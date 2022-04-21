7 activities that can improve your balance

You must have good balance to stand, walk, run and avoid falling. Here are seven activities you may want to try to improve your equilibrium.

1. Yoga helps strengthen several muscle groups and there are various balancing poses that can improve your stability.

2. Horseback riding works your back and leg muscles to help you stay on the horse and match its rhythm.

3. Ice skating engages your core and helps build stability in your legs. At first, it may be tricky to balance on a thin blade while gliding over a slippery surface.

4. Paddleboarding strengthens your glutes and hamstrings. If you’re paddling over rough water, both sides of your body need to work equally as hard to keep you upright.

5. Dancing requires muscle coordination. Additionally, you must learn how to maintain your balance while performing each movement in time to the music.

6. Rock climbing requires you to master proper balancing techniques. Your sense of equilibrium will help you ascend, reach, grasp and grip when climbing.

7. Karate helps maintain muscle mass and improve balance. For example, you must have good balance to land on your feet after a kick or jump.

Remember, before starting a new sport or physical activity, it’s a good idea to talk to your doctor.