7 essential kitchen accessories for making your own pasta

Published

3 hours ago

on

Do you want to try making homemade pasta? Whether you’re making classic spaghetti and linguine or more creative pasta varieties, here are seven essential kitchen accessories.

1. Rolling pin. A wooden rolling pin will help you flatten your dough before passing it through a shaping machine.

2. Pasta machine. This gadget has rollers that can be hand-cranked or attached to an electric stand mixer. It allows you to get your pasta dough to the perfect thickness. It can also cut your pasta sheets into different noodle shapes like fettuccine and spaghetti.

3. Molds. It’s a good idea to invest in a few pasta molds or stamps so you can quickly make dishes like ravioli and tortellini.


4. Pasta wheel. This small cutting tool may come with a straight edge or a variety of fluted edges. Depending on the blade, you can make pasta in various shapes like mafaldine and pappardelle or create your own.

5. Colander. It’s important to drain your pasta properly using a colander. Look for a model with small holes, so your spaghettini doesn’t fall through.

6. Spaghetti spoon. This kitchen utensil allows you to pick up cooked pasta with ease. The forked edges prevent the noodles from slipping.

7. Drying rack. You can use this tool to spread your fresh noodles, allowing them to dry quickly and evenly without sticking together.

Visit your local kitchen-gadget store to stock up on useful pasta-making accessories.

 

4 ways to create shade in your yard

Published

3 hours ago

on

June 27, 2022

By

Here are four ways to create a cool, shaded area in your yard to help you survive the hot, sun-drenched days of summer.

1. A canopy is an aesthetically pleasing option that provides shade and, depending on the model, can protect from UV rays. Remember to choose a triangular or rectangular canopy that’s light in color to avoid attracting more heat.

2. An umbrella is ideal for creating a shaded area exactly where you want it. Depending on where the sun shines during the day, you can move it around or adjust the angle. Moreover, choose a large enough model that has a stand to meet your needs.

3. A pergola is made of wooden slats or lattice and can be fixed or mobile. It has the advantage of being more durable than a canopy or umbrella. Additionally, you can install curtains or arrange climbing plants for more privacy.


4. Trees add coolness to your yard and are an excellent long-term solution. You can use a temporary shade source until the trees grow to sufficient size.

Contact a landscaping specialist to find the best option for your situation.

 

How to grow a nut tree

Published

1 day ago

on

June 26, 2022

By

Fruits and vegetables aren’t the only things you can grow at home. For example, you can grow one or more protein-packed nut trees in your yard.

Type of tree
There are several things to consider to help you determine which type of nut tree to grow in your yard. The first is the tree’s hardiness. In other words, how well it acclimatizes to the weather in your area. The tree’s hardiness depends on where its seeds were grown and indicates whether it will thrive on your land.

The next consideration is the species of tree. For instance, your yard must have the right type of soil for the tree to thrive. Moreover, some trees remain relatively small, while others can reach tens of feet in height and width. Therefore, look for a variety that’s a suitable size for your location.

Harvesting
You can maximize your chances of producing a good crop by ensuring your tree is located near pollinators like bees. You can harvest the nuts in early autumn by collecting those that have fallen to the ground and drying them out before storing them.


Visit your local nursery or garden center to purchase your nut tree.

 

Here’s why diversification is important in investing

Published

2 days ago

on

June 25, 2022

By

Diversify. Diversify. Diversify. Study investing and “diversification” ranks among the most common terms tossed around. Indeed, the first bit of advice many professional investors offer newbies is to diversify their investment portfolios. So what makes diversification such an important concept? Let’s dig in.

First, diversification means spreading your investments across different assets. This can mean many things. You might take your stock portfolio, then spread investments among various companies and industries. You might also diversify geographically, investing in Japanese, American, and German firms.

You can also diversify your entire investment portfolio. Instead of putting your retirement savings in only stocks, you might purchase real estate, perhaps renting houses. You could also pick up precious metals, like gold or bonds paying interest. Less traditional assets, such as cryptocurrencies, might come into play as well.

So why should you diversify? As the old saying goes, you don’t want to put all your eggs in one basket. Drop that basket and you may lose all of your eggs. No breakfast for you, sorry. The same is true when investing. Everyone wants to invest in the next Apple. However, finding those diamonds in the rough is much easier said than done. For every Apple, there are countless Gateways, Nokias, and Blackberries.


Outside of individual companies, macro-trends can create headwinds for entire industries. Ford put many horse carriage builders out of business and computers made typewriters obsolete. Trade wars might crush the value of foreign manufacturing firms, or housing markets could overheat, popping bubbles and destroying wealth.

Meanwhile, entire stock indices can suffer large dips while precious metals soar. By diversifying, you mitigate risks. If a company or even an industry suffers strong headwinds, only part of your investments may end up exposed.

8 water safety tips

Published

2 days ago

on

June 25, 2022

By

Do you own a boat or kayak? Do you enjoy fishing or water skiing? Here are eight tips to safely enjoy your hobbies this summer.

1. Always wear a personal flotation device (PFD) — it can save your life.

2. Check the weather forecast before going out and remember that the conditions can change quickly on the water.

3. Inspect your equipment and ensure it’s in good condition before each trip.


4. Always carry safety equipment like a bailer, buoyant heaving line, sound-making device, and fire extinguisher.

5. Whether operating a motorboat or paddling a canoe, never consume alcohol or drugs before going out on the water.

6. Tell your friends or family where you’re going and your estimated return time.

7. Distribute the load in your boat appropriately. For example, heavy items should be placed on the bottom of a canoe or kayak where they won’t move around if you hit a big wave.

8. Take swimming lessons and other water safety courses related to your activities. This will help you identify hazards and perform the correct procedures in an emergency.

Have fun on the open water this summer!

4 fun ways to discover a new region

Published

2 days ago

on

June 25, 2022

By

Are you planning to explore a new region on your summer vacation? If you really want to get a feel for the area, add the following activities to your itinerary.

1. Take several tours to explore different neighborhoods, heritage buildings, and urban developments. Going on an in-person, audio, or self-guided tour is a great way to learn about the area’s history.

2. Attend annual festivals or other traditional events that take place during your stay. This will give you a glimpse into everyday life in the region.

3. Meet the people who give the area its unique character. Visit art galleries, boutiques, restaurants, microbreweries, and establishments selling local products. Take the opportunity to ask residents about their favorite attractions and hidden treasures.


4. Visit green spaces like parks and gardens to see beautiful sites and photograph stunning views.

Have a great vacation!

 

Clothes mending: an eco-friendly practice

Published

4 days ago

on

June 23, 2022

By

Tons of barely damaged clothes are thrown away every year worldwide. Do you tend to discard items with slight imperfections without batting an eyelid? Wouldn’t you rather find a way to kick this environmentally unfriendly habit? Here’s a short guide to mending your own clothing.

Get the gear
Create a small kit with everything you need for simple clothing repairs. Stock your sewing kit with the following essentials:

• Different sized needles
• Yarn and thread in several colors
• A thimble
• A selection of buttons, including two-hole, four-hole, and snaps
• Fabric glue or mending tape
• Iron-on fabric patches

Learn the techniques
If you don’t know where to start with darning a hole or sewing on a button, don’t worry. You can learn basic techniques online or pick up a mending guide at a bookstore or library. Moreover, asking a skilled friend or relative to teach you a few tricks can be a fun bonding activity. With practice, you’ll gain confidence, along with the satisfaction that you’re giving your clothing new life.


However, complex repairs like a broken zipper may be beyond your skill level. Look for a tailor shop in your area that offers clothing repair services. It’s best to trust a professional with complicated fixes or valuable clothing items.

 

