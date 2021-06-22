7 creative ways to reuse coffee grounds

If you want to minimize the amount of waste you produce, don’t discard your used coffee grounds. While they can certainly be added to your compost pile, they have many other practical uses. Here are seven of them.

1. As a fertilizer. A small amount sprinkled on the soil will provide your plants some of the essential nutrients they need to grow. Plus, coffee grounds repel certain pests.

2. As a deodorant. Place a bowl of coffee grounds in your fridge or elsewhere around the house to eliminate odors. You can even scrub your hands with them to remove the smell of garlic and onions.

3. As a dish cleaner. The coarse texture of coffee grounds makes them a natural abrasive that can be used to remove stuck-on food from pots and pans.

4. As an exfoliant. Mix coffee grounds with a bit of water or coconut oil, and gently scrub your face and body with it to help remove dirt and dead skin cells.

5. As a seasoning. You can use coffee grounds as a dry rub for almost any cut of meat. Apply it a few hours before cooking to tenderize the meat and enhance its flavor.

6. As a scratch concealer. Create a paste made with coffee grounds and water, and use a cloth to rub it into scratches on dark brown wood furniture. This will help hide imperfections.

7. As a natural dye. When soaked in water, coffee grounds can be used to color fabric, paper, or yarn. Adjust the amount of water or apply several coats to get the shade you want.

With so many options, go ahead and brew yourself another cup!