7 movies (or TV shows) you should really read

Everyone has seen the Wizard of Oz. Can there be anything more lovely than Oz and all its characters?

Yes! The book by L. Frank Baum. You’ll find out about The Nome King, Pyrzqxgll, and the magic flower pot. Although written for children, it is a fun book to read with (or without) a kid.

So many other movies you have surely seen make delightful reading for children and young adults.

And for adults, too. These are books to read for a break. Easy and fun, they offer a quick trip out of the digital, workaday world.

Here are a few:

* The Secret Garden by Frances Hodgson Burnett. The movie was great but you’ll come back again and again to the lovely book.

* Peter Pan by J.M. Barrie. Happiness guru Gretchen Rubin says if you have only seen the movie you have never known Pan, a haunting, mind-blowing book for kids.

* Little Women by Louisa May Alcott. Tons of movies made for this book. But it is a classic of modern literature.

* Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll. Amazing journey.

* Little House in the Big Woods by Laura Ingalls Wilder. The TV show was wonderful, but this is a masterpiece.

* Mary Poppins by P.L. Travers. If you love Mary, read the book to find out how much more interesting she really is.

* Anne of Green Gables. Television does a good job with Anne, but read the books to really understand her.