7 jobs for people who like to work outdoors

Do you find the idea of spending your entire workday within the confines of four walls unthinkable? Here are some of the many jobs that could satisfy your need to work outside in the fresh air.

1. Roofer. If you like hands-on work, are in good physical shape, and aren’t afraid of heights, you could make a good living installing and repairing roofs.

2. Land surveyor. Are you interested in mathematics, geography, and the law? This career combines these three fields of study with fieldwork and office work.

3. Horticulturist. Do you love nature and have an artistic side? You can put these qualities to work, creating and maintaining spectacular gardens. This service is in demand for domestic properties and businesses like golf clubs.

4. Game warden. If you love animals, why not contribute to their protection and conservation? In this line of work, you’ll enforce regulations that protect wildlife and conduct investigations.

5. Farmer. This occupation is essential for keeping the population fed. Although it can be demanding, it’s also rewarding. Whether working the land, raising livestock, or combining the two, farming offers a wide range of possibilities

6. Adventure tour guide. If you feel the call of the great outdoors, enjoy human interaction, and are a good leader, this job may be for you. Share your passion with others by leading kayak expeditions or wilderness hikes.

7. Geologist. If you’re fascinated by natural phenomena like cliff erosion, you can observe this process firsthand and study its impacts. Bear in mind that some of your work will have to be done in an office.

