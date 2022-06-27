7 essential kitchen accessories for making your own pasta

Do you want to try making homemade pasta? Whether you’re making classic spaghetti and linguine or more creative pasta varieties, here are seven essential kitchen accessories.

1. Rolling pin. A wooden rolling pin will help you flatten your dough before passing it through a shaping machine.

2. Pasta machine. This gadget has rollers that can be hand-cranked or attached to an electric stand mixer. It allows you to get your pasta dough to the perfect thickness. It can also cut your pasta sheets into different noodle shapes like fettuccine and spaghetti.

3. Molds. It’s a good idea to invest in a few pasta molds or stamps so you can quickly make dishes like ravioli and tortellini.

4. Pasta wheel. This small cutting tool may come with a straight edge or a variety of fluted edges. Depending on the blade, you can make pasta in various shapes like mafaldine and pappardelle or create your own.

5. Colander. It’s important to drain your pasta properly using a colander. Look for a model with small holes, so your spaghettini doesn’t fall through.

6. Spaghetti spoon. This kitchen utensil allows you to pick up cooked pasta with ease. The forked edges prevent the noodles from slipping.

7. Drying rack. You can use this tool to spread your fresh noodles, allowing them to dry quickly and evenly without sticking together.

Visit your local kitchen-gadget store to stock up on useful pasta-making accessories.