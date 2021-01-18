7 key safety tips for snowmobilers

January 18 to 26 is International Snowmobile Safety Week, an occasion during which snowmobilers are reminded about the importance of responsible riding. Here are seven tips for staying safe on the trails this winter.

1. Gear up. Always wear a helmet and dress for the weather.

2. Be prepared. Bring along a safety kit that includes flares, basic tools, and first-aid items.

3. Check your ride. Before heading out, make sure your snowmobile is tuned up and has enough gas and oil.

4. Remain on the trail. Most accidents occur when riders stray from marked trails and run into hazards.

5. Ride with a buddy. Don’t head out on your own, and tell another person where you plan to go before you leave.

6. Avoid frozen lakes and rivers. Only ride on ice if it’s at least 10 inches thick.

7. Never drive impaired. Operating a snowmobile under the influence of alcohol or drugs is both dangerous and illegal.

Lastly, consider taking a snowmobile safety course, especially if you’re a beginner. This will help you stay safe on your snowmobile and learn the local rules and regulations.