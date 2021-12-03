7 cell phone etiquette tips

In today’s world, cell phones are everywhere you look. However, sometimes using your phone can be distracting, rude, and even dangerous. Here are seven ways of minding your mobile manners.

1. Put your phone away during meals. If it rings, ignore it or excuse yourself and take the call in another room.

2. End conversations before you pay. It’s rude to expect to be served by a cashier or restaurant worker while you’re talking on your phone.

3. Lower your voice. Never shout when you’re on the phone, especially when you’re in public.

4. Never text and drive. It’s dangerous to take your eyes off the road for even a few seconds. There are laws against this practice for a reason.

5. Don’t use your phone in meetings. It’s distracting and shows that you’re not pay¬ing attention to what’s going on.

6. Turn your phone off when required. There are certain places where you shouldn’t use your phone like the movies, hospitals, waiting rooms, libraries, and churches. At the very least, remember to turn your ringer off to avoid disrupting others.

7. Be present. It’s common for people to turn to their mobile devices in uncomfortable situations and when they don’t know what else to do. Using your phone as a crutch will prevent you from engaging with others.

Being courteous applies to how you use your cell phone. Always be polite and respectful, and try to set a good example for others to follow.