ramekins with egg yolk so the pastry doesn’t stick. Place one puff pastry circle on top of each ramekin, making sure the edge is sealed. Coat the top of the pastry with egg yolk.
5. Put the ramekins on a baking tray, and bake in the oven for about 25 minutes or until the pastry is golden brown. Let sit for a few minutes before serving.
Are you short on time? To simplify this recipe, use a frozen vegetable mixture. You don’t even have to thaw it in advance.
