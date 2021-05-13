7 kinds of legal careers

Would you like to work in the justice system? In addition to police officers, lawyers, and notaries, there are a variety of other professions related to upholding the law. Here are seven legal careers that may be right for you.

1. Probation officer

This professional is responsible for supervising people on probation, managing their cases, and helping them reintegrate into society. Strong interpersonal skills are a must for this job.

2. Correctional officer

Using sound judgment and maintaining a level head, correctional officers are tasked with guarding, monitoring, and assisting in the rehabilitation of inmates at a correctional institution.

3. Court clerk

This behind-the-scenes role involves administering oaths to witnesses and maintaining court records, among other administrative duties. Communication and organizational skills are valuable assets in this position.

4. Bailiff

This job often involves carrying out difficult work such as seizing property and serving legal orders. However, at the core of this role is a commitment to protecting courtrooms and enforcing the decisions made within them.

5. Court interpreter

The responsibility of a court interpreter is to ensure witnesses and defendants who have trouble understanding or speaking English can participate fully in the proceedings. This requires proficiency in at least two languages as well as legal jargon.

6. Legal translator

From contracts and wills to laws and legal decisions, this type of translator specializes in adapting a variety of legal documents and texts from one language to another. This work requires attention to detail and a thorough understanding of legal vocabulary.

7. Court reporter

Using a written language known as shorthand, a court reporter transcribes everything that’s said during court proceedings. This transcript becomes the official record, which means the work must be done diligently.

If you’re interested in these or other legal jobs, find out what training programs and employment opportunities are available in your area.