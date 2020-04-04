7 foot health issues you shouldn’t ignore

April is foot health awareness month, and a great opportunity to take care of your feet. But if you’re experiencing an issue, it may be time to visit a podiatrist. Here are seven foot-related conditions you shouldn’t ignore.

1. Pain, numbness or swelling. A bit of discomfort after being on your feet all day or running a race is normal. However, sudden pain, swelling, and numbness in your feet with no apparent cause should prompt a call to the podiatrist.

2. Persistent heel pain. Heel pain that’s worse in the morning or after long periods of inactivity is a symptom of plantar fasciitis. It can also indicate other conditions, but in any case, it needs to be assessed by a podiatrist.

3. Injuries. If you think you may have broken or sprained your ankle, you’re better off seeing a podiatrist than an orthopedist. They have more expertise in treating these kinds of injuries.

4. Athlete’s foot. If over the counter products haven’t been able to rid you of this common fungal infection, consult a podiatrist. They can prescribe more effective treatments.

5. Diabetes. Type 1 and type 2 diabetes significantly increases the risk of developing foot problems. Diabetics should see a podiatrist at least once a year to monitor the health of their feet.

6. Bunions. These growths can get extremely painful if not treated. There’s a wide range of available treatments, but only a podiatrist can recommend the best one and implement it.

7. Joint pain. If you notice persistent pain in the joints of your feet or ankles, you should consult a professional. Even if the pain goes away with over-the-counter painkillers, identifying the cause is important to ensure that the problem doesn’t get worse.

Left untreated, these issues can make it harder to stay active and lead to a decline in your overall health. If you have one or more of these conditions, visiting a podiatrist is the best way to manage it.

Seventy-five percent of Americans will experience foot issues within their lifetime.